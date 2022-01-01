Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Steakhouses

Rosebud Naperville

235 Reviews

$$

22 E Chicago Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs
Rigatoni Vodka
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

Antipasto Platter

$19.75

Baked Clams

$17.50

Bruschetta

$13.50

Calamari

$19.75

Grigliato Misto

$22.75

Minestrone

$6.25

Pasta Fagioli

$6.25

Sausage & Peppers

$17.50

Shrimp Scampi

$22.75

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.25

Steamed Mussels

$18.50

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.50

Lamb Chop Lollipops

$25.75

Chicken

Brick Chicken

$33.00

Chicken Calabrese

$30.00

Chicken Francese

$30.00

Chicken Italiano

$30.00

Chicken Marsala

$30.00

Chicken Milanese

$30.00

Chicken Oreganato

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$30.00

Chicken Piccata

$30.00

Chicken Vesuvio BLS

$30.00

Half Chicken

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Velasco

$30.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$15.00

Gelato

$4.00

Sorbetto

$4.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Ricotta Cheesecake

$15.00

Mini Chocolate Mouse Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

Godiva Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Italian Beignets

$15.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$15.00

Entrees

Skirt Steak

$42.25

Eggplant Parmesan

$22.75

Pork Chop Calabrese

$38.25

Trio Filet Medallions

$42.25Out of stock

Short Ribs

$37.00

Pastas

8 Finger Cavatelli Arrabiata

$23.75

Baked Cavatelli

$24.75

Baked Ziti

$24.75

Cacio E Pepe

$24.75

Cheese Ravioli

$21.75

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.75

Linguine with Clams

$31.00

Linguine with Mussels

$31.00

Meat Lasagna

$23.75

Orecchiette Sausage & Broccolini

$23.75

Ribbons Bolognese

$24.75

Rigatoni Vodka

$21.75

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.75

Spaghetti & Sausage

$22.75

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.95

Spaghetti Primavera

$20.95

Square Noodles

$24.75

Tortellini Carbonara

$25.75

Zuppa Di Mare

$42.25

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$20.75

12" Margherita Pizza

$21.75

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$22.75

12" Valtellina Pizza

$26.75

16'"Cheese Pizza

$22.95

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$24.95

16" Sausage Pizza

$24.95

16" Margarita Pizza

$23.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.50

Caprese Salad

$16.50

Chopped Salad

$18.50

Eggplant Salad

$20.75

Fish Salad

$26.75

House Salad

$10.25

Meatball Salad

$22.75

SteakSalad

$25.75

Wedge Salad

$17.50

Seafood

Salmon

$38.00

Whitefish

$36.00Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$55.00

Sides

1 Meatball

$6.00

1 Sausage

$5.00

Asparagus

$9.25

Broccollini

$9.25

French Fries

$5.95

3 Italian Sausage

$11.50

2 Meatballs

$11.50

Potatoes

$7.25

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.95

Side Penne Marinara

$6.25

Spinach

$9.25

Large Shrimp

$7.00

Small Gulf Shrimp

$9.00

Side Meat Sauce

$4.95

Side Vodka Sauce

$4.95

Side Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Side Carbonara Sauce

$4.95

Side Arrabiata Sauce

$4.95

Side Crumble Sausage

$4.95

Side Calabrese Sauce

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$6.95

Specials

Seabass Scampi

$55.00

24 Oz Ribeye Italiano

$70.00

Linguine Shrimp & Broccoli

$40.00

Pumpkin Tortellini

$35.00

8oz. Filet

$55.00

King Crab Leg Cocktail

$35.00

Veal

Veal Calabrese

$35.00

Veal Francese

$35.00

Veal Italiano

$35.00

Veal Limone

$35.00

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Veal Milanese

$35.00

Veal Oreganato

$35.00

Veal Parmesan

$36.00

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Veal Velasco

$35.00

Veal Vesuvio

$35.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Penne Butter

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$12.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Home made Sauces -To Go

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Arrabiata Sauce

$3.00

Calabese Sauce

$3.00

Carbonara Sauce

$5.00

Marinara Sauce

Meat Sauce

$3.00

Vodka Sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Up North Ale House
orange star4.1 • 533
1595 North Aurora Road Naperville, IL 60563
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Bolingbrook
orange starNo Reviews
227 S Weber Rd Bolingbrook, IL 60490
View restaurantnext
The Slice Spot
orange starNo Reviews
960 West Roosevelt Road West Chicago, IL 60185
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Wheaton
orange star4.7 • 1,606
106 N Hale St Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - Downers Grove
orange starNo Reviews
994 WARREN AVE DOWNERS GROVE, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Two Hound Red
orange starNo Reviews
486 Pennsylvania Ave Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston