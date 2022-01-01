Rose City Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Rose City Pizza Rosemead

2,435 Reviews

$$

3588 ROSEMEAD BLVD

ROSEMEAD, CA 91770

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Piece Wings
LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature
LARGE Cheese (BYO)

Classics

SMALL Cheese

$7.50

SMALL 1 Topping

$8.25

SMALL Build Your Own

$7.50

SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza Pie

$10.50

SMALL Alfredo Chicken

$10.50

SMALL Aloha

$10.50

SMALL BBQ Chicken

$10.50

SMALL Deluxe

$10.50

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

SMALL Fresca

$10.50

SMALL Margherita

$10.50

SMALL Meaty

$10.50

SMALL Spinach Pie

$10.50

SMALL Veggie Delight

$10.50

SMALL Elote

$10.50

SMALL Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

SMALL Tomato Pesto

$10.50

MEDIUM Cheese (BYO)

$15.00

MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2

$20.00

MEDIUM Alfredo Chicken

$20.00

MEDIUM Aloha

$20.00

MEDIUM BBQ Chicken

$20.00

MEDIUM Deluxe

$20.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

MEDIUM Fresca

$20.00

MEDIUM Margherita

$20.00

MEDIUM Meaty

$20.00

MEDIUM Spinach Pie

$20.00

MEDIUM Veggie Delight

$20.00

MEDIUM Elote

$20.00

MEDIUM Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

MEDIUM Tomato Pesto

$20.00

LARGE Cheese (BYO)

$17.00

LARGE 1/2 & 1/2

$22.00

LARGE Alfredo Chicken

$22.00

LARGE Aloha

$22.00

LARGE BBQ Chicken

$22.00

LARGE Deluxe

$22.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

LARGE Fresca

$22.00

LARGE Margherita

$22.00

LARGE Meaty

$22.00

LARGE Spinach Pie

$22.00

LARGE Veggie Delight

$22.00

LARGE Elote

$22.00

LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

LARGE Tomato Pesto

$22.00

X-LARGE Cheese (BYO)

$26.00

X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2

$28.00

X-LARGE Alfredo Chicken

$28.00

X-LARGE Aloha

$28.00

X-LARGE BBQ Chicken

$28.00

X-LARGE Deluxe

$28.00

Made with mozzarella + tomato sauce + mushrooms + bell peppers + onions + sausage + pepperoni

X-LARGE Fresca

$28.00

X-LARGE Margherita

$28.00

X-LARGE Meaty

$28.00

X-LARGE Spinach Pie

$28.00

X-LARGE Veggie Delight

$28.00

X-LARGE Elote

$28.00

X-LARGE Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

X-LARGE Tomato Pesto

$28.00

Signatures

SMALL 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$12.50

SMALL Al Pastor

$12.50

SMALL Birria

$12.50

SMALL Char Siu

$12.50

SMALL Flamin' Hot Elote

$12.50

SMALL Vegan Elote

$12.50

SMALL Manila Sunrise

$12.50

SMALL Popcorn Chicken

$12.50

SMALL Jalapeno Popper

$12.50

SMALL Space Cowboy

$12.50

SMALL Queso Fundido

$12.50

SMALL Bronx (Pastrami)

$14.50

MEDIUM 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$24.00

MEDIUM Al Pastor

$24.00

MEDIUM Birria

$24.00

MEDIUM Char Siu

$24.00

MEDIUM Flamin' Hot Elote

$24.00

MEDIUM Vegan Elote

$26.00

MEDIUM Manila Sunrise

$24.00

MEDIUM Popcorn Chicken

$24.00

MEDIUM Jalapeno Popper

$24.00

MEDIUM Space Cowboy

$24.00

MEDIUM Queso Fundido

$24.00

MEDIUM Bronx (Pastrami)

$26.00

LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$26.00

LARGE Al Pastor

$26.00

LARGE Birria

$26.00

LARGE Char Siu

$26.00

LARGE Flamin' Hot Elote

$26.00

LARGE Vegan Elote

$30.00

LARGE Manila Sunrise

$26.00

LARGE Popcorn Chicken

$26.00

LARGE Jalapeno Popper

$26.00

LARGE Space Cowboy

$26.00

LARGE Queso Fundido

$26.00

LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)

$28.00

X-LARGE 1/2 & 1/2 Signature

$30.00

X-LARGE Al Pastor

$30.00

X-LARGE. Birria

$30.00

X-LARGE Char Siu

$30.00

X-LARGE Flamin' Hot Elote

$30.00

X-LARGE Vegan Elote

$36.00

X-LARGE Manila Sunrise

$30.00

X-LARGE Popcorn Chicken

$30.00

X-LARGE Jalapeno Popper

$30.00

X-LARGE Space Cowboy

$30.00

X-LARGE Queso Fundido

$30.00

X-LARGE Bronx (Pastrami)

$32.00

Focaccia

FOCACCIA Cheese

$26.00

FOCACCIA El Santo

$30.00

FOCACCIA Mama Mia Meatball

$30.00

FOCACCIA Al Pastor

$30.00

FOCACCIA Birria

$30.00

FOCACCIA Char Siu

$30.00

FOCACCIA Flamin' Hot Elote

$30.00

FOCACCIA Popcorn Chicken

$30.00

FOCACCIA Alfredo Chicken

$30.00

FOCACCIA Aloha

$30.00

FOCACCIA BBQ Chicken

$30.00

FOCACCIA Bronx (pastrami)

$30.00

FOCACCIA Deluxe

$30.00

FOCACCIA Fresca

$30.00

FOCACCIA Fresca w/ Bacon

$30.00

FOCACCIA Margherita

$30.00

FOCACCIA Meaty

$30.00

FOCACCIA Spinach Pie

$30.00

FOCACCIA Veggie Delight

$30.00

FOCACCIA Elote

$30.00

FOCACCIA Buffalo Chicken w/ Bacon

$30.00

FOCACCIA Jalapeno Popper

$30.00

FOCACCIA Space Cowboy

$30.00

FOCACCIA Queso Fundido

$30.00

1/2 & 1/2 SPECIALTY FOCACCIA

$30.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Marinara

$9.00

Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$11.00

Veggie Pesto Pasta

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$12.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Chili Spaghetti

$13.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.00

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Garden Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Grilled Cheese

Bruno Sandwich

$10.00

Torta Sandwich

$10.00

Meatball Sandwich

$10.00

GC Margherita

$8.00

GC Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

GC Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

GC Chicken Pesto

$11.00

GC Chili Cheese

$10.00

GC Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$10.00

GC Bronx (Pastrami)

$12.50

GC Bruno

$10.00

GC Birria w/Consomme

$15.00

GC Lasagna

$15.00

Wings & Hot Cheetos

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$10.00

8 Piece Wings

$12.00

Flamin' Hot Buffalo Fries

$10.00

Flamin' Hot Buffalo Tots

$10.00

Flamin' Hot Elote Fries

$10.00

Flamin' Hot Elote Tots

$10.00

Sides

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Pizza Tots

$9.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Tots

$9.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$8.00

Al Pastor Fries

$9.00

Al Pastor Tots

$9.00

Birria Fries

$9.00

Birria Tots

$9.00

Plain Fries

$3.00

Plain Tots

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Cajun Tots

$3.50

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.00

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$8.00

Elote Tots

$8.50

Elote Fries

$8.50

4 Meatballs w/Marinara and Melted Mozz

$5.00

Garlic Breadsticks

$3.00

Tres Queso Tots

$8.50Out of stock

Tres Queso Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Margherita Fries

$8.50

Margherita Tots

$8.50

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Extras

Consomme

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.25

Side Mozzarella

$0.50

Side Salsa Green or Red

$0.50

Dog Friendly Pizza

Pupperoni Pizza Pie

$8.50

Dessert

Mazapan Pizza (Contains Nuts)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3588 ROSEMEAD BLVD, ROSEMEAD, CA 91770

Directions

Gallery
Rose City Pizza image

