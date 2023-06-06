Rosebay CHS

Rosebay imageView gallery

Breakfast

Greek Yogurt Parfait (V+GF)

Greek Yogurt Parfait (V+GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Maple Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Housemade Granola

Applewood Smoked Bacon (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Cooked 1 lb

Salads

Greek Roasted Chicken Salad (GF)

Greek Roasted Chicken Salad (GF)

$11.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Heart of Palm, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Marinated Artichokes, Crumbled Feta, and Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Roasted Chick Pea Salad (VG+GF)

Greek Roasted Chick Pea Salad (VG+GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Heart of Palm, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Marinated Artichokes, Crumbled Vegan Feta, and Greek Vinaigrette

"Italian Sub" Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette

Spring Berry Salad (V+GF)

Spring Berry Salad (V+GF)

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Fresh Local Berries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese, and White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shareables

Charcuterie + Artisan Cheese Board

Charcuterie + Artisan Cheese Board

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Assorted Crackers, Honey, Dijon Mustard, and Jam

Whipped Feta Dip (V)

Whipped Feta Dip (V)

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite

Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies

Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies

$9.50Out of stock

1 dozen fresh baked signature cookies

Family Meals

Family Supper - Father's Day

$89.00+Out of stock

**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY 6/20 CARRYOUT OR DELIVERY** Package includes: MINI LOBSTER ROLLS (Lemon Chive Aioli, Fresh Lobster) ROMAINE WEDGE SALAD (Crispy Country Ham, Heirloom Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Green Garlic Buttermilk), BLACK GARLIC BEEF SHORT RIBS (Slow-Braised), LOADED RED SMASHED POTATOES (Crispy Bacon, Sour Cream, Whipped Butter, Scallions), ROASTED ASPARAGUS (Roasted Garlic Lemon Butter), GARLIC CIABATTA, REESE'S ICEBOX PIE (Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter/Coconut Filling, Garnished with Chocolate Ganache) **DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**

Family Supper - Italian Feast

Family Supper - Italian Feast

$59.00Out of stock

Served with - House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip - "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette - Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese - Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce - Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream - Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips **DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Box

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Box

$40.00Out of stock

**ONLY AVAILABLE WEDS CARRYOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY** Mixed 10 piece Chicken Box, Baked Mac and Cheese, Sweet Coleslaw, Tomato-Cucumber-Local Corn Salad **DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$40.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Angel Hair Pasta and 8-hour Red Sauce.

Black Garlic Meatloaf

Black Garlic Meatloaf

$40.00Out of stock

Golden Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, and Beef Gravy Serves 4 - Picture shows Individual Portion.

Baked Pasta

$40.00Out of stock

Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream

Individual Entrees

Black Garlic Meatloaf

Black Garlic Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

$13.00Out of stock

Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream

Local Grocery

Storey Farm Brown Eggs

Storey Farm Brown Eggs

$6.00Out of stock

1 dozen (12 eggs)

Geechie Boy Mill White Grits

Geechie Boy Mill White Grits

$7.50Out of stock

1.5# (24oz)

Geechie Boy Mill Yellow Cornmeal

Geechie Boy Mill Yellow Cornmeal

$6.50Out of stock

1.5# (24oz)

Thoughtfully Sourced | Carefully Prepared | Community Shared ABOUT US Rosebay is a service of Thurston Southern Catering, offering a limited but diverse menu of single serving and family-style meals (4 servings), house baked desserts, and locally sourced groceries. Our easy reheat meals include a variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and protein-based options to please many palates! GIVING BACK Rosebay has identified opportunities to give back to our Charleston-area community, a community which has so generously supported this platform to thrive successfully. We will apply proceeds weekly to feeding parties in need such as seniors, children, and many others in our local community. Join us is feeding our neighbors in need, simply by feeding your family and friends. Pick-Up/Carryout Window: 12:00pm - 6pm Delivery Window: 12:00pm - 6pm (843) 352-2099 1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A Charleston, SC 29407 orders@rosebaychs.com

Rosebay image

