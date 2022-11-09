Rose Hill Bakery Downtown Caldwell

Jalapeno Sharp Cheddar Sourdough

$12.25 Out of stock

We added a little spice to our classic ancient grain sourdough loaf! Made with Dilly's Pickled Jalapenos from Kuna, ID and the added deliciousness of Lakeview Cheese Company's sharp cheddar cheese from Nampa, ID, you really can't go wrong with this one! It also has a touch of sweetness from Steele Legacy Honey in Caldwell, ID to make the perfect loaf for grilling sandwiches or just toasted with butter on it. Ingredients: Organic Khorasan wheat flour, organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), water, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, honey, sea salt