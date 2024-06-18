This restaurant does not have any images
Rosebriar 528 Wiscassett St
Albemarle, NC 28001
Drinks
Sides
Lighter Fare
- House Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and green pepper$5.00
- Chef Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, cheese, and boiled egg slices$9.35
- Spinach Salad
spinach, mushrooms, bacon, and boiled egg slices$9.25
- Cold Turkey Plate
Chunks of turkey marinated in dressing on lettuce with tomato wedges$9.25
- Small Fruit Plate
assortment of fruits$4.00
- Large Fruit Plate
assortment of fruits$8.25
- Hamburger Steak$9.25
- Grilled Chicken Breast$9.25
- Cold Plate$9.35
- 1/2 Chef Salad$4.25
Sandwiches
- Rueben
corned beef, kraut, and Swiss grilled on rye bread$9.95
- Italian Turkey
turkey, mozzerella, bacon, and 1000 island$9.25
- SIcilian
ham, pepperoni, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing served on a hoagie roll$10.50
- Corned beef
corned beef and Swiss grilled on rye$9.50
- Grady's Grinder
roast beef, provolone, cheddar, mushrooms, and 1000 island dressing on hoagie roll--served with au jus$10.25
- French Dip
roast beef with cheddar on hoagie roll--served with au jus$9.85
- Swiss yodler
ham, Swiss, bacon, mushrooms, and tomato$9.25
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
juicy chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato$9.95
- Philly Steak
topped with peppers, onion, and provolone cheese$10.95
- Chicken Salad Croissant
house made chicken salad on a large, buttery croissant$9.50
- Ham and Cheese Croissant
ham and American cheese on a large, butter croissant$9.50
- Briar Club
rukey, ham, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread$10.25
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread$8.35
- TLT
turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white bread$8.35
- Grilled Cheese
buttered and grilled with American cheese$6.65
- Grilled Cheese with ham
buttered and grilled with American cheese$7.65
- Grilled Cheese with bacon
buttered and grilled with American cheese$7.65
- Grilled Pimento Cheese
buttered and grilled with house made pimentocheese$8.25
- Grilled Swiss on Rye
Grilled buttered rye bread with ham and swiss$6.95
- Grilled swiss on Rye with ham
Grilled buttered rye bread with ham and swiss$7.65
- Chicken Salad on toast
House made chicken salad on toasted white bread$8.25
- Egg salad on toast
house made egg salad on toasted white bread$8.25
- Pimento cheese on toast
house made pimento cheese on toasted white bread$8.25
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.95
- Weekly Special$9.95
- VEgetable Lasagna$9.25
Burger
- Rodeo burger
served with chili, slaw, and onions$8.95
- Blueboy
served with bleu cheese and grilled onions$8.95
- Cheddaburger
served with cheddar cheese and slice of onion$8.95
- Swissburger
served with Swiss cheese and grilled onions$8.95
- Mudrucker
served with jalepeno cheese, onion, lettuce, and tomato$8.95
- American Burger
served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion$8.95
- Veggie Burger
served with lettuce, tomato, and onion$9.25
- Hotdog
Beef hotdog with mustard, chili, slaw, and onion$7.95
Pie
- Strawberry Custard
Vanilla custard with a layer of strawberries, topped with meringue or whipped cream$4.25
- Coconut Custard
vanilla custard with a layer of coconut, topped with meringue or whipped cream$4.25
- Almond Joy
chocolate custard with a layer of coconut topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and sliced almonds$4.25
- Reese
chocolate custard with a layer of peanut butter topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle, and min chocolate and peanut butter chips$4.25
- Chocolate Silk
light chocolate filling topped with whipped cream$4.25
- Toffee
chocolate custared topped with Heath toffee chips and whipped cream$4.25
- Banana Split
graham crust with banana, pineapple, cream cheese topped with sugarfree whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, pecans, ad cherries$4.25
- Special pie of the day$4.25
Miscellanous
Friday Night Special
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
528 Wiscassett St, Albemarle, NC 28001