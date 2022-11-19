Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosatoro

review star

No reviews yet

35-02 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

RAW BAR + CEVICHES

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$13.00+

CEVICHE CLASICO

$20.00

CEVICHE MIXTO

$23.00

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$25.00

SMALL PLATES & STARTERS

ANTICUCHOS BEEF HEART (2)

$16.00

CHICHARON SLIDERS (3)

$14.00

GUACAMOLE CON TOSTONES

$16.00

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$13.00

QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

$15.00

ENTREES

Aji DE GALLINA

$20.00

ARROZ CHAUFA

$14.00

ARROZ CON MARISCO

$24.00

BISTEC A LO POBRE

$24.00

FIRE

JALEA

$24.00

KID BROASTED CHICKEN WITH FRIES

$13.00

LOMO SALTADO

$23.00

PARIHUELA

$22.00

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$22.00

POLLO SALTADO

$23.00

TALLARIN VERDE SOLO

$13.00

TALLARIN VERDE

$23.00

AGUADITO DE POLLO

$16.00

DESSERT MENU

TRES LECHES

$8.00

ALFAJORES

$2.50+

FLAN

$7.00

PASSION FRUIT SUFLEE

$7.00

MIL HOJAS

$8.00Out of stock

Alfanjores X4

$8.00

SELVA NEGRA

$8.00

ICE CREAM LUCUMA

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

1/2 AVOCADO

$5.00

ARROZ BLANCO

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

MADUROS

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

TOSTONES

$7.00

YUCCA FRITA

$7.00

BRUNCH

LOMITO AL JUGO

TAMALES

ROSATORO FRIES

PAN CON CHICHARRON

CHORI ROSA

ROSATORO COMBOS

HUNGRY COMBO

$20.00Out of stock

ROSATORO COMBO

$45.00Out of stock

whole chicken fried rices sweet plantains frets fries

WHOLE CHICKEN

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 CHICKEN

$9.00Out of stock

COMBO PERSONAL

$15.00Out of stock

RAW BAR & STARTERS

CEVICHE MIXTO

$23.00

CEVICHE CLASICO

$20.00

CHICKEN ANTICUCHOS

$12.00

BEEF ANTICUCHOS

$12.00

CAUSA ACEVICHADA

$25.00Out of stock

JALEA NORTEÑA

$24.00

ENTREES

MUSHROOM CHAUFA

$21.00

SHRIMP CHAUFA

$23.00

CHICKEN CHAUFA

$20.00

LOMO SALTADO

$26.00

AJI DE GALLINA

$20.00

TALLARIN VERDE (SOLO)

$10.00

TALLARIN CON BISTEC

$25.00

CHICHARON CHAUFA

$22.00

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$5.00

BEANS

$6.00

YUCCA FRITA

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

MADUROS

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

INKA COLA

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

MANGO JUICE

$4.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$3.50

CHICHA MORADA

$3.50

COCKTAILS

CHILCANO HH

$8.00

CAIPIRINHA HH

$8.00

DAIQUIRI HH

$8.00

CUBA LIBRE HH

$8.00

MARGARITA HH

$8.00

WINE

PINOT GRIGIO

$6.00

CHENIN BLANC

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00Out of stock

SPARKLING WINE

$6.00

ROSE

$6.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

$6.00

RED BLEND

$6.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$6.00

BEER

CUSQUENA HH

$5.00

BLUE MOON HH

$5.00

Modelo Especial HH

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

SHOT

SHOT

$5.00

ENTREES

AGUADITO DE POLLO HH

$12.00

AVOCADO SALAD HH

$12.00

FRIES HH

$4.00

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA HH

$11.00

PESCADO A LA CHORRILLANA HH

$17.00

POLLO SALTADO HH

$16.00

RICE HH

$4.00

POLLO BROASTER

$10.00

Green sauces

Green sauces 8oz

$8.00

2 x Green sauces

$2.50

Green sauces 12oz

$12.00

LUNCH

CHAUFA CARNE OR POLLO

$12.00

BISTEC WITH SALAD

$11.00

PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA WITH SALAD

$11.00

BISTEC WITH RICE AND BEANS

$12.00

LOMO SALTADO

$13.00

POLLO SALTADO

$12.00

SMALL QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD

$9.00

SIDES

YUCCA FRITA

$3.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.00

TOSTONES

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

ENTREES

MINI TALLARIN VERDE OR HUANCAINA

$10.00

MINI CHICKEN CHAUFA

$12.00

MINI CHAUFA CLASSIC WITH PORK CHOP

$12.00

POLLO BROASTER WITH FRENCH FRIES

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.

Website

Location

35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

Directions

Gallery
Rosatoro image
Rosatoro image
Rosatoro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Kitchen
orange star3.7 • 70
3507 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Koala
orange starNo Reviews
35-12 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Smoke and Mirrors - 28-04 Steinway Street
orange starNo Reviews
28-04 Steinway Street Long Island City, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Lagano Bar - 36-03 Ditmars Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
36-03 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
The Bonnie
orange starNo Reviews
29-12 23rd Ave Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Astoria

Bel Aire Diner
orange star4.0 • 3,888
3191 21 Street Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,120
3320 31st Ave Astoria, NY 11106
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
orange star4.3 • 1,623
3013 Steinway St Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
Butcher Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,438
37-10 30th Ave Astoria, NY 11103
View restaurantnext
The Pomeroy - 3612 Ditmars Blvd
orange star4.6 • 1,280
3612 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Tufino Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,227
36-08 Ditmars Blvd Astoria, NY 11105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston