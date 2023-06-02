Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosè Cafè 12 N Desoto Ave

review star

No reviews yet

12 N Desoto Ave

Arcadia, FL 34266

Food

Breakfast

Asiago Bagel

Asiago Bagel

$3.25

Bagel Toasted With cream cheese

Donut Holes 8 Count

Donut Holes 8 Count

$4.99

4 Powdered Sugar, 4 Cinnamon Sugar

The Karen

The Karen

$6.99

Nutella Croissant, Topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream & powder sugar

Everything Avocado Toast

Everything Avocado Toast

$8.99

2 pieces avocado toast, topped with egg, cruncy onions, micro greens, your choice bacon or smoked salmon

1/2 Order Everythin Avocado Toast

$5.25

1 slice avocado toast, topped with egg, cruncy onions, micro greens, your choice bacon or smoked salmon

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon cheddar & egg OR Turkey brie & egg warmed on a croissant

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.75

Choice of bacon or steak, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, garlic aioli smear wrapped in a toritlla

BLTA& Egg

BLTA& Egg

$7.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, galic alioil On wheat or White toast

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon cheddar, egg & aioli OR Smoked salmon, cream cheese, egg, red onion, & micro greens

Steak & Egg Sandwich

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Baguette, with garlic aioli, havarti cheese, steak & egg

Lunch

BLTA

BLTA

$10.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, garlic alioil On wheat or White toast

BLTTA

BLTTA

$13.49

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, turkey avocado , garlic aioli on wheat or White toast.

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$10.99

House made chicken Salad, on a croissant

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Romaine lettuce, Parm cheese, & your choice of chicken tossed in caesar dressing, then rolled in a tortilla

Turkey OR Ham Baguette

Turkey OR Ham Baguette

$10.49

Baguette, with garlic aioli, choice of cheese, turkey or ham, topped with dressed greens, and apple slices

Fancy Grilled Cheese

Fancy Grilled Cheese

$9.49

Fresh mozarella, pesto, tomato grilled cheese

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Salad Container

$3.25+

Salads & Flatbreads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.49

Spring Mix, topped with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon crumbles, crunchy onions, your Choice of chicken

Seasonal Salad

$11.49
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Shredded Romaine, parm cheese, cherry tomatoes, your choice of chicken

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$13.49

Flatbread, with pesto, mozarella, tomatoes , and balsamic drizzle, served with dressed greens & micro greens

Steak Flatbread

Steak Flatbread

$14.99

Flatbread with mozarella, philly style steak, havarti cheese, red onion & creamy parm drizzle

Prosciutto Flatbread

Prosciutto Flatbread

$14.49

Flatbread with mozarella, prosciutto, apple slices, topped with a hot honey drizzle

Seasonal Flatbread

$14.49

Baked Goods

Cupcake

Cupcake

$3.79
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$2.00
Large Cookie

Large Cookie

$2.70
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.90
Bluberrry Muffin

Bluberrry Muffin

$2.90
Cheesecake Slice

Cheesecake Slice

$4.99
Half Dozen Cupcakes ( 6 Cupcakes)

Half Dozen Cupcakes ( 6 Cupcakes)

$21.50
Dozen Cupcakes

Dozen Cupcakes

$39.00

Sides & Soup

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Soup Of the Week

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.49

Soup & Side Salad

$7.99

Side of Protein

Charcuterie Box

$14.49

Brie En Croute

$14.49

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Cheese flatbread

Cheese flatbread

$4.99
6 donut hole with side

6 donut hole with side

$4.99

Kids Breakfast

$4.99

2 slices bacon, 1 toast, Scrambled eggs & Strawberries

Muffin with side

$3.99

Drink

Drinks

Iced Tea

16oz fresh brewed Iced Tea

Water

Juices

Juices

Chocolate Milk Pint

$3.50

Fairlife

Hot Tea

Coke Products

Coffee

House Blend Coffee

House Blend Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

House Made Cold Brew

Latte/ Cappuccino

Latte/ Cappuccino

Single Shot Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50
Cappuccine Frappe

Cappuccine Frappe

$5.49

Beer & Wine

Glass Of Rosè Prosecco

$5.00

Joshua Citrus Mimosa

$6.00

Rosè Prosecco with orange juice

Beer Mimosa

$6.00

Wood chuck cider with orange juice

To-gosa

$14.99

Split prosecco & Joshua Citrus Pint

Rosè Prosecco Bottle

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We at Rosè Cafè believe that quality ingredients and a carefree environment play major roles in the culinary experience. Stop by for coffee, breakfast, brunch, lunch & dessert! See you soon!

12 N Desoto Ave, Arcadia, FL 34266

