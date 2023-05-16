Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Tea Lounge - STOCKTON

review star

No reviews yet

5634 North Pershing Avenue

Stockton, CA 95207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Milk Tea

Does not come with any toppings.
Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and hints of floral notes

Assam Black Milk Tea

Assam Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Strong and full bodied tea with hints of molasses and cocoa notes

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50

Green tea scented with jasmine flower blossoms

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Assam black milk tea, sweetened with Taiwanese brown sugar instead of cane sugar

Ruby Black Milk Tea

Ruby Black Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Medium bodied black tea with hints of cinnamon and minty aroma

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Strongly brewed black tea infused with traditional Thai spices

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.50

Gyokuro green milk tea, sweetened with honey instead of cane sugar

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong with a toasty and earthy aroma

Gyokuro Green Milk Tea

Gyokuro Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Special Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Assam black milk tea mixed with puff cream and topped with crumbled oreo

Kyoto Milk Tea

Kyoto Milk Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green milk tea with a hint of matcha, mixed with creamy puff cream

Thai Tornado

Thai Tornado

$6.50

Thai milk tea mixed with creamy puff cream

Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$6.50

Assam black milk tea, topped with tiramisu foam and cocoa powder

Fruit Tea

Peach Me Up

$5.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh white peaches

Grapefruit Garden

Grapefruit Garden

$5.50

Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps and slices

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$5.50Out of stock

*Seasonal* Jasmine green tea blended with fresh champagne mangoes

Summer Melon

Summer Melon

$5.50

Refreshing blend of jasmine green tea, lychee and watermelon juice, topped with lychee fruit bits and lemon slices

Strawberry Heaven

Strawberry Heaven

$5.50

Blend of jasmine green tea and fresh strawberries

Tropical Paradise

Tropical Paradise

$5.50

Alishan oolong tea mixed with passion fruit and fresh orange juice, topped with seasonal fruit chunks

Very Grape

$5.50

Jasmine green tea blended with fresh black grapes

Non-Caffeinated (Fruit Ice Blended, Fresh Milk & Black Sugar Boba Milk)

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk, topped with caramelized black sugar boba and torched creme brûlée. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba. (16 oz size. If adding additional topping your drink will be upgraded to a large size)

Black Sugar Boba Latte

Black Sugar Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk topped with caramelized black sugar boba. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.

Pineapple Cloud

Pineapple Cloud

$7.00Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Sweet and tropical smoothie with a hint of tartness made from fresh pineapple, topped with our cheese foam and pineapple bits

Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$6.75

Refreshing and tart strawberry smoothie made from fresh strawberries, mixed with cheese foam

Mango Cloud

Mango Cloud

$7.00Out of stock

*Seasonal* Refreshing and sweet mango smoothie made from fresh mangoes, mixed with cheese foam. Mango might be tart if order less than 75% sugar, depending on season.

Grape Cloud

Grape Cloud

$6.50

Ice blended grape smoothie made from fresh grapes, topped with cheese foam and peeled grapes chunks

Peach Cloud

Peach Cloud

$6.75Out of stock

*Seasonal* Ice blended white peach smoothie made from seasonal white peaches, mixed with cheese foam

Strawberry Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$6.00

Organic milk mixed with fresh strawberry puree, topped with strawberry bits

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

$6.55

Organic milk mixed with ube puff cream, taro puree and a hint of coconut

Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$6.25

Grapefruit slush made from fresh grapefruit juice and grapefruit pulps

Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee mixed with a hint of hazelnut and coconut milk, topped with tiramisu foam

Vietnamese Coffee Latte

Vietnamese Coffee Latte

$6.50

A lighter alternative to the Vietnamese coffee. Vietnamese coffee with an extra splash of milk

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Strong and authentic Vietnamese coffee brewed by the phin drip method, sweetened with condensed milk

Coconut Coffee

Coconut Coffee

$6.50

Creamy and sweet coconut smoothie mixed with Vietnamese coffee, topped with coconut flakes

Pure Tea

Peach Oolong

Peach Oolong

$4.75

Light oolong tea infused with natural white peach accents

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

A fragrant oolong tea scented with osmanthus flowers. Bright, sweet flavor with a floral and fruity aroma

Alishan Oolong

Alishan Oolong

$4.50

High mountain oolong tea with a slightly floral and fruity aroma

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Tea

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Tea

$4.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong with a toasty and earthy aroma

Gyokuro Green Tea

Gyokuro Green Tea

$4.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.75

Premium green tea scented with jasmine blossoms

Golden King Oolong Tea

Golden King Oolong Tea

$4.75

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and a hint of floral note

Ruby Black Tea

Ruby Black Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Medium bodied black tea with hints of cinnamon and minty aroma

Matcha

Mango Matcha Latte

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.25

Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and fresh mango puree

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial grade matcha, combined with organic milk

Matcha Marble

Matcha Marble

$6.50

Ice blended matcha smoothie mixed with creamy and sweet matcha puff cream

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha latte topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar syrup. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and fresh strawberry puree

Toppings

Honey Boba

$0.80

Pandan Jelly

$0.80

Jasmine Tea Jelly

$0.80Out of stock

Black Sugar Boba

$0.80

Crystal Boba

$1.00

Grass Jelly

$0.80

Egg Pudding

$0.80

Oreos

$0.80

Aloe Vera

$0.80

Lychee Jelly

$0.80

Cheese Foam

$1.25

Tiramisu Foam

$1.25

Strawberry Bits

$0.80

Lychee Bits

$0.80

Strawberry Puree

$1.00

Taro Puree

$0.80

Ube Pudding

$2.00

Drinkable Mochi

$1.25

Strawberry Puree

$1.00

Mango Puree

$0.80

Peach Bits

$0.80Out of stock

Grape Bits

$0.80
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5634 North Pershing Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Catrina Restaurant - 1461 w march ln
orange starNo Reviews
1461 w march ln stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
Davids Pizza in Lincoln Center - 900 West Benjamin Holt Drive
orange starNo Reviews
900 West Benjamin Holt Drive Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Stockton
orange starNo Reviews
4932 Pacific Avenue Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Stockton
orange star3.0 • 29
6625 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
La Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
329 Lincoln Center Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext
David’s Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4755 Quail Lakes Drive Stockton, CA 95207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stockton

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
orange star4.4 • 1,069
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockton
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston