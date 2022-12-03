Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out

review star

No reviews yet

640 S Madison Avenue

Suite B

Greenwood, IN 46142

Popular Items

Ground Beef Chili Soft Taco
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla

Perfect Meal

A combo of the Legendary Pecos Bill Chili Burrito, The Paul Bunyan Taco, (Crunchy only) a handmade Cowboy Cookie (oatmeal chocolate chip) and your choice of soda from the fountain, or iced tea. No substitutions please. 25 years of perfection every day!
Perfect Meal

Perfect Meal

$13.79

A combo of the Legendary Pecos Bill Chili Burrito, The Paul Bunyan Taco, (Crunchy only) a handmade Cowboy Cookie (oatmeal chocolate chip) and your choice of soda from the fountain, or iced tea. No substitutions please. 25 years of perfection every day!

Large Tacos

Paul Bunyan Taco

Paul Bunyan Taco

$3.99

7 Inch Roscoe's Classic Chili Beef Crunchy Taco

Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco

Chicken Paul Bunyan Taco

$3.99

7 Inch Classic Shredded Chicken Crunchy Taco

Tesla Taco

Tesla Taco

$3.99

7 Inch Shredded Beef Crunchy Taco

Soft Tacos

Ground Beef Chili Soft Taco

Ground Beef Chili Soft Taco

$3.99
Chicken Soft Taco

Chicken Soft Taco

$3.99
Shredded Beef Soft Taco

Shredded Beef Soft Taco

$3.99

Black Bean & Rice Soft Taco

$3.99

Small Tacos

Butch Cassidy Taco

$2.99

5 Inch. Classic Roscoe's Chili Beef Crunchy Taco

Babe's Chicken Taco

$2.99

5 Inch Classic Shredded Crunchy Chicken Taco

Li'l Shredded Beef Taco

$2.99

5 Inch Shredded Beef Hard Shell Taco

Burritos

Pecos Bill Chili Burrito

Pecos Bill Chili Burrito

$7.89
Mike Fink Chicken Burrito

Mike Fink Chicken Burrito

$7.89

John Henry Bean Burrito

$5.89
Big Shredded Beef Burrito

Big Shredded Beef Burrito

$8.89
Black Bean And Rice Burrito

Black Bean And Rice Burrito

$6.89
Black Fowl Burrito

Black Fowl Burrito

$7.89

Rice Burrito

$5.89

Quesadillas

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Rice and Black Bean Quesadilla

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

One Pounder Nachos

Ground Beef Chili Nachos

Ground Beef Chili Nachos

$11.99
Shredded Chicken Nachos

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Shredded Beef Nachos

$12.99

Pinto Bean Nachos

$11.99

Black Beans and Rice Nachos

$11.99

Taco Salads

Ground Beef Chili Taco Salad

Ground Beef Chili Taco Salad

$11.99
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$11.99

Shredded Beef Taco Salad

$12.99

Pinto Bean Taco Salad

$11.99

Black Beans and Rice Taco Salad

$11.99

Tostadas

Davy Crockett Tostada

$5.29

Flat shell with beans, chili & toppings

Bean Tostada

$4.29

Flat shell with beans & toppings

Chicken Tostada

$5.29

Flat shell with chicken & toppings

Beef Tostada

$5.29

Flat shell with beef & toppings

Black Bean and Rice Tostada

$5.29

Flat shell with BB & Rice with toppings

Keto Plates

Frank James plate

$9.99

2 portions of meats or beans and toppings

Jesse James plate

$10.99

3 portions of meats or beans and toppings

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Soft Taco Meal

$5.99

Kids Chili Crunchy Taco Meal

$5.99

Sides

Nachos & Cheese

Nachos & Cheese

$3.99

Nachos & Salsa

$3.99
Black Beans & Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$2.89

Side Of Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Chips

$2.49

Guacamole

$2.00
Rice

Rice

$2.50

Pinto Beans & Cheese

$2.99

Cowboy Cookie

$1.25

Bowl Of Chili

$3.99

Salsa

$2.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$2.00Out of stock

Drinks

20 Ounce Soft Drink or Tea

$2.59

32 Ounce Soft Drink or Tea

$2.99

Kids Soft Drink

$1.99

Sauce Packets

Cincinnati City Slicker Packet

$0.25

Texas Brush Fire Packet

$0.25

Too Darn Hot Packet

$0.25

Smokin' Packet

$0.25

Tonsillectomy Packet

$0.25

Lava Packet

$0.25

Take N Bake Enchiladas

New Enchiladas! Take n Bake to have Roscoe's any time. Ready in just 5 minutes.

Frozen Smokin Chicken Enchilada

$12.00

Roscoe's signature chicken spiced up with Smokin sauce and our new enchilada sauce. Ready in 5 minutes. Comes with Sour Cream and Cheese.

Frozen Pork Enchilada

$12.00

Pork shoulder, salsa verde and our new enchilada sauce. Ready in 5 minutes. Comes with Sour Cream and Cheese.

Frozen Ground Beef Enchilada

$12.00

Roscoe's in house ground beef and our new enchilada sauce. Ready in 5 minutes. Comes with Sour Cream and Cheese.

Hot Sauce Pouch (12 oz)

Cincinnati City Slicker Pouch

$5.50

Texas Brushfire Pouch

$5.50

Too Darn Hot Pouch

$6.50

Smokin' Pouch

$7.50

Tonsillectomy Pouch

$9.50

Lava Pouch

$9.50

Empty Sauce Bottle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

640 S Madison Avenue, Suite B, Greenwood, IN 46142

Directions

Gallery
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out image
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out image
Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out image

Map
