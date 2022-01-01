Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Rosedale Brick Oven

2,252 Reviews

$$

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105

Naples, FL 34109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

New York 12"
Margherita 12"
Wings Italiano

Appetizers

Antipasti Platter

Antipasti Platter

$17.00

Imported, Italian sopressata & prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, provolone, marinated artichoke hearts & olives with roasted red peppers.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Wild, domestic deep sea calamari, seasoned, lightly breaded & quick-fried. Served with our marinara sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Back by popular demand, we now using scoop shaped fries!

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

8 delicious beer battered mozzarella sticks, back by popular demand

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$13.00

3 jumbo five cheese ravioli, breaded & served with a mixed greens garnish & a side of marinara sauce.

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

A lovely bed of p.e.i. Mussels, sautéed with onions, garlic, white wine & homemade marinara sauce. Available in a white wine sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Our delicious beer battered onion rings

Rings, Fries & Mozzarella Wedges

Rings, Fries & Mozzarella Wedges

$12.00

A crispy combination of French fries, beer battered onion rings & fried mozzarella half moon wedges.

Sicilian Rice Ball

Sicilian Rice Ball

$13.00

Our homemade risotto formed around a center of bolognese, garden peas & shredded mozzarella. Served with side of ricotta cheese & our marinara.

Wings Italiano

Wings Italiano

$13.00

10 house marinated wings, brick oven fired, topped with baked cloves of garlic & onions.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$4.00+

Crushed, imported San Marzano tomatoes & cannellini beans, simmered in a mild chicken broth with prosciutto. Served with imported ditalini pasta

Soup of the Week

$4.00+

Insalate

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$6.00+

A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00

Layers of fresh mozzarella, local tomatoes & fresh basil with Italian spices. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil.

Della Casa

Della Casa

$6.00+

Mixed greens, carrots red onions, cucumber & Roma tomatoes. Dressing options: house vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic vinegar with extra virgin olive oil.

Mista Salad

Mista Salad

$8.00+

Mixed baby greens, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries & Gorgonzola cheese tossed in a raspberry dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$8.00+

A delicious blend of roasted red & yellow beets (when available) with goat cheese & walnuts over a bed of mixed greens with a balsamic drizzle.

Create your own

Margherita 12"

Margherita 12"

$12.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

New York 12"

New York 12"

$12.95

12". Served the New York way. San Marzano tomato sauce & imported shredded mozzarella cheese.

Specialty Pizzas

Italiano Pizza

Italiano Pizza

$16.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage with roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Spinach & Sausage Pizza

Spinach & Sausage Pizza

$17.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh spinach, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, onion, basil & drizzle of balsamic vinegar with extra virgin olive oil.

Mushroom Delight Pizza

Mushroom Delight Pizza

$17.95

12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.95

12". A tantalizing mixture of fresh, sautéed baby portobello & white mushrooms on a white pizza, using ricotta, provolone & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Arugula PIzza

Arugula PIzza

$16.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella topped with fresh arugula & red onions in a lemon citronette

Italian Bacon Pizza

Italian Bacon Pizza

$17.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce, crisply sliced pancetta & Gorgonzola cheese.

Toscana Pizza

Toscana Pizza

$17.95

12". San Marzano tomato sauce, crisply sliced pancetta & Mozzarella cheese.

Tropical Pizza

Tropical Pizza

$17.95

12". Fresh diced Roma tomatoes, imported prosciutto, chopped pineapple, red onion, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Sea Shell Pizza

Sea Shell Pizza

$17.95

12". Fresh clams with fresh baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, provolone & roasted garlic. Topped with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

12". NY pizza topped with chunks of breaded chicken in a buffalo sauce, topped with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Artichoke Pizza

Artichoke Pizza

$18.95

12". Artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions & spinach on a provolone & mozzarella cheese pizza.

Vegetariana Pizza

Vegetariana Pizza

$17.95

12". Artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, black olives, red onions & spinach on a provolone & mozzarella cheese pizza.

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$18.95

12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.

Chicken Rustica Pizza

Chicken Rustica Pizza

$17.95

12". Breaded chicken cutlet cubes with homemade bruschetta spread on top of fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar.

Pasta Combinations

Aglio e Olio

Aglio e Olio

$14.50

A classic sauce of fresh & roasted garlic with extra virgin olive oil.

Alfredo

Alfredo

$17.50

A delicious mixture of Parmesan cheese, butter & cream.

Alla Vodka

Alla Vodka

$20.50

A house specialty crushed imported San Marzano tomatoes, sautéed garlic, imported prosciutto, cream & a touch of vodka.

Amatriciana

Amatriciana

$17.50

A flavorful classic. Sautéed pancetta, onions, & garlic with a dash of red pepper flake & fresh basil, simmered with imported San Marzano tomatoes. Available in a garlic & oil sauce

Bolognese

Bolognese

$19.50

A delicious blend of beef, pork & finely chopped garden vegetables. Simmered with San Marzano tomatoes & red wine.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$18.50

A delicious blend of imported Parmesan cheese, egg, cream, pancetta, garden peas & sweet onions.

Fra Diavlo Trio

Fra Diavlo Trio

$22.50

A delicious blend of imported Parmesan cheese, egg, cream, pancetta, garden peas & sweet onions.

IL Rabe

IL Rabe

$19.50

A classic Italian combination of broccoli rabe in a garlic & oil sauce with a dash of red pepper flakes & cloves of roasted garlic.

Mushroom Gnocchi

Mushroom Gnocchi

$20.50

Fresh portobello mushrooms and gnocchi in a white truffled wine sauce with garlic & extra virgin olive oil.

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$21.50

A delicious combination of Italian sausage, cannellini beans, prosciutto, chopped onions & spinach in a garlic & oil sauce.

Pollo Delizioso

Pollo Delizioso

$21.50

A beautiful trio of chicken, portobello mushrooms & spinach in a light Alfredo sauce.

Primavera

Primavera

$17.50

Light flavors of Italian herbs, garlic & extra virgin olive oil with a medley of fresh garden vegetables in a white wine sauce.

Ravioli

Ravioli

$20.50

Four jumbo ravioli made with five cheeses that are simply delicious. Served in our homemade marinara sauce.

Rosedale's Marinara

Rosedale's Marinara

$14.50

A light, meatless tomato sauce, using imported San Marzano tomatoes, sautéed garlic, onions, fresh basil & herbs.

Baked Dishes

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Our homemade bolognese sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported Parmigiano Reggiano, Romano & ricotta cheese, layered with Italian egg noodles.

Baked Gnocchi

Baked Gnocchi

$22.00

A delicious blend of gnocchi, Italian sausage & spinach topped with mozzarella. Baked in our brick oven.

Parmigiana Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Breaded veal cutlet, topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Three layers of breaded eggplant & mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Sandwiches & Calzones

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

Veal Parm Sandwich

Veal Parm Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella & tomato sauce.

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$12.00

Italian sausage, tri-color peppers & onions with our marinara sauce.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Tri-color peppers, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion & fresh mozzarella. Topped with our marinara sauce.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Our signature beef & pork meatballs. Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & our marinara sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast. Fresh garlic, cheese, white mushrooms, basil, baby spinach & portobello mushrooms all sautéed with extra virgin olive oil.

Cheese Calzone Sandwich

Cheese Calzone Sandwich

$13.00

A delicious blend of ricotta & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara. Don't forget to add any of your favorite pizza toppings inside your calzone.

Chicken Entrees

Francaise - Chicken

Francaise - Chicken

$22.50

Egg battered in a lemon, butter & wine sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Marsala - Chicken

Marsala - Chicken

$22.50

Sautéed in a marsala wine with portobello mushrooms. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Milanese - Chicken

Milanese - Chicken

$22.50

A breaded cutlet topped with homemade bruschetta & shaved Parmigiana. Served over a bed of fresh arugula. Finished with a balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil.

Picatta - Chicken

Picatta - Chicken

$22.50

Sautéed in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Veal Entrees

Francaise - Veal

Francaise - Veal

$25.50

Egg battered in a lemon, butter & wine sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Marsala - Veal

Marsala - Veal

$25.50

Sautéed in a marsala wine with portobello mushrooms. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Milanese - Veal

Milanese - Veal

$25.50

A breaded cutlet topped with homemade bruschetta & shaved Parmigiana. Served over a bed of fresh arugula. Finished with a balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil.

Picatta - Veal

Picatta - Veal

$25.50

Sautéed in a white wine, lemon butter sauce with capers. Served with a side of spaghetti in the entrée sauce. May substitute traditional sauce for marinara or garlic & oil. May substitute pasta for vegetables for $2 additional.

Meat Special

$29.00

Seafood Entrees

Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$35.00

Daily fresh entrée with their included delicious side dishes. Always fresh & wild caught, never farm raised. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

Mussels & Pasta

Mussels & Pasta

$22.00

A delicious bed of P.E.I. Mussels tossed with linguine in our home made mussels marinara sauce. Also available in a white or fra diavlo sauce. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

NY Style Calamari

NY Style Calamari

$23.00

Fresh cut calamari, lightly battered & fried. Tossed with linguine in a marinara sauce with hot cherry peppers. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

Seafood Pescatore

Seafood Pescatore

$29.00

A wonderful blend of shrimp, mussels, clams & calamari in a white wine, tomato based sauce. with linguine.A seafood lover's dream. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

Shrimp Italiano

Shrimp Italiano

$26.00

A delicious blend of four large shrimp, artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, spinach & roasted garlic with fettuccine in a white wine sauce. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Five large shrimp, sautéed in a sauce made of white wine, lemon, butter & Italian herbs. Served with Linguine. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

White Clam

White Clam

$23.00

Whole baby clams & fresh chopped clams from Boston, MA, sautéed with Linguine, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, white wine, traces of onion & fresh chopped basil. Also available in red sauce or fra diavlo. All Seafood entrées are served with imported linguine, the perfect Italian pasta for all seafood dishes.

Side Orders

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Mixed Veggies

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Side Meat Ball

$10.00

Boneless Cutlet

$5.00

Italian Sausage (2 links)

$8.00

Side Shrimp (3)

$8.00

1 Saus / MB

$9.00

Side Marinara

$0.95

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Lemon Vin

$0.75

Side Raspberry Vin

$0.75

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Caesar

$0.75

Bolognese Upcharge

$6.00

Alfredo Upcharge

$4.00

Pizza Dough

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Mac n Cheese Wedges

$8.50

Breaded macaroni & cheese triangles with french fries.

Spaghetti & Broccoli, Garlic and Oil

$8.50

Delicious blend in a garlic & oil sauce. Available in butter.

Spaghetti n Meatball

Spaghetti n Meatball

$8.50

Half size order of spaghetti & marinara with one meatball. Also available in a butter or Alfredo sauce.

Dessert

Brownie / Ice cream

Brownie / Ice cream

$12.65
Cannoli

Cannoli

$9.75
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.75
Ice Box Cake

Ice Box Cake

$9.75
Pistachio Ricotta Cake

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$8.75
Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$8.75
Tartufo

Tartufo

$13.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.50
Toasted Almond

Toasted Almond

$13.25

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Gold Peak Southern Sweet Tea

$2.75

Golden Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Nestea Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Pellegrino (500ml)

$3.25

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Dr. Browns Black Cherry Soda- can

$3.00

Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry Soda- can

$3.00

Dr. Browns Diet Cream -Soda can

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian restaurant specializing in authentic Italian pasta, seafood and meat dishes. Wood fired brick oven pizzas napoletana baked in our oven, there is no other taste like it. Italian dishes made with a NY touch from Queens to Long Island. Lunch specials, happy hours and a happy hour menu on weekdays. We created a menu featuring the dishes everyone knew and enjoyed growing up in our neighborhoods. Pizzas cooked with Caputo flour, D.O.P. San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil. All cooked in a wood fired brick oven to give it the same taste as a pizza eaten at a cafe in Naples, Italia. Sauces, using fresh ingredients and cooked to order, creating a taste our Nonna would love. Home made bread, prepared and baked daily. Come visit us and be part of our family for a true authentic Italian experience. Photos, video and sounds along with our delicious food aromas create an ambiance you will grow to love. We look forward to seeing you!

Website

Location

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery
Rosedale Brick Oven image
Rosedale Brick Oven image
Rosedale Brick Oven image

Similar restaurants in your area

South Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1410 Pine Ridge Road #4 Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Bar Tulia - Mercato
orange starNo Reviews
9118 Strada Place Unit 8150 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
orange star4.5 • 623
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Grappino
orange star4.5 • 1,618
90 9th St. N Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Dorona Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2110 Tamiami Trail Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Grappino
orange star4.5 • 1,618
90 9th St. N Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston