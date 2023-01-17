  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar - 232 19th Street Northwest
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar 232 19th Street Northwest

review star

No reviews yet

232 19th Street Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30363

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Appetizers

Escargots Bourguignon

$16.00

baked snails, garlic, herbs, butter, white wine

Grilled Spicy Shrimp & Mango

$19.00

shrimps, spicy garlic sauce, toasted country bread

Sauteed Calamari

$18.00

calamari, squash, red pepper, garlic, basil, tomato coulis, lemon

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

sashimi tuna, ginger soy sauce, guacamole, crispy wonton

Tuna and Ginger

$19.00

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

charred octopus, chickpeas, onion, tomato, micro herbs, citrus oil

Charred Okra

$15.00

okra, basil, dijonnaise dressing and bacon bits

Spinach Dip

$19.00

spinach, garlic cream sauce, baguette

Soupe Du Jour

$10.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$18.00

Lunch Salads

Rosé Garden Salad

$14.00

spring mixed salad, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, Candi beets, crispy parsnip, Rosé champagne dressing

Royal Cobb Salad

$20.00

baby gem, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, creamy herbs dressing

Caesar Salad au frisée

$16.00

kale, frisée, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roasted pumpkin seeds

Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad

$24.00

grilled avocado, crab meat, carrot, onion, celery, tarragon, remoulade sauce

Curry & Pinneaple Chicken Salad

$18.00

baby gem, pineapple, endives, carrot, chicken, tomato, curry dressing

Lentiles Salad

$16.00

warm lentiles, frisee salad, carrot, celeri, onion, bacon, poached egg, balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Okra Salad

$15.00

baby gem, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, creamy herbs dressing

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken Panini Sandwich

$16.00

baguette, marinated chicken, bibb lettuce, sun dried tomato, banana pepper, chipotle aioli

Lox & Bagel

$12.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers bagel

Spicy Pulled Pork

$18.00

herbs rubbed pulled BBQ pork, pretzel bun, kale coleslaw

Lunch Raw Bar

Seafood Tower

$99.99

Lunch Entrées

Burger à la Rosé

$20.00

angus beef, brioche bun, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, Rosé dijonnaise

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

with Mediterranean vegetables and kale pesto

Cordon Bleu Chicken

$23.00

chicken breast, swiss cheese, black forest ham, herbs, vegetables

Pasta & Lamb Meatballs

$28.00

lamb meatballs, tomato, basil, linguini pasta

Red Snapper

$23.00

red snapper, braised fennel, lemon confit, tomato

Georgia Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

tiger shrimp stew with blue & white stone ground grits

Steak Frites

$26.00

argentinian skirt steak, shallot sauce, french fries

Exotic Southern Chicken

$26.00

spice rubbed chicken, white butter apple cider sauce, potato fries and salad

Pepper Steak

$35.00

sirloin steak, bordelaise sauce, french fries

Mussels

$21.00

Lunch Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Spinach

$11.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

French Fries

$8.00

Lunch Desserts

Creme Brulée

$10.00

Apple Tart a la mode

$10.00

Rosé Cheesecake

$10.00

Sorbet & Ice Cream

$8.00

Fig Bread Pudding

$10.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Dinner Appetizers

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

ask your server about today’s soup

Escargots Bourguignon

$16.00

baked snails, garlic, herbs, butter, white wine

Grilled Spicy Shrimp & Mango

$21.00

shrimps, spicy garlic sauce, toasted country bread

Mediterranean Octopus

$26.00

charred octopus, chickpeas, onion, tomato, micro herbs, citrus oil

Ginger Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Spinach Dip

$19.00

spinach, garlic cream sauce, baguette

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$18.00

cheeses, cured meats, pickled veggies

Dinner Salads

Rosé Garden Salad

$14.00

spring mixed salad, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, Candi beets, crispy parsnip, Rosé champagne dressing

Warm Okra Salad

$15.00

baby gem, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese, creamy herbs dressing

Caesar Salad au frisée

$16.00

kale, frisée, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, roasted pumpkin seeds

Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad

$24.00

grilled avocado, crab meat, carrot, onion, celery, tarragon, remoulade sauce

Lentils Salad

$18.00

warm lentiles, frisee salad, carrot, celeri, onion, bacon, poached egg, balsamic vinaigrette

Dinner Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

King Crab Legs

Oysters

$3.00

Seafood Tower

$99.99

Dinner Entrées

Burger à la Rosé

$22.00

angus beef, brioche bun, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, Rosé dijonnaise

Pan Seared Red Snapper Filet

$23.00

with Mediterranean vegetables and kale pesto

Marinieres Mussels

$21.00

Exotic Southern Chicken

$28.00

spice rubbed chicken, white butter apple cider sauce, potato fries and salad

Pepper Steak

$35.00

sirloin steak, bordelaise sauce, french fries

Pasta & Lamb Meatballs

$28.00

lamb meatballs, tomato, basil, linguini pasta

Dinner Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Spinach

$11.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

French Fries

$8.00

String Beans

$9.00

Dinner Desserts

Creme Brulée

$10.00

Apple Tart a la mode

$10.00

Rosé Cheesecake

$10.00

Mango Sorbet

$8.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Brunch - Main

Rosé Classic Breakfast

2 eggs any style, 1 beef sausage, 1 butter croissant

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Norvegian

Eggs Florentine

Rosé Garden Salad

spring mixed salad, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, Candi beets, crispy parsnip, Rosé champagne dressing

Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad

grilled avocado, crab meat, carrot, onion, celery, tarragon, remoulade sauce

Lox & Bagel

Croque-Monsieur

$20.00

Beignets

Sweet & Savory Crepes

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Georgia Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Brunch - Sides

Butter Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Fruit Salad

Waffle

French Toast

Bacon

Beef Sausage

Hashbrown

Parfait

Late Bite

Soup

Spicy Shrimp

Cheese & Nut Platter

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Lox & Bagel Sandwich

Rosé Garden Salad

Late Bite - Sides

Potato Chips

Popcorn

French Fries

Cocktails

Rose Champagne Punch

$17.00

Coco Dior

$18.00

Black Velvet

$15.00

Blushing Mimosa

$17.00

French 75

$16.00

B2C2

$16.00

Champarita

$15.00

The French Tart

$17.00

A Bit of R&R

$16.00

Paris Mule

$15.00

Sparkling Wine

Main

$39.99

Comfort

$44.99

Business

$79.99

First

$99.99

Nicholas Feuillate Brut Reserve Rosé

$23.00

Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial Rosé

$18.00

Bottega Rosé Gold

$13.00

Pommery Royal Rosé

$22.00

Bottle of Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Rosé

$600.00

Bottle of Ayala Majeur Rosé

$130.00

Bottle of Bottega Gold Rosé

$70.00

Bottle of Fleur De Miraval Exclusivement Rosé

$420.00

Bottle of La Grande Dame 2012 Veuve Cliquot Rosé

$440.00

Bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Rosé

$90.00

Bottle of Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé

$150.00

Bottle of Nicholas Feuillate Brut reserve Rosé

$140.00

Bottle of Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2014 Rosé

$470.00

Bottle of Pommery Royal Rosé

$120.00

Bottle of Veuve Cliquot Rosé

$140.00

Bottle of Deutz Classic Brut Rosé

$120.00

Bottega Gold

$12.00

Taittinger Brut La Francaise

$19.00

Nicholas Feuillate Reserve Exclusive Brut

$18.00

Pommery Blanc De Blancs

$19.00

Piper Heidsieck Cuvée 785

$18.00

Pommery Blue Sky Demi-Sec

$19.00

Bottle of Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Gold Brut

$450.00

Bottle of Ayala Blanc De Blancs

$160.00

Bottle of Bottega Gold

$64.00

Bottle of La Grande Dame 2012

$400.00

Bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal 2014

$490.00

Bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$78.00

Bottle of Nicholas Feuillate Reserve Exclusive Brut

$98.00

Bottle of Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque Brut 2014

$350.00

Bottle of Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee 1785 Brut

$98.00

Bottle of Pommery Blanc De Blancs

$110.00

Bottle of Pommery Blue Sky Demi-Sec

$120.00

Bottle of Ruinard Blanc De Blancs

$180.00

Bottle of Taittinger Brut La Francaise

$104.00

Bottle of Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut

$120.00

Still Wines

Clos Saint Jean Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$16.00

Bottle of Clos Saint Jean Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$64.00

Bottle of Paul Garaudet Puligny-Montrachet 2019

$72.00

Bottle of Chateau Rocher-Calon Montagne Saint Emilion

$48.00

Bouchard & Fils Pouilly-Fuissé

$14.00

Emotions De La Tour Blanche Sauternes

$15.00

Bottle of Bouchard Aine & Fils Pouilly-Fuisse

$60.00

Bottle of Emotions De La Tour Blanche Sauternes

$74.00

Miraval Rosé Cote De Fleur

$12.00

Bottle of Miraval Cotes de Provence Rosé

$48.00

Beers

Hartsfield IPA

$7.00

420 Extra Pale Ale

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Lite

$8.00

Sierra Nevada IPA

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Liquors

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Jack Daniel

$12.00

Johhny Walker Black

$15.00

Macalan 12

$18.00

Test Vodka

Test Gin

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Lunazul Reposado

$8.00

Casamigo Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Bottle of Don Julio 1942

$380.00

Bottle of Casamigo Blanco

$150.00

Bottle of Casamigo reposado

$160.00

Bottle of Lunazul Blanco

$90.00

Bottle of Lunazul Reposado

$90.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Dussé VSOP

$14.00

Token for Vending Machine

$15 Token

$15.00

$20 Token

$20.00

$25 Token

$25.00

Non-alcoholic

Hot Tea

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Water Bottle

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$7.00

Espresso Macchiato

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Gingerale

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

French Bistro & champagne centric wine bar

Location

232 19th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bantam And Biddy - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
264 19th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Azotea Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
245 18th Street NW Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
SriThai - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Station #14275 Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
170 17th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
The Pig & The Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Ave NW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
10th & Piedmont / Gilbert's - 991 Piedmont Ave. Ne
orange starNo Reviews
991 Piemdont Ave. Ne Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston