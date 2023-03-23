Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Rooftop

20 Waterway Ave Ste #200

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Food

Tacos

Tacos

$5.00

Entrees

Steak Night

$19.00

6oz Filet

$30.00

Churrrasco Frites

$22.00

Lemon pepper Salmon

$22.00

Rose Burger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Rose Ribeye

$44.00

Mahi Mahi

$16.00

Surf and Turf

$49.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Garlic Parm Mash

$7.00

Brocclini

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Spinach

$7.00

French fries

$5.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Queso

$10.00

Charcuterie

$18.00

Lobster Mac

$20.00

SIgnature Salad Side

$7.00

SIgnature Salad Full

$14.00

Strawberry Feta Salad

$15.00

Caprese

$12.00

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Buffalo chicken Flatbread

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Spiced Rum Cake

$15.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Sides

Green Beans

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Mash

$7.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Spinach

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Appetizers

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Queso

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Lobster Mac

$20.00

Happy Hour

Petite Charcuterie

$14.00

St Patricks Day beer

$6.00

Dublin handshake

$8.00

Irish slammer

$8.00

Green tea

$8.00

Lucky leprechaun

$8.00

Date Night

Date Night

$50.00

Beverages

Shots

Green Tea

$11.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

White Tea

$12.10

Starf***ers

$9.90

Vegas Bomb

$9.90

Jagerbomb

$9.90

Gummy Bear

$13.20

Mexican Candy

$13.20

Kamikaze

$9.90

Jager

$8.80

Jolly Rancher

$13.20

Water Mocassin

$9.90

Cocktails

AMF

$14.20

Long Island

$12.10

Cosmo

$13.20

Appletini

$13.20

Texas Rose

$13.20

Paloma

$13.20

Sex on the Beach

$13.20

Blue Hawaiian

$13.20

Sangria

$13.20

French 75

$13.20

Old Fashioned

$13.20

French Connection

$16.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.20

Beer

Domestic Beer

$6.60

Import Beer

$7.70

Import Bucket

$39.80

Domestic Bucket

$33.20

Import Draft

$9.00

Domestic Draft

$7.70

Wine By Glass

GLS House Wine

$8.80

GLS Malbec

$9.90

GLS Freakshow Cabernet

$14.50

GLS Freakshow Zinfindel

$15.40

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$12.10

Wine By Bottle

House Bottle

$32.00

BTL Freaskshow Cabernet

$61.60

BTL Freakshow Zinfindel

$68.70

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$40.80

BTL Moet Brut

$200.00

BTL Moet Rose

$250.00

BTL Veuve Yellow Label

$230.00

BTL Veuve Rose

$275.00

BTL Ace Of Spades

$800.00

NON-Alcoholic

Sprite

$3.30

Juice

$3.10

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Coke

$3.30

Diet Coke

$3.30

Bottle Water

$2.20

Happy Hour

Draft Beer

$5.00

Bottle beer

$5.00

House Wine

$6.00

Seltzers

$6.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Cocktails HH

$11.00

Bottle Service

Bottle Service

BTL Titos

$300.00

BTL Grey Goose

$340.00

BTL Ketel One

$300.00

BTL Ciroc

$340.00

BTL Patron

$400.00

BTL Don Julio

$420.00

BTL Casamigos Blanco

$420.00

BTL Casamigos Repasado

$450.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$600.00

BTL Clase Azul

$750.00

BTL Don Julio 70

$450.00

BTL Crown

$340.00

BTL Jameson

$340.00

BTL Johnny Walker Black

$450.00

BTL Johnny Walker Blue

$1,000.00

BTL Macallen 12

$450.00

BTL Macallen 18

$700.00

BTL Bombay

$300.00

BTL Tanqueray 10

$340.00

BTL Hendricks

$340.00

BTL Hennessey

$420.00

BTL Fireball

$300.00

BTL Makers Mark

$340.00

BTL Buffalo Trace

$340.00

BTL Bacardi

$300.00

BTL Malibu

$280.00

BTL Captain

$300.00

BTL Don Julio Repasado

$340.00

BTL Buchanans

$400.00

Hookah

Hookah

Hookah

$40.00

Hookah Refill

$20.00

Hookah 2 hose

$60.00

Hookah 4 hose

$100.00

Ice Hookah

$50.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 Waterway Ave Ste #200, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

