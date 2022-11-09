Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA

No reviews yet

910 S Alamo Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)
Angelica's Ceviche Fino
Queso Rosario's

ANTOJITOS

Fire Roasted Salsa & Chips

$1.99
Queso Rosario's

Queso Rosario's

$8.95

Chihahua style creamy cheese dip served with tostadas.

Guacamole & House-made Tostadas

$9.25
Angelica's Ceviche Fino

Angelica's Ceviche Fino

$9.95

Delicate white fish, red onions and jalapeno peppers marinated in fresh lime juice & tossed in an oregano vinaigrette. Served with avocado, cinantro & tostadas.

Albondigas App

$8.95

Mexican meatballs made with a combination of ground beef, pork and herbs. braised in a rich and spicy broth.

Shrimp Nachos

$13.25

Garlic shrimp topped with pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese & guacamole.

Fajita Nachos Beef

$13.25

Fajita Nachos Chicken

$13.25

Fajita Nachos Mix

$12.25
Nachos Estilo Rosario's

Nachos Estilo Rosario's

$8.95

Nachos topped with shredded chicken, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$8.95

Queso asadero, grilled onions & peppers plus your choice of chorizo or hongos guisados. Served with hosemade tortillas.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Bean and cheese nachos served with jalapenos

CHIPS & SALSA

Fire Roasted Salsa & Chips

$1.99

Small Salsa

$3.50

Medium Salsa

$4.00

Pint Salsa

$5.95

Quart Salsa

$11.90

Small bag Chips

$2.00

Large Chips

$3.00

TACO PLATES

Cascabel Tacos (3)

Cascabel Tacos (3)

$10.25

Diced pork, simmered in a chile cascabel sauce and served in our delicious house- made corn or flour tortillas.

Tacos a la Rosrio's Beef (Crispy Tacos) (3)

$10.95

Crisp corn tacos filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or guacamole. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, finely chopped onion and cilantro. Served with salsa molcajete.

Tacos a la Rosrio's Chicken (Crispy Tacos) (3)

$10.95

Tacos a la Rosrio's Mix (Crispy Tacos) (3)

$10.95

Tacos a la Rosrio's Guacamole (Crispy Tacos) (3)

$10.95
Fish Tacos (2)

Fish Tacos (2)

$8.95

Pan seared tilapia, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.

Shrimp Tacos (2)

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$9.95

Pan seared shrimp, chipotle mayo, topped with cabbage lime slaw, pickled red onion & avocado.

Mix Seafood Tacos (2)

Mix Seafood Tacos (2)

$9.95
Tacos Nortenos Mix (2)

Tacos Nortenos Mix (2)

$9.95
Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Beef (3)

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Beef (3)

$12.25
Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Chicken (3)

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Chicken (3)

$12.25
Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Mix (3)

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Mix (3)

$12.25
Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Carnita (3)

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Carnita (3)

$12.25
Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)

Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)

$9.95

Flour tortillas, thin layer of refried beans, monterry jack cheese, sliced avocado, choice of beef or chicken, folded over and toasted on a flat grill. Server with frijoles a la charra.

Tacos Nortenos Chicken (2)

$9.95

Tacos Suaves Beef

$9.95

Tacos Suaves Chicken

$9.95

Tacos Suaves Mixed

$9.95

Puffy Taco Plate Beef

$9.25

Puffy Taco Plate Chicken

$9.25

Puffy Guacamole Plate

$9.25

Puffy Taco Plate Mixed

$9.25

Your choice of beef, chicken or guacamole.

SOPAS, ENSALADAS y MAS

Ensalada de Aguacate y Lima

Ensalada de Aguacate y Lima

$10.95

A combination of baby romaine and mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, jicama and crumbled chicharrones tossed in a fresh lime vinaigrette and served with salpion chicken.

LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken Chipotle

Chicken Chipotle

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.

Lengua Plate

$9.95

Tender tips of beef tounge delicately seasoned and simmered in a light tomato sauce.

Flauta Plate

Flauta Plate

$9.25

Three chicken filled flautas topped with guacamole & crema fresca. Served with frijoles a la charra.

Fajita Plate Chicken

$9.95

Fajita Plate Beef

$9.95

Fajita Plate Mixed

$9.95

Chicken or beef fajitas served with guacamole and frijoles a la charra

Albondigas Plate

$10.25

Flautas Especiales Potato

$10.95

Flautas Especiales Chicken

$10.95

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas de Queso

$9.25

Three cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and cheese

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote

$9.25

Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.95

Chiles guajillos & pasillas are the foundation of the delicious sauce that tops three queso filled enchiladas. Served with avocado, cabbage lime slaw, grilled jalapeno pepper. Topped with fried potatoes, carrots, cilantro and drizzled with crema fresca.

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.25

Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with a white wine cream sauce and a dab of creama fresca.

Enchiladas de Mole

$9.25

Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with our peanut mole sauce and monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.

Lisa's Special Beef

Lisa's Special Beef

$9.95

Lisas Special Chicken

$9.95

Lisas Special Mixed

$9.95

Two cheese enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas and guacamole.

Enchiladas Espinacas

Enchiladas Espinacas

$13.95

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.95

CHALUPAS

Chalupas Compuestas Beef (2)

Chalupas Compuestas Beef (2)

$9.95
Chalupas Compuestas Chicken (2)

Chalupas Compuestas Chicken (2)

$9.95

Chalupas Compuestas Mix (2)

$9.95

Chalupas Compuestas Guacamole (2)

$9.95

SIDES RICE & BEANS

Side Mexican Rice

$2.75

Side Poblano Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.75

Side Charro Beans

$2.75

Side Veggie Charro Beans

$2.75

Pint Charro Beans

$5.95

Pint Veggie Charros

$5.95

Pint Refried Beans

$5.95

Pint Mexican Rice

$5.95

Pint Poblano Rice

$6.25

Quart Charro Beans

$9.95

Quart Veggie Beans

$9.95

Quart Refried Beans

$9.95

Quart Poblano Rice

$11.25

Quart Mexican Rice

$9.95

TACOS A LA CARTE

Bean & Cheese Taco (1)

$2.99

BEAN TACO (1)

$2.75

Crispy Beef Taco (1)

$4.25

Crispy Chicken Taco (1)

$4.25

Crispy Taco Guacamole (1)

$4.25

Chicken Soft Taco (1)

$4.25

Fish Taco (1)

$4.99

Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.99

Beef Norteno (1)

$5.25

Chicken Norteno (1)

$5.25

Chicken Callejero (1)

$4.99

Beef Callejero (1)

$4.99

Carnita Callejero (1)

$4.99

Beef Puffy Taco (1)

$4.75

Chicken Puffy Taco (1)

$4.75

Guacamole Puffy Taco (1)

$4.25

Beef Suave (1)

$4.75Out of stock

Chicken Suave (1)

$4.75Out of stock

PARA NINOS

Kids Cheese Enchilada Plate

$6.99

One cheese enchilada with rice and refried beans

Chicken Strips and French Fries

$7.99

Chicken strips with french fries.

Kids Bean and Cheese Chalupa Plate

$6.99

One bean and cheese chalupa served with rice and refried beans

Kids Beef Soft Taco Plate

$6.99

Kids Chicken Soft Taco Plate

$6.99

Kids Crispy Taco Plate Beef

$6.99

Kids Crispy Taco Plate Chicken

$6.99

POSTRES

Mexican Chocolate Flan

$5.25

Coconut Flan

$5.25

Plain Flan

$5.95

Warm Cajeta Bread Pudding

$8.95

Churros

$5.25

Soppapillas Full

$8.25

Soppapillas 1/2

$4.95

Arroz con Leche

$6.25

FAMILY MEALS

Big Enchilada

Big Enchilada

$39.00
El Mejor

El Mejor

$58.00

Crispy Taco Kit

$38.00

Chalupa Kit

$38.00

ANTOJITOS

Fire Roasted Salsa & Chips

$1.99
Queso Rosario's

Queso Rosario's

$8.95

Chihahua style creamy cheese dip served with tostadas.

Guacamole & House-made Tostadas

$10.95
Angelica's Ceviche Fino

Angelica's Ceviche Fino

$10.95

Delicate white fish, red onions and jalapeno peppers marinated in fresh lime juice & tossed in an oregano vinaigrette. Served with avocado, cinantro & tostadas.

Flameado

Flameado

$10.95
Albondigas Appetizer

Albondigas Appetizer

$10.25

Mexican meatballs made with a combination of ground beef, pork and herbs. braised in a rich and spicy broth.

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.25
Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$9.25

CHIPS & SALSA

Fire Roasted Salsa & Chips

$1.99

Small Salsa

$3.50

Medium Salsa

$4.00

Pint Salsa

$5.95

Quart Salsa

$11.90

Small bag Chips

$2.00

Large Chips

$3.00

NACHOS Y MAS

Bean & Cheese Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.25

Bean and cheese nachos served with jalapenos

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.25

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.25

Mixed Fajita Nachos

$13.25
Nachos Estilo Rosario's

Nachos Estilo Rosario's

$12.95

Nachos topped with shredded chicken, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca

Shrimp Nachos

$14.25

Garlic shrimp topped with pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese & guacamole.

SOPAS, ENSALADAS

Sopa de Fideo

Sopa de Fideo

$9.95

Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)

Sopa de Pozole

Sopa de Pozole

$10.25

Lightly seasoned broth, diced pork, hominy and shredded cabbage, garnished with a combination of scallions, cilantro, oregano, lemon wedge andchile de arbol paste.

Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)

Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)

$9.95

A rich chicken broth flavored with lime. Garnished with fried tortilla strips, shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco.

CHALUPAS

Chalupas Compuestas Beef

Chalupas Compuestas Beef

$12.25
Chalupas Compuestas Chicken

Chalupas Compuestas Chicken

$12.25

Chalupas Compuestas Mix

$12.25

Chalupas Compuestas Bean & Cheese

$12.25

Chalupas Compuestas Guacamole

$12.25

ESPECIALIDADES

Chicken Chipotle

Chicken Chipotle

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast served with sauteed spinach and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra and poblano rice.

Carne de Puerco en Chile Cascabel

$15.25

Tender pork tips in a chile cascabel sauce.

Pollo a la Maria

Pollo a la Maria

$14.95

Charbroiled chicken breast marinated in a cilantro pumpkin seed pesto. Served with frijoles a la charra.

Pollo con Mole

Pollo con Mole

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast smothered in our delicious peanut mole sauce. Sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

Lengua Plate

$15.95

Tender tips of beef tounge delicately seasoned and simmered in a light tomato sauce.

Albondigas Con Arroz Plate

$14.95

Mexican meatballs made with a combination of ground beef, pork and herbs. Braised in a rich and spicy broth. Served with poblano rice.

Tacos Suaves Beef

$13.25

Tacos Suaves Chicken

$13.25

Tacos Suaves Mixed

$13.25
Pescado Veracruz

Pescado Veracruz

$16.25
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.25

Flautas Especiales Chicken (3)

$15.25

Flautas Especiales Potato (3)

$15.25

Corn tortillas filled with cheese, beans, spinach, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Choice of chicken or potato filling, grilled on an open flame and topped with a tomatillo avocado green sauce, crema and queso fresco

ENCHILADAS

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.95
Enchiladas de Queso

Enchiladas de Queso

$13.95

Three cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and cheese

Enchiladas de Mole

$13.95

Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with our peanut mole sauce and monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.

Enchiladas Espinacas

$13.95
Enchiladas Mexicanas

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$14.25

Chiles guajillos & pasillas are the foundation of the delicious sauce that tops three queso filled enchiladas. Served with avocado, cabbage lime slaw, grilled jalapeno pepper. Topped with fried potatoes, carrots, cilantro and drizzled with crema fresca.

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.95

Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with a white wine cream sauce and a dab of creama fresca.

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote

Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote

$13.95

Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.

Lisa's Special Chicken

$15.95

Lisa's Special Beef

$15.95

Lisas Special Mixed

$15.95

Two cheese enchiladas with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas and guacamole.

TACO PLATES

Rosario's Taco Beef (3)

$12.25

Rosario's Taco Chicken (3)

$12.25

Rosario's Tacos Mix (3)

$12.25

Rosario's Taco Guacamole (3)

$12.25

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.95

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.95

Mix Seafood Tacos (2)

$12.25
Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)

Tacos Nortenos Beef (2)

$12.25

Tacos Nortenos Chicken (2)

$12.25

Griselda's Taco's Callejeros Beef (3)

$15.25

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Chicken (3)

$15.25
Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Mix (3)

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Mix (3)

$15.25

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Carnita (3)

$15.25
Tacos Nortenos Mix (2)

Tacos Nortenos Mix (2)

$12.25

Griselda's Tacos Callejeros Shrimp (3)

$16.25

Puffy Taco Plate Chicken

$9.25

Puffy Taco Plate Beef

$9.25

Puffy Taco Plate Guacamole

$13.95

Puffy Taco Plate Mixed

$9.25

Your choice of beef, chicken or guacamole.

Tacos Suaves Beef

$9.95

Taco Suaves Chicken

$13.25

Taco Suaves Mixed

$13.25

Two chicken or beef filled soft tacos topped with ranchera sauce, melted monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole.

PARRILLAS

Full Fiesta Special Beef

Full Fiesta Special Beef

$31.95

Full Fiesta Special Chicken

$31.95

Full Fiesta Special Mixed

$31.95

Full Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$31.95

1/2 Fiesta Special Beef

$16.95

1/2 Fiesta Special Chicken

$16.95

1/2 Fiesta Special Mixed

$16.95

1/2 Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$16.95

Full Parrilla de Tripas

$29.95

1/2 Parilla de Tripas

$16.95

Full Parrilla de Fajitas Beef

$31.95

Full Parrilla de Fajitas Chicken

$31.95

Full Parrilla de Fajitas Mixed

$31.95

Full Parrilla de Carnitas

$26.95

1/2 Parilla de Carnitas

$16.95

1/2 Parrilla de Fajitas Beef

$16.95
1/2 Parilla de Fajitas Chicken

1/2 Parilla de Fajitas Chicken

$16.95

1/2 Parilla de Fajitas Mix

$16.95

SIDES RICE & BEANS

Side Mexican Rice

$2.75

Side Poblano Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.75

Side Charro Beans

$2.75

Side Veggie Charro Beans

$2.75

Pint Charro Beans

$5.95

Pint Veggie Charros

$5.95

Pint Refried Beans

$5.95

Pint Mexican Rice

$5.95

Pint Poblano Rice

$6.25

Quart Charro Beans

$9.95

Quart Veggie Beans

$9.95

Quart Refried Beans

$9.95

Quart Poblano Rice

$11.25

Quart Mexican Rice

$9.95

TACOS A LA CARTE

Bean &Cheese Taco (1)

$2.99

BEAN TACO (1)

$2.75

Beef Fajita Taco (1)

$4.50

Chicken Fajita Taco (1)

$4.50

Puerco Taco

$3.99

Lengua Taco (1)

$4.99

Beef Fajita Norteno (1)

$5.25

Chicken Fajita Norteno (1)

$5.25

Fish Tacos (1)

$4.99

Shrimp Taco (1)

$4.99

Beef Callejero A La Carte

$4.99

Chicken Callejero A La Carte

$4.99

Shrimp Callejero A La Carte

$5.75

Carnita Callejero A La Carte

$4.99

Picadillo Taco (1)

$3.00

Beef Puffy Taco (1)

$4.75

Chicken Puffy Taco (1)

$4.75

Guacamole Puffy Taco (1)

$4.25

Chicken Soft Taco (1)

$4.25

Beef Soft Taco

$4.99

Rosarios Taco Beef (1)

$4.99

Rosarios Taco Ckn (1)

$4.99

Rosarios Taco Guac (1)

$4.99

PARA NINOS

Kids Cheese Enchilada Plate

$6.99

One cheese enchilada with rice and refried beans

Chicken Strips and French Fries

$7.99

Chicken strips with french fries.

Kids Bean and Cheese Chalupa Plate

$6.99

One bean and cheese chalupa served with rice and refried beans

Kids Chicken Soft Taco Plate

$6.99

Kids Beef Soft Taco Plate

$6.99

Kids Crispy Taco Plate Beef

$6.99

Kids Crispy Taco Plate Chicken

$6.99

POSTRES

Mexican Chocolate Flan

$5.25

Coconut Flan

$5.25

Arroz con Leche

$6.25

Warm Cajeta Bread Pudding

$8.95

Churros

$5.25

Soppapillas 1/2

$4.95

Soppapillas Full

$8.25

Plain Flan

$5.95

FAMILY MEALS

Big Enchilada

Big Enchilada

$38.00
El Mejor

El Mejor

$58.00

Crispy Taco Kit

$38.00

Chalupa Kit

$38.00

Margaritas

25 Handshake

$17.95

Pica Pica

$11.95

La Pina

$11.95

Paloma

$9.95

Pepino Sour

$8.95

Mango Choy

$10.95

Mexican Martini 25

$16.95

Watermelon Mint

$14.95

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.95

Peach Lemonade

$9.95

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Black Old Fashion

$10.95
1/2 Gallon Fzn

1/2 Gallon Fzn

$39.00
1/2 Gallon Swirl

1/2 Gallon Swirl

$45.00

ToGo Rocks

$12.95

Togo Frozen

$12.95

ToGo Swirl

$13.95
El Quarto FZN

El Quarto FZN

$19.50Out of stock
El Quarto Swirl

El Quarto Swirl

$22.50Out of stock

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Water

Iced Tea

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Big Red

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Orange Crush

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 3:46 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1992, Rosario’s has served as the anchor business for the historic Southtown/King William area. The award-winning restaurant, owned and operated by local restaurateur Lisa Wong, owes much of its success to our loyal and dedicated restaurant family and to our biggest fans, our patrons. Our menu combines traditional south-of-the-border dishes with authentic house specialties, all prepared with a contemporary twist. Guest favorites include shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, tacos callejeros, parrillas and specialty margaritas. Lisa’s restaurant career began in 1981 when, at age 18, she opened Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant to instant success. Three decades later she is the creator of numerous successful restaurant concepts in San Antonio. Local food critics have consistently voted Rosario’s “Best Mexican Restaurant” in San Antonio, “Best Neighborhood Restaurant/Downtown-Southtown,” and Critics’ Choice for “Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests.”

Location

910 S Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image
Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina image

