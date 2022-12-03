Mexican & Tex-Mex
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
640 S Madison Avenue, Suite B, Greenwood, IN 46142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
No Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurant
La Margarita - Fountain Square - 1043 Virginia Ave
No Reviews
1043 Virginia Ave Ste 1 Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant