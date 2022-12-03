Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosco's Sports Bar and Grill

4646 Buffalo Road

Erie, PA 16510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Provolone Wedges

$9.28

Lightly breaded provolone wedges served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.76

Served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Made with cheddar cheese. Topped with spicy aioli.

Coconut Shrimp

$9.28

Coconut flavored shrimp. Served with a sweet chili sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$10.44

Burgers

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$13.92

Lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese. How can you go wrong?

Buffalo Bleu

$17.40

Lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo sauce, and tasty candied bacon.

Black Bean Burger

$15.08

Strikeout Burger

$15.08

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and swiss cheese.

The Ball Buster

$17.40

Our featured burger. Lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, pickled red onion, smoked aioli, candied bacon, and pepper jack cheese.

Salads

House Salad

$11.60

An iceberg and romaine mix of lettuce topped with onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.44

An iceberg and romaine lettuce mix topped with parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$17.40

Mojo pulled pork and our house mac 'n cheese blend.

Rosco's Mac

$13.92

Mouth watering blended cheese over ziti noodles.

Baked Shrimp Mac

$18.56

Mac topped with shrimp and buffalo sauce, baked to perfection.

Blackened Chicken Mac

$16.24

Seasoned chicken over ziti noodles.

Pizza

Pepperoni Flat bread

Pepperoni Flat bread

$12.76

Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$13.92

Mozzarella, chicken, bacon, and ranch.

Cheese Flatbread

$11.60

Sides

Mac-side

$5.80

Sweet Potato Fries-side

$5.80

Side Salad

$5.80

Basket of Fries

$5.80

Cup of Soup

$5.80

Bowl of Soup

$7.54

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.28

Thinly sliced beef steak topped with provolone cheese, sauteed pep

Wings

10 Jumbo Wings

$17.00

20 Jumbo Wings

$33.00

1/2lb Boneless Wings

$8.00

1lb Boneless Wings

$14.00

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

NYE Ticket

Single ticket

$40.00

Couple ticket

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Where the game is always on!

Location

4646 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510

