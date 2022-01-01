- Home
No reviews yet
801 Rosedale Drive
New Orleans, LA 70124
Liquor
(Well) TLC Vodka
Ketel One
Tito's
Grey Goose
St. Roch
Cathead Honeysuckle
Three Roll Vodka
Stoli
Royal Gate (well)
Hendricks
Sapphire
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Gentilly Gin
Gunpowder Gin
Haymen
Hayman's
(Well) Denizen
Gosling's
Mount Gay
Appleton Rum
Flor de Cana
Diplomatico Riserva
Diplomatico Planas
Zaya
Rumhaven
Black Pearl
3 Roll WHITE Rum
Three Roll BRAZILIAN style Rum
(Well)Cimarron
Centanario Reposado
Centanario Anjeo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Anejo
Sombra Mezcal
Banhez Mezcal
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Anejo
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Redemption Rye
Sazerac Rye
High West Dbl Rye
Basil Hayden Rye
Deadwood Rye
Pinhook Straight Rye
Well Whiskey
(Well) Dewars
Chivas Regal
Maccallan 12Yr
Finest Hatozaki
Small Batch Hatozaki
Glenfiddich 12
Dewars Mizunara
(Well) Kentucky Tavern
Buffalo Trace
Maker's Mark
Basil Hayden
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Elijah Craig
Bywater Bourbon
Angels Envy
Four Roses Sm Batch
2oz Vermouth Dry
2oz Vermouth Sweet
Luxardo Amaretto
Aperol
B&B
Campari
Chartreuse
Cognac Dudognon
Combier Orange
E&J Brandy
Elderflower
Pierre Ferrand Reserve
Fernet Branca
Five Farms Irish Cream
Meletti Amaro
Frangelico
Graham's 10 yr. Tawny Port
Grand Marnier
Kahlua
Kitchen 2 oz Herbsaint
Lillet
Luxardo
Meletti Sambuca
Nocello
Pimm's
Singani
Amaro Nardini
Rare Wine Co. Boston Madiera
Infantado Tawny
Infantado Reserva
Specialty Cocktails
Backatown
Bloody Mary
Bubbles and Elder
Charlotte
Ciao Bella!
Delusions of Summer
Greenway Revival
BelowCLevel
Mimosa
Pimm's Cup
Rosedale Refresher
Sangria
Solid Jack
Southern Andes
That Train on St. Claude
The Rail
Throwing Shade
Hibiscus Mojito
Strawberry Blonde
Summer Breeze
Chicory Negroni
Grapefruit Spritz
Classic Cocktails
Aviation
Bellini
Boulevardier
Brandy Milk Punch
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitain
Daiquiri
Dark-n-Stormy
French 75
Gibson
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Kir Royale
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Michelada
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Side Car
Tom Collins
Tonight's Toddy
Vesper
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Paloma - Traditional
Martini (well)
Poinsettia
Former Specialty Cocktails
Brass Pass
Calypso
Carafe Mimosa
Cloaking Device
Esplanader
French Negroni
I Yam, I Said
Marasca Gimlet
Nap on the Causeway
Nutty Milk Punch
Pomegranate Martini
Roffignac Royale
Sex, Lies and Campari
The Beginning of the End
Up On The Roof
Beer
Beer Flight
Gnarley Barley 'Baltic Milk' Porter
Quart Kitchen Beer - Yuengling
Second Line Blood Orange
Yuengling
Paradise Park Draft
Holy Roller IPA
Zony Mash Radler
South Coast Amber
Parish Canebrake
Port Orleans Low Tide Lager
St. Arnold Dry Cider
Miller High Life
Gnarly Barley Skater Aid
Ghost in the Machine
Urban South Cucumber Lime Gose
Second Line Coffee Blonde
Port Orleans 3-Day Weekend
Heineken 0
Rally Cap Kolsch
Rally Cap Eephus Pitch
Wine
6 oz Destinea Pinot Noir
6 oz Empire Builder Cabernet Franc
6 oz Lubanzi Chenin Blanc
6 oz Rainstorm Pinot Gris
6 oz Santa Julia Malbec
6 oz Brunn Grunner
6 oz Hess Chardonnay
6 oz Angeline Cabernet
750 Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
750 Destinea Pinot Noir
750 Empire Builder Cabernet Franc
750 Line 39 Chardonnay
750ml Lubanzi Chenin Blanc
750ml Brun Gruner
750ml Rainstorm Pinot Gris
750ml Santa Julia Malbec
1L Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon
1L Hess Chardonnay
1L Borealis White Blend
1L Satellite Sauvignon Blanc
1L Empire Builder Cabernet Franc
1L Hahn GSM
1L Scarpetta Bianco
1L Imagery Pinot Noir
GL Bar Dog Sav Blanc
GL Graham Beck Brut Rose
GL Guilhem White
GL Guilhem Red
GL Guilhem Rose
GL Cava
GL Opera Prima
BTL Bar Dog Sav Blanc
Bottle Graham Beck
BTL Guilhem White
BTL Guilhem Red
BTL Guilhem Rose
Bottle Cava
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Tonic
Ginger Ale
Lavender Lemonade
Soda Water
Lemonade
Rootbeer
Ginger Beer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Refill
Virgin Mary
Arnold Palmer
Mocktail
Iced Coffee
Milk
Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Squeezed Satsuma Juice
1L Mt. Valley Sparkling
Pellegrino 750
1L Mt Valley Spring
500 mL Mt Valley Sparkling
500 ML Pelligrino
Virgin Blonde
Coffee/Tea
TAKE OUT FOOD MENU
Curbside Pick Up Please!
Call us when you arrive and we'll bring your take out to your car!
Plastic Utensil Pack
Chicken Liver Pate To-Go
Chicken Liver Pate with Multigrain Toast, Pickles and Mustard
Taramasalata with Pita Crisps To-Go
Greek fish roe spread with lemon and garlic, toasted pita triangles
Fried Cauliflower To-Go
Fried Cauliflower with Crab Boil Aioli and Pepper Jelly
Chopped Salad To-Go
Romaine, Celery Hearts, Tomatoes, Pickled Peppers, Peperoncini, Pecorino Dressing packaged on the side.
Warm Mushroom & Butternut Salad To-Go
A Rosedale Favorite! Warm Mushrooms and Butternut Squash on top of Baby Kale and Mixed Greens topped with Crispy Shallots, Pepitas and Sherry Vinaigrette packaged on the side.
Shrimp Creole with Fried Eggplant To-Go
Sauteed Gulf Shrimp in our special Creole Sauce on top of Fried Eggplant and garnished with Fried Okra
Rosedale BBQ Shrimp with Leidenheimer Pistolette To-Go
Fried Chicken Plate To-Go
Fried Bourbon-brined Chicken Thighs with Baked Mac-n-Cheese and Braised Greens. Served with Tabasco Honey
Pimento Cheese Sandwich To-Go
Griddled Wild Flour Sourdough Bread with melted, housemade Pimento Cheese. Served with Potato Chips
Meatloaf Sandwich To-Go
Allie's Meatloaf on Leidenheimer Pistolette with Bacon Jam, Aioli and Arugula. Served with Potato Chips
Duck Pastrami Sandwich To-Go
Duck Breast Cured with Pastrami Spices, sliced thin with Pickled Cabbage and Onions, Russian Dressing and served on Wild Flour Rye Bread
Cochon de Lait Po-Boy To-Go
Creolaise (Creole Mustard Mayonnaise) Vinegar Cole Slaw, Pickle
Rosedale Burger To-Go
8 oz. juicy all-beef patty with griddled onions and lettuce. Served on brioche bun with steak fries.
Pecan Pie To-Go
Lemon Cheesecake To-Go
Garlic Bread To-Go
Roasted Garlic Butter, Parmesan
Steak Fries To-Go
Side of Italian Broccoli To-Go
Italian Style Roasted Broccoli with red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese.
Roasted Sweet Potato with Steen's Butter To-Go
Side Greens To-Go
Small Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go
Large Side of Grits w/ Cheddar To-Go
Turtle Soup w/ Spinach Dumplings
Grilled Puppy Drum w/ Roasted Cauliflower Rice, Olive Salad & Cherry Pepper Aioli
ONLINE BOTTLE/CAN BEER MENU
Miller High Life
Urban South Lime Cucumber Gose
COCKTAIL MENU - MUST BE 21 AND SHOW PROOF WITH ID TO PICK UP
To Go Cup Rosedale Rail
Our Signature Cocktail! House Barrel Bourbon, Lemonade and Peychaud's Bitters.
Daiquiri
Classic lime daiquiri with rum, lime juice and a touch of simple syrup. Served chilled "up" in a to-go cup.
Vodka Martini
Classic Vodka Martini made with gluten free vodka and a splash of dry vermouth
Gin Martini
Classic Gin Martini made with Gin, a splash of dry vermouth, stirred and served chilled "up" in a to go cup.
Sazerac
The New Orleans Classic made with Rye Whiskey, Herbsaint, Simple Syrup and Bitters. Garnished with a Lemon Twist. Served chilled "up" in a to go cup.
Manhattan
Classic Manhattan with Rye Whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry. Served chilled "up" in a to go cup.
Old Fashioned
Traditional non-muddled Old Fashioned made with Bourbon, simple syrup, bitters, cherry and an orange twist. Served chilled with a little ice in a to go cup.
Mimosa
Bloody Mary
To Go Cup White Wine Sangria
DRAFT BEER MENU - MUST BE 21 AND SHOW PROOF WITH ID TO PICK UP
Party Dessert
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Chef Susan Spicer's Contemporary Louisiana Neighborhood Restaurant.
801 Rosedale Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124