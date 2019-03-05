Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches
Rosa's Pizza
635 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We provide delicious homemade cuisine. Our homemade sausage and meatballs are unsurpassed by anyone else. We deliver, accept credit card and cater too. Check out our website for menus and coupons
Location
8185 Avery Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Broadview Heights
More near Broadview Heights