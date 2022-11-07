Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
1,219 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Historic landmark in Somerville's Davis Square offering elevated American fare, craft beer & cocktails, and the area's most popular brunch!
381 Summer Street, Somerville, MA 02144
