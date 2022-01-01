Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Tea Lounge - Elk Grove

review star

No reviews yet

9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Creme Brulee Boba Latte
Summer Melon
Golden Phoenix Milk Tea

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$6.25

Classic black milk tea, topped with our warm and sweet pumpkin spice foam

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$6.25

Black coffee sweetened with cane sugar, topped with our warm and sweet pumpkin spice foam

Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte

Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha latte topped with our warm and sweet pumpkin spice foam

Milk Tea

Does not come with any toppings.
Golden Phoenix Milk Tea

Golden Phoenix Milk Tea

$5.00

Roasted oolong green tea, house milk

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea, mixed with house milk and a hint of matcha

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green milk tea with sweet wintermelon aroma

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic black milk tea, sweetened with Taiwanese brown sugar

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Strongly brewed black tea infused with traditional Thai spices, house milk

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.00

Japanese shaded green tea, house milk, sweetened with honey

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Dark roasted oolong tea, house milk

Gyokuro Milk Tea

Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.00

Japanese shaded green tea, house milk

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.00

Assam black tea, house milk

Thai Tornado

Thai Tornado

$6.00

Thai milk tea mixed with creamy puff cream

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.00

Classic black milk tea mixed with puff cream and crumbled oreo

Kyoto Milk Tea

Kyoto Milk Tea

$6.00

Jasmine green milk tea with a hint of matcha, mixed with creamy puff cream

Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$6.00

Classic black milk tea, topped with tiramisu foam

Fruit Tea

Peach Me Up

$5.25Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh white peaches

Grapefruit Garden

Grapefruit Garden

$5.25

Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.25

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh mango puree

Summer Melon

Summer Melon

$5.25

Lychee green tea mixed with fresh watermelon juice, topped with lychee bits

Orange Sunshine

Orange Sunshine

$5.25

Jasmine green tea mixed with freshly squeezed orange juice

Strawberry Heaven

Strawberry Heaven

$5.25

Alishan oolong tea mixed with fresh strawberry puree

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$5.25

Alishan oolong tea mixed with passion fruit and fresh orange juice, topped with seasonal fruit chunks

Fruit Ice Blended

Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.25

Jasmine green tea blended with ice and fresh strawberries, topped with cheese foam

Mango Cloud

Mango Cloud

$6.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Fresh mango smoothie mixed with cheese foam, topped with mango bits

Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$6.25

Grapefruit slush made from fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$6.25

Strawberry smoothie made from fresh strawberries, mixed with cheese foam and topped with strawberry bits

Peach Cloud

Peach Cloud

$6.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Fresh peach smoothie swirled with cheese foam

Grape Cloud

Grape Cloud

$6.25

*SEASONAL* Grape smoothie made from fresh grapes, mixed with cheese foam and topped with grape fruit bits

Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$6.00

Straus organic milk, mixed with house-made strawberry puree. CANNOT ADJUST ICE.

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

$6.25

Organic milk with a hint of coconut, topped with ube puff cream and taro puree. Cannot adjust ice and sugar.

Black Sugar Boba Milk

Black Sugar Boba Latte

Black Sugar Boba Latte

$6.00

Straus organic milk, topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

$6.00

Straus organic milk, topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar and torched creme brûlée. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Matcha

Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.00

*SEASONAL* Ceremonial grade matcha, Straus organic milk and fresh mango puree. Cannot adjust ice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial matcha and Straus organic milk. Cannot adjust ice.

Matcha Marble

Matcha Marble

$6.25

Ice blended matcha smoothie mixed with creamy matcha puff cream

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial matcha, Straus organic milk, topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar. CANNOT ADJUST ICE AND CANNOT REMOVE BOBA.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial matcha, Straus organic milk, and fresh strawberry puree. Cannot adjust ice.

Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese coffee with a coconut twist, topped with tiramisu foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Signature Coffee (Hazelnut)

Signature Coffee (Hazelnut)

$5.00

Vietnamese coffee with a hint of hazelnut, topped with sea salt foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Strong coffee, sweetened with condensed milk, topped with sea salt foam. Cannot adjust ice.

Fresh Tea

Peach Oolong

Peach Oolong

$4.25

Light oolong tea with a sweet aroma from natural peach accents

Alishan Oolong

Alishan Oolong

$4.25

High mountain oolong tea with a slightly floral and fruity aroma

*Roasted Oolong*

*Roasted Oolong*

$4.25

Oolong tea with a dark roasted flavor 

*Gyokuro Green Tea*

*Gyokuro Green Tea*

$4.25

Japanese shaded green tea with a clean and crisp aroma

Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.25

Premium green tea scented with jasmine blossoms

*Black Tea*

*Black Tea*

$4.25

Bold and classic

*Golden Phoenix*

*Golden Phoenix*

$4.25

Roasted green oolong tea with a unique and lightly floral aroma

Toppings

Include an extra topping on the side of your order

Honey Boba

$0.80

Black Sugar Boba

$0.80Out of stock

Crystal Boba

$0.80

Grass Jelly

$0.55

Egg Pudding

$0.55

Oreo

$0.55

Aloe Vera

$0.55

Lychee Jelly

$0.55

Cheese Foam

$1.00

Tiramisu Foam

$1.00

Puff Cream

$1.00

Sea Salt Foam

$1.00

Strawberry Bits

$0.55

Lychee Bits

$0.55

Coffee Shot

$0.55

Grape Bits

$0.55

Strawberry Puree

$0.55

Coffee Jelly

$0.55

Taro Puree

$0.55

Ube Pudding

$2.00

Drinkable Mochi

$1.00

Rose Logo Cup

$0.20

Lid

$0.20

Creme Brulee Foam

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice Foam

$1.50

Mango Puree

$0.55

Grapefruit Pulps

$0.55

Merchandise

Reusable Straws

$6.00

Lid

$0.20

Cup

$0.20

2 Cup Bag

$0.20

4 Cup Bag

$0.20

6 Cup Bag

$0.20
Large Crewneck Sweatshirt

Large Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 29 Width = 24 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

Medium Crewneck Sweatshirt

Medium Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 28 Width = 22 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

Small Crewneck Sweatshirt

Small Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Champion Brand Rose logo crewneck sweatshirt. Length = 27 Width = 20 *ALL SALES FINAL, NO RETURN UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES*

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to serve you the perfect cups of beverages in both aesthetic and taste, by using only the purest and finest ingredients, such as premium-grade Japanese matcha, organic loose leaf teas, organic Straus milk, fresh seasonal fruits, organic cane sugar, and freshly roasted coffee beans.

Website

Location

9160 E Stockton Blvd, Ste 120, Elk Grove, CA 95624

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mango Crazy - Elk Grove - 8519 Bond Rd
orange star4.4 • 320
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Elk Grove
orange star4.4 • 4,121
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Laguna Springs
orange star3.0 • 27
9257 Laguna Springs Dr Ste 110 Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
orange star4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant - 8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130
orange starNo Reviews
8470 Elk Grove Blvd. Suite 130 Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe - Crest Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8698 Elk Grove Blvd, #2A Elk Grove, CA 95678
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elk Grove

Oz Korean BBQ
orange star4.3 • 6,442
2605 Riparian Dr Elk Grove, CA 95757
View restaurantnext
Leatherby's Family Creamery - Elk Grove
orange star4.7 • 4,668
8238 Laguna Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Paesanos Elk Grove
orange star4.4 • 4,121
8519 Bond Rd Elk Grove, CA 95624
View restaurantnext
Trustea - Elk Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,629
8460 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
07 Beach Hut Deli - 07 Elk Grove
orange star4.3 • 2,116
7119 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Boba Tea House
orange star4.5 • 1,064
8139 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove, CA 95758
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elk Grove
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston