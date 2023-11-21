Rosco's soul food Kitchen And Catering 872 Virginia Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
we will be a soul food restaurant selling the best quality food
Location
872 Virginia Ave, Welch, WV 24801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Traveler's Roadhouse - 492 Pinnacle Ave
No Reviews
492 Pinnacle Ave Pineville, WV 24874
View restaurant
Tea Time - ~Today's Location - Pineville
No Reviews
Appalachian Hwy Pineville, WV 24874
View restaurant
The Roasted Bean - 103 A, Spring Street, Blue field, VA
No Reviews
103 Spring Street Bluefield, VA 24605
View restaurant