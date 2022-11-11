Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

The Rose Estb.

review star

No reviews yet

235 S 400 W

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Toast
9 to 5 Breakfast Sandwich
Coffee

FOOD

Served All Day

ADD ONS/SIDES

Avocado Toast

$9.00

smashed avocado on toast with house anything seasoning, evoo drizzle and microgreens *Make it gluten-free! +$1.5

9 to 5 Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, breakfast sausage, sharp cheddar, fried egg. *substitute a house gluten-free buttermilk biscuit for $1

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.00

two from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, house seasonal jam, honey butter

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Chorizo Frittata

$10.00Out of stock

chorizo, onion, roasted red pepper, garlic and rosemary baked together with sheeps feta and served with a side of greens. side of toast recommended

Pumpkin Pie Waffle

$14.00

fluffy chamomile made-to-order waffle, whipped triple berry butter, salty seed spread, cara cara oranges and sumac dust

Quinoa Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Club

$20.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Toast

$18.00

Columbia River Steelhead Salmon house-cured and then smoked on the Traeger. Topped with grilled scallion cream and served with Table X Bread crostini

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Super Simple Breakfast

$11.00

two eggs any style, two pieces bacon, buttered toast *make it gluten-free $1.5

Veggie Frittata

$9.00

squash, potato, onion, kale, fresh turmeric and basil baked together with ricotta salata and served with a side of greens. side of toast recommended

PASTRY

Toffee cream rolled in a chai infused pumpkin cake. Garnished with roasted chai blend pumpkin seeds and toffee bits .

Biscotti (GF)

$3.00

Espresso, Valhrona chocolate & hazelnut (Gluten-Free)

Cheddar Herb Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Sharp cheddar, fresh basil, fleur de sel, black pepper

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Valrhona dark chocolate, Fleur De Sel

Cinnamon Roll (V)

$5.00Out of stock

With rotating seasonal jam (vegan)

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie (V+GF)

$4.50

Valrhona chocolate, coconut, oats. (Vegan +GF)

Protein Breakfast Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Vegan + GF Oats, Sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cherry & Fig

Scone

$4.50

Cranberry & orange scone. Spiced glaze. topped with candied orange peel

Shortbread

$3.00Out of stock

Classic buttery shortbread, pressed local flower

Morning Muffin (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Tea Cake

$5.00

Peach coffee cake

Yogurt & Granola (GF)

$8.00

Local Milk Honey yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit and our original house granola.

Chia & Granola

$7.00Out of stock

almond & coconut milk chia seed pudding, pureed mango, toasted coconut and freeze-dried berries served with honey-berry granola

Overnight Oats (V+GF)

$7.00

rolled oats, almond milk, seasonal jam, seed butter, roasted nuts + seeds, seasonal fruit (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Caprese Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Caputo's mozzarella, farmer's market tomatoes, aged balsamic and basil served on house-made baguette

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Olympia Provisions Sweetheart ham, Caputo's truffle cheese, and braised farmer's market greens served on house-made baguette

Panna Cotta

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Brown Butter Sandwich Cookie

$5.00

brown butter cream cheese filling. GLUTEN-FREE

Counter Service & 2 GO

Avocado Toast - Cafe

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuits - Cafe

$4.00+

Chorizo Frittata - Cafe

$9.00Out of stock

Veggie Frittata - Cafe

$8.00

9 to 5 Breakfast Sandwich - Cafe

$10.00

COFFEE

Americano

$3.00

6 oz double shot espresso over water. Served hot or iced.

Au Lait

$4.00

Two parts hot coffee, one part steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

6oz double shot espresso served with milk hot or iced

Coffee

$3.25

10oz cup of hot coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

12oz cold brew over ice

Cortado

$3.75

4 oz double shot espresso with steamed milk

Espresso

$3.00

All shots double

Italiano

$3.00

4 oz double shot espresso over hot water

Latte

$4.50

12oz double shot espresso with milk. Served hot or iced.

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot espresso marked with steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00

12oz double shot espresso and house Valhrona chocolate syrup with milk. Served hot or iced.

TEA

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.75+

Custom Tea Latte

$4.00

SIGNATURES & SPECIALS

Chai

$4.50

Assam black tea, whole spices, fresh ginger and cardamom bitters prepared iced or steamed with milk of choice.

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Rose Fog

$4.50

A twist on our London Fog. Earl grey cream tea, rose petals and grapefruit bitters prepared iced or steamed with milk of choice.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

Yerba Mate Latte

$4.50

Yerba Mate and maple syrup prepared iced or steamed with milk of choice.

Affogato

$6.00

Rosemary Latte

$5.00

house rosemary syrup, latte digs, salted sugar topping

Harvest Spice Latte

$5.00

cinnamon, fenugreek, clove, nutmeg, vanilla syrup

Baklava Latte

$6.00

pastry pistachio paste, coconut cream, cardamom, honey, and orange blossom mist

Yerba Eddy

$4.00Out of stock

fruity yerba mate and hibiscus tea blend, honey, orange juice

Hocus Focus

$13.00

sageberry + mint tea tonic, rainbo turkey tail prebiotic, available as a cocktail with uncle val's botanical gin

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

spiced turmeric blend, maple, orange bitters, milk of choice

OTHER

Kin Bloom

$7.00

Kin Lightwave

$7.00

Kin Spritz

$7.00

OLIPOP soda

$4.00

Steamers

$3.50

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alberto's Mexican Restaurant - Salt Lake City
orange star4.8 • 50
511 S 300 W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
The Daily
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hot Buns
orange starNo Reviews
290 Edison Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Waffadopolis
orange starNo Reviews
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Publik Coffee West Temple - 975 S W Temple
orange starNo Reviews
975 S W Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery - Monday Home Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
1000 S Main St Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Hamachi - 488 E 100 S
orange star4.6 • 1,443
488 e 100 s saltlake city, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - Salt Lake City- Future Orders
orange star4.2 • 1,429
250 S 300th E Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
orange star4.1 • 1,042
156 E 200 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Salt Lake City UT
orange star4.4 • 1,039
340 S Main St Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sugar House
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston