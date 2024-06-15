Smoothies, Bowls
Rose Bowl Cafe
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Rose Bowl Cafe is a fun and fresh way to experience healthier food options both fruit and vegetables. Our cafe has a strict policy of washing all produce and equipment thoroughly.
Location
1665 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Unit 10, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Similar restaurants in your area
How You Brewin® Coffee Company Pompano Beach. Located at the Fisher Family Pier area.
View restaurant