Rosario's Pizzeria
248 Route 130
Bordentown, NJ 08505
Popular Items
Starters
Extra Tomato Sauce
Want more Tomato Sauce?
Extra Dip Sauces (4 oz)
Want more Dip Sauces?
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of Tomato Sauce (6 pieces)
Onion Rings
Served with a side of Carolina Tangy Gold
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with Cheddar. Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch (6 pieces)
French Fries
Seasoned with Salt
Cheese Fries
Choice of Mozzarella, American, Provolone, or Cheese Wiz
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fries topped with Bacon and Cheese Wiz
Garlic Fries
Fresh Garlic, Oil, Seasoning
Pizza Fries
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
6 Garlic Knots
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
12 Garlic Knots
Served with side of Tomato Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch
Fried Zucchini
Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ or Ranch (4 pieces)
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Side Meatballs
In Tomato Sauce (3 pieces)
Side Sausage
In Tomato Sauce (3 pieces)
Chicken Wings
Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.
Salad
Sm Toss Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion with choice of Dressing on the side
Lg Toss Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion with choice of Dressing on the side
Sm Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Cheese with choice of Dressing on the side
Lg Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Cheese with choice of Dressing on the side
Sm Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Blk Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Tuna with choice of dressing on the side
Lg Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Blk Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Tuna with choice of dressing on the side
Sm Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Tuna and choice of Dressing on the side
Lg Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Tuna and choice of Dressing on the side
Sm Grill Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Grill Chicken and choice of Dressing on the side
Lg Grill Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Grill Chicken and choice of Dressing on the side
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons
Sm Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Crouton topped with Grilled Chicken
Lg Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar, Croutons topped with Grilled Chicken
Pizza
Small Pizza
Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings
Medium Pizza
Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings
Large Pizza
Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings
Sicilian Pizza
Thick Crust Square Pizza
Sicilian Special
Thick Crust Square Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Black Olives, Peppers, Extra Cheese
Small Specialty Pizzas
Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $14.75 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!
Medium Specialty Pizzas
Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $16.25 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!
Large Specialty Pizzas
Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $17.25 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!
Small Gluten Free
Specialties
Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sauce on the side
Stromboli
Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Sauce on the Inside
Pizza Turnover
Mozzarella, Sauce on the Inside
Steak Stromboli
Beef Steak, Mozzarella, Sauce on the inside
Buff Chk Stromboli
Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese on the side
Pepperoni Stromboli
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce on the inside
Steak Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
Beef Steak with American Cheese
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Beef Steak with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Cheese Steak Special
Beef Steak with American Cheese, Fried Onion, Peppers and Mushrooms
Pizza Steak
Beef Steak with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Baked
Buffalo Beef Steak
Beef Steak with American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese
Plain Steak
Beef Steak with NO Cheese
Steak Hoagie
Beef Steak with NO Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Oil & Vinegar.
Steak Special
Beef Steak with NO cheese. Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Cheese Burger Steak
Two Angus Burgers chopped up steak style with American Cheese on a long roll
4 oz Tomato Sauce
8 oz Tomato Sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken Steak with American Cheese
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Chicken Steak with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Chicken Cheese Steak Special
Chicken Steak with American Cheese and Fried Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Chicken Steak with Buffalo Sauce, American Cheese and Blue Cheese
Chicken Pizza Steak
Chicken Steak with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked in Oven
Plain Chicken Steak
Chicken Steak with NO Cheese
Chicken Steak Hoagie
Chicken Steak with NO Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Chick Steak Special
Chicken Steak with NO Cheese. Fried Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms
4 oz Tomato Sauce
8 oz Tomato Sauce
Cold Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
American Hoagie
Ham, Salami, American Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Special Hoagie
Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Ham, American Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Turkey Hoagie
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Tuna Hoagie
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Mix Cheese Hoagie
American & Provolone Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar
Hot Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Tomato Sauce
Meatball Parm
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked
Sausage Sub
Tomato Sauce
Sausage Parm
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage & GP O
Sausage & Egg
Pepper & Egg
Sausage Pep & Egg
Pepper Onion & Egg
Hot Dog
Italian Hot Dog
Cheese Burger
California Ch Burger
Pizza Burger
Cheese Burger FO
Cheese Burger Mushroom
Cheese Burger Bacon
Hamburger
California Hamburger
Hamburger FO
Hamburger Mushroom
Hamburger Bacon
Chicken Parm
Sm Chicken Cutlet
Breaded Chicken on a round roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo
Lg Chicken Cutlet
Breaded Chicken on a long roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo
Sm Grill Chicken
Grilled Chicken served on round roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo
Lg Grill Chicken
Eggplant Parm
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Wrap served with Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Veggie Lover Wrap
Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Oil & Vinegar served with Fries
Cheese Steak Wrap (Beef)
Beef Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo served with Fries
Cheese Steak Wrap (Chicken)
Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo served with Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese served with Fries
Entrees
Spaghetti with Sauce
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Butter Sauce, Garlic & Oil, Pink Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce
Spaghetti w Meatballs
Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti w Sausage
Tomato Sauce
Ziti with Sauce
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Butter Sauce, Garlic & Oil, Pink Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce
Ziti w Meatballs
Tomato Sauce
Ziti w Sausage
Tomato Sauce
Baked Ziti
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta
Baked Ziti Sicilian
Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Sausage
Lasagna Meat
Cheese Ravioli
(6) Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Stuffed Shells
(4) Shells with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Manicotti
(4) Manicotti with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Eggplant with Spaghetti
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Eggplant with Ziti
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Chicken Parm with Spaghetti
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Chicken Parm with Ziti
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Kids Menu
Beverages
Bottled Water
Pure Leaf Tea
Stewart Rootbeer Bottle
Gatorade Bottle
1 lit Coke
1 lit Diet Coke
1 lit Sprite
1 Lit Mountain Dew
1 Lit Iced Tea
2 lit Coke
2 lit Diet Coke
2 lit Sprite
2 lit Pepsi
2 lit Diet Pepsi
2 lit Rootbeer
2 lit Dr Pepper
2 lit Ginger Ale
2 lit Brisk Tea
2 lit Fanta Orange
2 Lit Mountain Dew
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Celebrating 50 years! Thank you to all our customers and your support for our small business!!
248 Route 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505