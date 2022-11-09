Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Hill Bakery Downtown Caldwell

review star

No reviews yet

320 S Kimball Ave

Caldwell, ID 83605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

French Bread
Short Sleeve T-shirt
Belgian Chocolate Instant Cold Drink Mix

Thanksgiving (Pickup Wednesday, November 23rd 10am-12pm)

Pumpkin Roll

$20.00

Serving Size: 12

Dulce Apple Crumb Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Pumpkin Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Pecan Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Triple Berry Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Mini Pie Sampler (Dulce Apple Crumb, Pumpkin, Pecan)

$19.50

Sourdough Dinner Rolls (1/2 dozen)

$6.75

Brunch Scone Box

$10.75

Box of 4 1 Parmesan + Herb 1 Vanilla Cream 1 Cinnamon Chip 1 Dark Chocolate + Salted Carmel

Scones

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.25+
Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.25+
Vanilla Cream Scone

$3.25+
Cinnamon Chip Scone

$3.25+

Flaky, tender, moist with the perfect crumb. Cinnamon scones have delightful pockets of cinnamon flavor with an added bit of vanilla sugar sprinkled on top. Ingredients: flour, buttermilk, cinnamon chips, butter, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vanilla, heavy cream, vanilla sugar Local Suppliers: High Desert Butter (Burley, ID), Heavy Cream Reed's Dairy (Meridian, ID)

Pumpkin Spice Scone

$3.25+

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.25+

Dark Chocolate Salted Carmel Scone

$3.25+

Parmesan Herb Scone

$3.25+

Pastries

3 Cheese Brioche

$4.25+

Dulce De Leche Brioche

$4.25+

Cream Puffs

$3.00+

Apple Dulce Crumb Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Pumpkin Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Triple Berry Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Sourdough Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Pecan Mini Pie (5")

$6.75

Ancient Grain Sourdough Breads

Original Sourdough

$9.25

This nutrient-rich ancient grain sourdough bread is made with organic Khorasan wheat flour. The rich, buttery flavor is unforgettable! This sourdough uses a natural yeast and a long fermentation process leaving it easier to digest & FULL of nutrients. Made with just a few simple ingredients this sourdough is 100% organic and sugar-free. Ingredients: Organic Khorasan wheat flour, organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), water, sea salt

Jalapeno Sharp Cheddar Sourdough

$12.25Out of stock

We added a little spice to our classic ancient grain sourdough loaf! Made with Dilly's Pickled Jalapenos from Kuna, ID and the added deliciousness of Lakeview Cheese Company's sharp cheddar cheese from Nampa, ID, you really can't go wrong with this one! It also has a touch of sweetness from Steele Legacy Honey in Caldwell, ID to make the perfect loaf for grilling sandwiches or just toasted with butter on it. Ingredients: Organic Khorasan wheat flour, organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), water, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, honey, sea salt

Cinnamon & Sugar Sourdough

$12.25

Ingredients: Organic Khorasan wheat flour, organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), water, honey, sugar, sea salt, cinnamon

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$8.75

Ingredients: Organic khorasan wheat flour, water, organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), honey, coconut oil, sea salt

Sourdough Rolls

$6.75+

Made from the best ingredients these delicious rolls are satisfying and scrumptious. Made with Khorasan & hard red wheat, local Steele Apiary honey, avocado oil, sea salt, water, and natural yeast. individually hand-rolled, baked to golden perfection, and finished with butter.

Original Sourdough Croutons

$3.50

Sweet Breads

Pumpkin Chocolate Swirl Mini Loaf

$4.75
Banana Crumb Mini Loaf

$4.75

Traditional Breads

French Bread

$4.25

Ingredients: Organic bread flour (hard red wheat flour, malted barley), all purpose flour, water, canola oil, sugar, dry yeast, sea salt

Cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookie

$2.75+

Snickerdoodle

$2.75+
Chocolate White Chip Cookie

$2.75+
Toffee & Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75+
Original Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75+
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$2.75+

Brownies

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.25+
Original Chocolate Brownie

$3.25+
Lemon Cheesecake Brownie

$3.25+

Cakes

Chocolate Cakes

$24.00+

Muffins

Blueberry

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Wufyre Classic Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Wufyre Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Cocoa Metro Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Cold Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00+

Darigold Milk

$2.25

Cocoa Metro Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Parker House Products

Gluten Free Bread Mix

$8.75

Gluten Free Brownie Mix

$8.50

Gluten Free Cookie Mix

$10.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Steel Legacy Honey

Half pint

$6.00

Hexagon jar

$6.00Out of stock

Pint jar

$8.00Out of stock

Dilly's Pickled Veggies

Pickled Jalapenos

$8.00

Cocoa Metro

Belgian Chocolate Instant Cold Drink Mix

$8.99

All natural Belgian chocolate instant drink mix for milk or your favorite alternative milk. Just 4 premium ingredients. Have a chocolate milk craving? Grab a bag and mix your own super chocolatey glass of cold Belgian chocolate.

Organic Belgian Hot Drinking Chocolate Mix

$11.99

Rich Belgian hot cocoa mix for your cozy hot chocolate sipping moments. Organic Belgian cocoa and chocolate chunks for a really chocolatey taste. European cacao roasting brings you the fullest chocolate flavor. Leave the bland stuff behind. It's way more fun to be a chocolate aficionado. Organic, dairy-free, Vegan, non-GMO, made with Fair-trade cocoa.

Hide & Oak

Bow Knife

$40.00

Wufyre Coffee Beans

12 oz bag

$18.50+

Big Dipper Cookie Co

Cookie Dough

$30.00+

T-shirts

Short Sleeve T-shirt

$22.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pastries, cookies, brownies, scones and sourdough breads all made from fresh, local ingredients. Made just for you!

Location

320 S Kimball Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605

Directions

