Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Rosario's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

248 Route 130

Bordentown, NJ 08505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Chicken Wings
12 Garlic Knots

Starters

Extra Tomato Sauce

$1.00+

Want more Tomato Sauce?

Extra Dip Sauces (4 oz)

$1.00+

Want more Dip Sauces?

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Served with a side of Tomato Sauce (6 pieces)

Onion Rings

$6.25

Served with a side of Carolina Tangy Gold

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Stuffed with Cheddar. Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch (6 pieces)

French Fries

$4.25+

Seasoned with Salt

Cheese Fries

$6.00+

Choice of Mozzarella, American, Provolone, or Cheese Wiz

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.25+

Fries topped with Bacon and Cheese Wiz

Garlic Fries

$6.00+

Fresh Garlic, Oil, Seasoning

Pizza Fries

$6.25+

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Served with side of Tomato Sauce

12 Garlic Knots

$7.00

Served with side of Tomato Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Served with a side of Tomato Sauce or Ranch

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ or Ranch (4 pieces)

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Garlic Bread Cheese

$5.00

Mozzarella Cheese

Side Meatballs

$5.25

In Tomato Sauce (3 pieces)

Side Sausage

$5.25

In Tomato Sauce (3 pieces)

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Jumbo Fresh Chicken Wings with a choice of 8, 12, or 24 wings.

Salad

Sm Toss Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion with choice of Dressing on the side

Lg Toss Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion with choice of Dressing on the side

Sm Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Cheese with choice of Dressing on the side

Lg Antipasto Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Cheese with choice of Dressing on the side

Sm Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Blk Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Tuna with choice of dressing on the side

Lg Chef Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Blk Olives, Banana Peppers, Ham, Turkey, Salami, Cheese, Tuna with choice of dressing on the side

Sm Tuna Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Tuna and choice of Dressing on the side

Lg Tuna Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Tuna and choice of Dressing on the side

Sm Grill Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Grill Chicken and choice of Dressing on the side

Lg Grill Chicken Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Raw Onion, Banana Peppers, Black Olives topped with Grill Chicken and choice of Dressing on the side

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons

Sm Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Crouton topped with Grilled Chicken

Lg Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Caesar, Croutons topped with Grilled Chicken

Pizza

Small Pizza

$12.75

Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings

Medium Pizza

$13.75

Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings

Large Pizza

$14.75

Cheese Pizza Additional Charge for Toppings

Sicilian Pizza

$21.00

Thick Crust Square Pizza

Sicilian Special

$30.00

Thick Crust Square Pizza topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Onion, Black Olives, Peppers, Extra Cheese

Small Specialty Pizzas

$12.75

Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $14.75 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!

Medium Specialty Pizzas

$13.75

Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $16.25 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!

Large Specialty Pizzas

$14.75

Try one of our Specialty Pizzas starting at $17.25 and up. We have our Rosario's Special, Meat Lover, Veggie Lover, Margarita, Cheese Steak, Buffalo Chicken, Brooklyn Style Pizzas and many more!!

Small Gluten Free

$13.75

Specialties

Calzone

$10.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sauce on the side

Stromboli

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Sauce on the Inside

Pizza Turnover

$10.00

Mozzarella, Sauce on the Inside

Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Beef Steak, Mozzarella, Sauce on the inside

Buff Chk Stromboli

$12.00

Chicken Steak, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese on the side

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.75

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Sauce on the inside

Steak Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$9.00

Beef Steak with American Cheese

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.00

Beef Steak with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Cheese Steak Special

$10.25

Beef Steak with American Cheese, Fried Onion, Peppers and Mushrooms

Pizza Steak

$9.50

Beef Steak with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Baked

Buffalo Beef Steak

$9.50

Beef Steak with American Cheese, Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese

Plain Steak

$8.50

Beef Steak with NO Cheese

Steak Hoagie

$9.50

Beef Steak with NO Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Oil & Vinegar.

Steak Special

$9.75

Beef Steak with NO cheese. Fried Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms

Cheese Burger Steak

$9.00

Two Angus Burgers chopped up steak style with American Cheese on a long roll

4 oz Tomato Sauce

$1.00

8 oz Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.00

Chicken Steak with American Cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Steak with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$10.25

Chicken Steak with American Cheese and Fried Onion, Mushrooms, Peppers

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.50

Chicken Steak with Buffalo Sauce, American Cheese and Blue Cheese

Chicken Pizza Steak

$9.50

Chicken Steak with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked in Oven

Plain Chicken Steak

$8.50

Chicken Steak with NO Cheese

Chicken Steak Hoagie

$9.50

Chicken Steak with NO Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Chick Steak Special

$9.75

Chicken Steak with NO Cheese. Fried Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms

4 oz Tomato Sauce

$1.00

8 oz Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$8.50

Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

American Hoagie

$8.50

Ham, Salami, American Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Special Hoagie

$9.50

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

Ham, American Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Turkey Hoagie

$8.50

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Tuna Hoagie

$8.50

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Mix Cheese Hoagie

$8.50

American & Provolone Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar

Hot Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$8.50

Tomato Sauce

Meatball Parm

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked

Sausage Sub

$8.50

Tomato Sauce

Sausage Parm

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baked

Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

Sausage & GP O

$9.50

Sausage & Egg

$9.00

Pepper & Egg

$9.00

Sausage Pep & Egg

$10.00

Pepper Onion & Egg

$10.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Italian Hot Dog

$7.50

Cheese Burger

$5.75

California Ch Burger

$6.50

Pizza Burger

$6.25

Cheese Burger FO

$6.25

Cheese Burger Mushroom

$6.25

Cheese Burger Bacon

$6.75

Hamburger

$5.25

California Hamburger

$6.00

Hamburger FO

$5.75

Hamburger Mushroom

$5.75

Hamburger Bacon

$6.25

Chicken Parm

$10.00

Sm Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Breaded Chicken on a round roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo

Lg Chicken Cutlet

$9.75

Breaded Chicken on a long roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo

Sm Grill Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken served on round roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion and Mayo

Lg Grill Chicken

$9.75

Eggplant Parm

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Wrap served with Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Veggie Lover Wrap

$10.95

Mushrooms, Onions, Broccoli, Peppers, Olives, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Oil & Vinegar served with Fries

Cheese Steak Wrap (Beef)

$10.95

Beef Steak with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo served with Fries

Cheese Steak Wrap (Chicken)

$10.95

Chicken Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo served with Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese served with Fries

Entrees

Spaghetti with Sauce

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Butter Sauce, Garlic & Oil, Pink Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti w Meatballs

$15.00

Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti w Sausage

$15.00

Tomato Sauce

Ziti with Sauce

$10.00

Choice of Tomato Sauce, Butter Sauce, Garlic & Oil, Pink Vodka Sauce or Alfredo Sauce

Ziti w Meatballs

$15.00

Tomato Sauce

Ziti w Sausage

$15.00

Tomato Sauce

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta

Baked Ziti Sicilian

$14.00

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta, Sausage

Lasagna Meat

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

(6) Ravioli with Tomato Sauce

Stuffed Shells

$12.00

(4) Shells with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Manicotti

$12.00

(4) Manicotti with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Eggplant with Spaghetti

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Eggplant with Ziti

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Parm with Spaghetti

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Chicken Parm with Ziti

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Kids Menu

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti Butter Sauce

$6.00

Ziti Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Ziti Butter Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti Sauce & One Meatball

$7.75

Ziti Sauce & One Meatball

$7.75

Cheese Ravioli

$6.50

Stuffed Shells

$7.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Stewart Rootbeer Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Bottle

$2.75

1 lit Coke

$3.00

1 lit Diet Coke

$3.00

1 lit Sprite

$3.00

1 Lit Mountain Dew

$3.00

1 Lit Iced Tea

$3.00

2 lit Coke

$3.75

2 lit Diet Coke

$3.75

2 lit Sprite

$3.75

2 lit Pepsi

$3.75

2 lit Diet Pepsi

$3.75

2 lit Rootbeer

$3.75

2 lit Dr Pepper

$3.75

2 lit Ginger Ale

$3.75

2 lit Brisk Tea

$3.75

2 lit Fanta Orange

$3.75

2 Lit Mountain Dew

$3.75

Potato Chips/Snacks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Daisy's Chocolate Chip Supreme Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$2.50

Daisy's Black and White Supreme Cookie

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating 50 years! Thank you to all our customers and your support for our small business!!

Website

Location

248 Route 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Directions

Gallery
Rosario’s Pizzeria image
Rosario’s Pizzeria image
Rosario’s Pizzeria image
Rosario’s Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
orange star4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
orange star4.3 • 484
262 Dunns Mill Rd Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Sammys pizza barn
orange starNo Reviews
2670 US-206 Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View restaurantnext
The Revere
orange starNo Reviews
802 RIVER RD WEST TRENTON, PA 08628
View restaurantnext
Marsilo's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
71 West Upper Ferry Road West Trenton, NJ 08628
View restaurantnext
Classico Tomato Pies - Pizzeria Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 892
358 Princeton Hightstown Rd West Windsor, NJ 08550
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bordentown

Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
orange star4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
HOB Tavern
orange star4.5 • 763
146 Second St Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill
orange star4.3 • 484
262 Dunns Mill Rd Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bordentown
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hightstown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston