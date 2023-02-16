Rose Alley Ale House imageView gallery

Rose Alley Ale House

2,184 Reviews

$$

94 Front Street

New Bedford, MA 02740

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

1/2 Lb Boneless Tenders
Build Wrap
1 Lb Boneless Tenders

FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Cauliflower

$13.99

Fresh cauliflower florets lightly battered and tossed in your choice of a sauce. Some of our favorites; General Tizzo, Medium Buffalo, or Fiery Honey Garlic. Served with a side of ranch.

Linguica Egg Rolls

$13.99

3 hand-made egg rolls, stuffed with ground linguica, onion, red and green peppers, and a 3-cheese blend

House Made Stuffed Quahog

$6.99

House made clams & chourico stuffing.

Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$8.99

Warm Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of honey mustard.

Southwest Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Marinated steak strips, sauteed onions, peppers, jalapenos with cheddar jack cheese, drizzled with our chipotle aioli. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Basket of French fries.

Basket of Pub Chips

$5.99

Basket of our homemade pub chips.

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.99

Basket of onion rings served with gold digger sauce.

Basket of Fried Pickles

$8.99

Basket of fried pickles served with chipotle aioli sauce.

Soups

Chowder

$5.99+

Our house-made chowder is creamy and packed with clams.

Chicken Tenders and Wings

1/2 Lb Boneless Tenders

$10.99

Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.

1 Lb Boneless Tenders

$16.99

Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.

1.5 Lb Boneless Tenders

$21.99

Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

2 Lb Boneless Tenders

$26.99

Comes with up to 4 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

2.5 Lb Boneless Tenders

$32.99

Comes with up to 5 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

3 Lb Boneless Tenders

$38.99

Comes with up to 6 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

6 Wings On The Bone

$10.99

Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.

12 Wings On The Bone

$18.99

Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.

18 Wings On The Bone

$27.99

Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

24 Wings On The Bone

$36.99

Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

30 Wings On The Bone

$45.99

Comes with up to 3 sauces or dry rubs and 3 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

40 Wings On The Bone

$58.99

Comes with up to 4 sauces or dry rubs and 4 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

50 Wings On The Bone

$72.99

Comes with up to 5 sauces or dry rubs and 5 sides of blue cheese or ranch.

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and shredded cheddar jack cheese on a bed of romaine with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with parmesan cheese and a Tuscan Caesar dressing

Ale House Chopped Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, cucumber, red onion, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles chopped and served over a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce on top of romaine lettuce, red onion, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and bleu cheese crumbles

Sandwiches & More

Ale House Tacos

$14.99

Two soft tortilla shells topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes ,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli

Build Wrap

$12.99

Choice of fried chicken, grilled chicken or steak strips tossed in your choice of sauce (i.e. buffalo, Caesar), lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

A heart healthy decision! Marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese tossed in light Italian dressing and rolled in a wheat wrap.

Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chopped romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with a Tuscan Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a wheat wrap

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Locally sourced fried haddock on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce Comes with slaw on the side

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.99

Premium shaved steak and melted American cheese in a wheat wrap loaded with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

DFC Sandwich

$13.99

Our deep-fried chicken tossed in chipotle sauce on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, ranch dressing and bacon pressed between grilled sourdough

BLT

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough

Prime Burgers

Build A Burger

$11.99

The Rose Alley Burger

$15.99

Bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed onions and mushrooms

Cowboy Up Burger

$14.99

Onion Rings, jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, BBQ sauce

The All American

$13.99

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Entrees

Vavo's Hangover Cure

$18.99

Grilled chicken and shrimp sautéed in our "Rose"Ambique sauce, then poured over a mound of pub chips

Seafood Platter

$24.99

Lightly dry battered haddock, scallops, shrimp, served with fries and coleslaw.

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Fried haddock served over a heaping amount of French fries. Comes with a side of slaw and our tartar sauce

Steak Tips

$24.99

Marinated Angus beef tips, served with rice and French fries.

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, red pepper, broccoli, and carrots sautéed in your choice of Sesame, Thai Peanut, or Fire Honey Garlic sauce served over rice

Sides

Caesar Side Salad

$4.49

Side of Chips

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Fried Pickles

$4.99

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Sweet Fries

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

$ Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Rice

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

94 Front Street, New Bedford, MA 02740

Directions

Gallery
Rose Alley Ale House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cork Wine & Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
90 Front Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Union Flats Seafood Company - 37 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Union St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Play Arcade
orange starNo Reviews
34 Union st New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Carmines at Candleworks
orange starNo Reviews
72 North Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Bedford

Greasy Luck
orange star4.4 • 3,129
791 Purchase Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Moby Dick Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 1,231
16 S Water St New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,013
218 COGGESHALL STREET New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Tia Maria's European Cafe
orange star4.4 • 789
42 N Water Street New Bedford, MA 02740
View restaurantnext
Mikey B's
orange star4.2 • 629
989 Victoria Street New Bedford, MA 02745
View restaurantnext
Top Shelf Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 501
1825 Acushnet Ave New Bedford, MA 02746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Bedford
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston