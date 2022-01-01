Restaurant header imageView gallery

ROSEDALE

review star

No reviews yet

801 Rosedale Drive

New Orleans, LA 70124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roasted Sweet Potato with Steen's Butter To-Go
Rosedale Burger To-Go
Fried Cauliflower To-Go

Liquor

(Well) TLC Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

St. Roch

$10.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$8.00

Three Roll Vodka

$9.00

Stoli

$8.00

Royal Gate (well)

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Gentilly Gin

$11.00

Gunpowder Gin

$10.00

Haymen

$10.00

Hayman's

$10.00

(Well) Denizen

$8.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Appleton Rum

$12.00

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Diplomatico Riserva

$11.00

Diplomatico Planas

$9.00

Zaya

$10.00

Rumhaven

$9.00

Black Pearl

$10.00

3 Roll WHITE Rum

$10.00

Three Roll BRAZILIAN style Rum

$12.00

(Well)Cimarron

$9.00

Centanario Reposado

$11.00

Centanario Anjeo

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Sombra Mezcal

$10.00

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Redemption Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

High West Dbl Rye

$11.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$11.00Out of stock

Deadwood Rye

$8.00

Pinhook Straight Rye

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

(Well) Dewars

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Maccallan 12Yr

$14.00

Finest Hatozaki

$11.00

Small Batch Hatozaki

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Dewars Mizunara

$10.00

(Well) Kentucky Tavern

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.50

Maker's Mark

$10.50

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$9.50

Bywater Bourbon

$11.00Out of stock

Angels Envy

$12.00

Four Roses Sm Batch

$11.00

2oz Vermouth Dry

$2.50

2oz Vermouth Sweet

$2.50

Luxardo Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

B&B

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Cognac Dudognon

$12.00

Combier Orange

$9.00

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Elderflower

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Reserve

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$10.00

Meletti Amaro

$8.00Out of stock

Frangelico

$10.00

Graham's 10 yr. Tawny Port

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Kitchen 2 oz Herbsaint

$1.42

Lillet

$7.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Meletti Sambuca

$8.00

Nocello

$7.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Singani

$9.00

Amaro Nardini

$11.00

Rare Wine Co. Boston Madiera

$11.00Out of stock

Infantado Tawny

$10.00Out of stock

Infantado Reserva

$12.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails

Backatown

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bubbles and Elder

$9.00

Charlotte

$11.00

Ciao Bella!

$8.00

Delusions of Summer

$12.00Out of stock

Greenway Revival

$10.00

BelowCLevel

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Rosedale Refresher

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Solid Jack

$8.00

Southern Andes

$9.00

That Train on St. Claude

$12.00

The Rail

$8.00

Throwing Shade

$9.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Blonde

$11.00

Summer Breeze

$11.00Out of stock

Chicory Negroni

$12.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$10.00

Bellini

$6.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Brandy Milk Punch

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Cosmopolitain

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark-n-Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Kir Royale

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Side Car

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Tonight's Toddy

$7.00

Vesper

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Paloma - Traditional

$9.00

Martini (well)

$8.00

Poinsettia

$10.00

Former Specialty Cocktails

Brass Pass

$5.00Out of stock

Calypso

$11.00

Carafe Mimosa

$20.00

Cloaking Device

$12.00

Esplanader

$11.00

French Negroni

$8.00

I Yam, I Said

$9.00

Marasca Gimlet

$9.00

Nap on the Causeway

$12.00

Nutty Milk Punch

$8.00

Pomegranate Martini

$8.00

Roffignac Royale

$8.00

Rosedale Refresher

$9.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sex, Lies and Campari

$9.00

Side Car

$10.00

The Beginning of the End

$10.00

Tonight's Toddy

$7.00

Up On The Roof

$8.00

Beer

Beer Flight

$8.00

Gnarley Barley 'Baltic Milk' Porter

$7.00

Quart Kitchen Beer - Yuengling

$2.00

Second Line Blood Orange

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Paradise Park Draft

$6.00

Holy Roller IPA

$8.00

Zony Mash Radler

$8.00

South Coast Amber

$8.00

Parish Canebrake

$8.00

Port Orleans Low Tide Lager

$6.00

St. Arnold Dry Cider

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Gnarly Barley Skater Aid

$7.00

Ghost in the Machine

$8.00

Urban South Cucumber Lime Gose

$7.00

Second Line Coffee Blonde

$7.00

Port Orleans 3-Day Weekend

$6.00

Heineken 0

$6.00

Rally Cap Kolsch

$8.00

Rally Cap Eephus Pitch

$8.00

Wine

6 oz Destinea Pinot Noir

$12.00

6 oz Empire Builder Cabernet Franc

$11.00

6 oz Lubanzi Chenin Blanc

$11.00

6 oz Rainstorm Pinot Gris

$11.00

6 oz Santa Julia Malbec

$10.00

6 oz Brunn Grunner

$10.00

6 oz Hess Chardonnay

$10.00

6 oz Angeline Cabernet

$12.00

750 Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

750 Destinea Pinot Noir

$48.00

750 Empire Builder Cabernet Franc

$44.00

750 Line 39 Chardonnay

$40.00

750ml Lubanzi Chenin Blanc

$44.00

750ml Brun Gruner

$40.00

750ml Rainstorm Pinot Gris

$44.00

750ml Santa Julia Malbec

$40.00

1L Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

1L Hess Chardonnay

$55.00

1L Borealis White Blend

$55.00Out of stock

1L Satellite Sauvignon Blanc

$66.00

1L Empire Builder Cabernet Franc

$60.00

1L Hahn GSM

$60.00

1L Scarpetta Bianco

$45.00

1L Imagery Pinot Noir

$60.00

GL Bar Dog Sav Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

GL Graham Beck Brut Rose

$12.00

GL Guilhem White

$8.00

GL Guilhem Red

$8.00

GL Guilhem Rose

$8.00

GL Cava

$9.00

GL Opera Prima

$8.00

BTL Bar Dog Sav Blanc

$35.00Out of stock

Bottle Graham Beck

$48.00

BTL Guilhem White

$32.00

BTL Guilhem Red

$32.00

BTL Guilhem Rose

$32.00

Bottle Cava

$36.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Refill

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Satsuma Juice

$4.00

1L Mt. Valley Sparkling

$5.25Out of stock

Pellegrino 750

$5.25

1L Mt Valley Spring

$5.25

500 mL Mt Valley Sparkling

$4.25Out of stock

500 ML Pelligrino

$4.75

Virgin Blonde

$8.00

Coffee/Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Water w/ Lemon

$1.25

TAKE OUT FOOD MENU

Curbside Pick Up Please!

Call us when you arrive and we'll bring your take out to your car!

Plastic Utensil Pack

Chicken Liver Pate To-Go

$12.50

Chicken Liver Pate with Multigrain Toast, Pickles and Mustard

Taramasalata with Pita Crisps To-Go

$9.50

Greek fish roe spread with lemon and garlic, toasted pita triangles

Fried Cauliflower To-Go

$9.50

Fried Cauliflower with Crab Boil Aioli and Pepper Jelly

Chopped Salad To-Go

$11.50

Romaine, Celery Hearts, Tomatoes, Pickled Peppers, Peperoncini, Pecorino Dressing packaged on the side.

Warm Mushroom & Butternut Salad To-Go

$12.50

A Rosedale Favorite! Warm Mushrooms and Butternut Squash on top of Baby Kale and Mixed Greens topped with Crispy Shallots, Pepitas and Sherry Vinaigrette packaged on the side.

Shrimp Creole with Fried Eggplant To-Go

$23.50

Sauteed Gulf Shrimp in our special Creole Sauce on top of Fried Eggplant and garnished with Fried Okra

Rosedale BBQ Shrimp with Leidenheimer Pistolette To-Go

$15.50

Fried Chicken Plate To-Go

$17.50

Fried Bourbon-brined Chicken Thighs with Baked Mac-n-Cheese and Braised Greens. Served with Tabasco Honey

Pimento Cheese Sandwich To-Go

$10.50

Griddled Wild Flour Sourdough Bread with melted, housemade Pimento Cheese. Served with Potato Chips

Meatloaf Sandwich To-Go

$15.50

Allie's Meatloaf on Leidenheimer Pistolette with Bacon Jam, Aioli and Arugula. Served with Potato Chips

Duck Pastrami Sandwich To-Go

$16.50

Duck Breast Cured with Pastrami Spices, sliced thin with Pickled Cabbage and Onions, Russian Dressing and served on Wild Flour Rye Bread

Cochon de Lait Po-Boy To-Go

$13.50

Creolaise (Creole Mustard Mayonnaise) Vinegar Cole Slaw, Pickle

Rosedale Burger To-Go

$15.50

8 oz. juicy all-beef patty with griddled onions and lettuce. Served on brioche bun with steak fries.

Pecan Pie To-Go

$8.50

Lemon Cheesecake To-Go

$8.50Out of stock

Garlic Bread To-Go

$5.50

Roasted Garlic Butter, Parmesan

Steak Fries To-Go

$5.50

Side of Italian Broccoli To-Go

$6.50

Italian Style Roasted Broccoli with red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese.

Roasted Sweet Potato with Steen's Butter To-Go

$4.50

Side Greens To-Go

$4.50

Small Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go

$3.50

Large Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go

$5.50

Turtle Soup w/ Spinach Dumplings

$11.50

Grilled Puppy Drum w/ Roasted Cauliflower Rice, Olive Salad & Cherry Pepper Aioli

$28.50

ONLINE BOTTLE/CAN BEER MENU

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

GUEST MUST BE PRESENT WITH THEIR VALID ID OF 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR ANY PICK UP OF ALCOHOL IN COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND CITY REGULATIONS. NO ID (EVEN IF YOU'RE 100) NO BOOZE

Urban South Lime Cucumber Gose

Urban South Lime Cucumber Gose

$5.00

GUEST MUST BE PRESENT WITH THEIR VALID ID OF 21 YEARS OR OLDER FOR ANY PICK UP OF ALCOHOL IN COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND CITY REGULATIONS. NO ID (EVEN IF YOU'RE 100) NO BOOZE

COCKTAIL MENU - MUST BE 21 AND SHOW PROOF WITH ID TO PICK UP

To Go Cup Rosedale Rail

$6.00

Our Signature Cocktail! House Barrel Bourbon, Lemonade and Peychaud's Bitters.

Daiquiri

$6.00

Classic lime daiquiri with rum, lime juice and a touch of simple syrup. Served chilled "up" in a to-go cup.

Vodka Martini

$6.00

Classic Vodka Martini made with gluten free vodka and a splash of dry vermouth

Gin Martini

$6.00

Classic Gin Martini made with Gin, a splash of dry vermouth, stirred and served chilled "up" in a to go cup.

Sazerac

$6.00

The New Orleans Classic made with Rye Whiskey, Herbsaint, Simple Syrup and Bitters. Garnished with a Lemon Twist. Served chilled "up" in a to go cup.

Manhattan

$6.00

Classic Manhattan with Rye Whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry. Served chilled "up" in a to go cup.

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Traditional non-muddled Old Fashioned made with Bourbon, simple syrup, bitters, cherry and an orange twist. Served chilled with a little ice in a to go cup.

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

To Go Cup White Wine Sangria

$6.00

DRAFT BEER MENU - MUST BE 21 AND SHOW PROOF WITH ID TO PICK UP

Parish Brewery South Coast Amber

Parish Brewery South Coast Amber

$7.00

12 oz. To Go Cup

Port Orleans Dorada Mexican Style Lager

$7.00Out of stock
Gnarly Barley Korova Milk Porter

Gnarly Barley Korova Milk Porter

$6.00

12 oz To Go Cup

Parish Brewing Envie Pale Ale

Parish Brewing Envie Pale Ale

$8.00

12 oz To Go Cup

NOLA Muses

$7.00

Urban South Paradise Park Lager

$6.00

Party Entrée

Party Fish

Party Fried Chicken

Party Cochon de Lait

Party Veg Plate

Party Dessert

Party Pecan Pie

Party Bread Pudding

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Susan Spicer's Contemporary Louisiana Neighborhood Restaurant.

Website

Location

801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124

Directions

Gallery
Rosedale image
Rosedale image
Rosedale image
Rosedale image

Similar restaurants in your area

G's Pizza - Midcity
orange starNo Reviews
4840 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
MOPHO Mid-City
orange star4.3 • 1,316
514 City Park Ave New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Rum and the Lash
orange star4.4 • 49
4801 Bienville St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Mid City Yacht Club
orange star4.4 • 811
440 S. St. Patrick St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
MONDAY | Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4327 BIENVILLE AVE NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- N Scott St
orange star4.5 • 42
420 N Scott New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Orleans
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston