Rosatoro
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.
Location
35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105
