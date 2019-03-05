Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Rosa's Pizza

635 Reviews

$$

8185 Avery Rd

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Trad Crust Pizza
XL Trad Crust Pizza
12 Wings

Appetizers & Bread

Sm Garlic Bread

Sm Garlic Bread

$1.75

Sm Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$2.45

Lg Garlic Bread

$2.95

Lg Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.95
Homemade Cheesy Bread

Homemade Cheesy Bread

$7.95

Bosco Sticks

$7.95Out of stock
Pepperoni Bread

Pepperoni Bread

$8.95
Stuffed Pepper Appetizer

Stuffed Pepper Appetizer

$7.95
2 Chocolate Fudge Brownies

2 Chocolate Fudge Brownies

$4.95

Contains Nuts

Elle's Bread

$2.00

Wings

6 Wings

$7.95

12 Wings

$14.95

18 Wings

$22.95

24 Wings

$30.95

36 Wings

$45.95

48 Wings

$59.95

Salads

Sm Tossed Salad

Sm Tossed Salad

$5.95
Lg Tossed Salad

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.95

Sm Italian Salad

$7.95

Lg Italian Salad

$8.95

Lg Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Sm Antipasto Salad

$7.95

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

Calzoni

Our Original Calzoni

$10.95

CYO Calzoni

$10.95

Pizza

SM Trad Crust Pizza

$8.95

SM Thin Crust Pizza

$8.95

SM Thick Crust Pizza

$10.70

LG Trad Crust Pizza

$12.95

LG Thin Crust Pizza

$12.95

LG Thick Crust Pizza

$15.20

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

XL Trad Crust Pizza

$15.95

XL Thin Crust Pizza

$15.95

XL Thick Crust Pizza

$18.45

Specialty Pizzas

Sm Famous Deluxe Pizza

Sm Famous Deluxe Pizza

$14.95
Sm Rosa's Authentic Supreme Pizza

Sm Rosa's Authentic Supreme Pizza

$13.95

Sm Chicken Club Pizza

$11.95
Sm Meat Feast Pizza

Sm Meat Feast Pizza

$14.95

Sm Veggie Feast Pizza

$13.95
Sm Authentic Italian Pizza

Sm Authentic Italian Pizza

$10.95

Sm Garlic White Pizza

$10.95

Sm Ricotta Pizza

$11.95
Sm Hawaiian Pizza

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$12.95

Sm Steak & Cheese Pizza

$11.95
Sm Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

Sm Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Sm Anthony's Special Pizza

$14.95
Sm Win Sauce Chicken Pizza

Sm Win Sauce Chicken Pizza

$12.95

Lg Famous Deluxe Pizza

$18.95

Lg Rosa's Authentic Supreme Pizza

$17.95

Lg Chicken Club Pizza

$15.95

Lg Meat Feast Pizza

$18.95

Lg Veggie Feast Pizza

$17.95

Lg Authentic Italian Pizza

$13.95

Lg Garlic White Pizza

$13.95

Lg Ricotta Pizza

$14.95

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$16.95

Lg Steak & Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Lg Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.95

Lg Anthony's Special Pizza

$18.95

Lg Wing Sauce Chicken Pizza

$16.95
XL Famous Deluxe Pizza

XL Famous Deluxe Pizza

$24.95

XL Rosa's Authentic Supreme Pizza

$21.95

XL Chicken Club Pizza

$19.95

XL Meat Feast Pizza

$24.95

XL Veggie Feast Pizza

$21.95

XL Authentic Italian Pizza

$16.95

XL Garlic White Pizza

$16.95

XL Ricotta White Pizza

$17.95

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$20.95

XL Steak & Cheese Pizza

$18.95

XL Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

$24.95

XL Anthony's Special Pizza

$24.95

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.95

Half Sheet Famous Deluxe Pizza

$28.95

Half Sheet Authentic Supreme Pizza

$25.95

Half Sheet Chicken Club Pizza

$22.95

Half Sheet Meat Feat Pizza

$28.95

Half Sheet Veggie Feast Pizza

$25.95

Half Sheet Authentic Italian Pizza

$19.95

Half Sheet Garlic White Pizza

$19.95

Half Sheet Ricotta White Pizza

$20.95

Half Sheet Hawaiian Pizza

$24.95

Half Sheet Steak & Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Half Sheet Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

$28.95

Half Sheet Anthony's Special Pizza

$28.95

Half Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.95

Full Sheet Famous Deluxe Pizza

$52.95

Full Sheet Authentic Supreme Pizza

$48.95

Full Sheet Chicken Club Pizza

$42.95

Full Sheet Meat Feast Pizza

$52.95

Full Sheet Veggie Feast Pizza

$48.95

Full Sheet Authentic Italian Pizza

$37.95

Full Sheet Garlic White Pizza

$37.95

Full Sheet Ricotta Pizza

$38.95

Full Sheet Hawaiian Pizza

$45.95

Full Sheet Steak & Cheese Pizza

$40.95

Full Sheet Loaded Steak & Cheese Pizza

$52.95

Full Sheet Anthony's Special Pizza

$52.95

Full Sheet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$45.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$8.95
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Hot Buttered Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.95

Chicken parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Veal parmigiana Sub

$8.95Out of stock

Pepperoni Sub

$7.95

Pizza Sub

$7.95

Pasta

Spaghetti

$9.95
Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$9.95

Aglio Olio

$10.95

Spaghetti e Ricotta

$10.95

Pasta e Burro

$9.95
Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$10.95
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$10.95
Meat Ravioli

Meat Ravioli

$10.95

Dinners

Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.95

Fresh Homemade Veal Parmigiana

$12.95Out of stock
Melanzani (Eggplant) Parmigiana

Melanzani (Eggplant) Parmigiana

$12.95
Stuffed Peppers Parmigiana

Stuffed Peppers Parmigiana

$12.95

Sides

Meatballs

$3.50

Sausage Patties

$3.50

Meat Sauce

$3.50

Mushrooms

$3.50

Stuffed Peppers Side

$3.50

Side Dinner Salad

$3.50

Family Packs & Coupons

Family Pack 1

$26.95

Includes one X-Large 2 Topping Pizza, one Large tossed salad, and one 2L soda.

Family Pack 2

$23.95

Includes one large 2 Topping Pizza, one Large tossed salad, and one 2L soda.

1/2 Sheet PL, Lg tossed

$22.95

XL Mon- Wed SPECIAL

$12.95

LG Mon-Wed SPECIAL

$10.95

Drinks

20oz Diet Coke

$1.75

20oz Coke

$1.75

20oz Ginger ale

$1.75

20oz Mr Pibb

$1.75Out of stock

20oz Sprite

$1.75Out of stock

20oz Orange Soda

$1.75

20oz Root Beer

$1.75

20oz Cherry Coke Zero

$1.75Out of stock

20 Oz Pink Lemonade

$1.75Out of stock

20 Oz Lemonade

$1.75

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.75Out of stock

20oz Sprite Zero

$1.75

20 Oz Mr Pibb Zero

$1.75Out of stock

20oz Coke Zero

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

2L Diet Coke

$2.85

2L Coke

$2.85

2L Tahitian Treat Hawaiian Punch

$2.85

2L Sprite

$2.85

2L Orange Soda

$2.85

2L Root Beer

$2.85Out of stock

San Pellegrino 12oz

$2.25

2 L Tahitian Treat

$2.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We provide delicious homemade cuisine. Our homemade sausage and meatballs are unsurpassed by anyone else. We deliver, accept credit card and cater too. Check out our website for menus and coupons

Location

8185 Avery Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

