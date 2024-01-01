Rosalynn Supper Club 204 Rose Street Los Angeles, CA 90013
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Invitation-Only Supper Club with Eclectic Fine Dining in the Chef's Home
Location
629 Traction Avenue, 111, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Gallery
