Rose La Moon
2228 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Featured Items
- Grilled Skewers with Jaew Sauce$10.95
ปิ้งย่าง 4x marinated tender grilled skewers with tamarind chili sauce
- Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$13.95
ผัดขี้เมา Spicy Basil Stir Fried Noodles with Green Beans, Onions, Red Peppers, Garlic and your choice of protein
- Thai Fried Rice$13.95
ข้าวผัด fried rice with egg, chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, green onions, soy/oyster sauce, and your choice of protein
อาหาร Food
กินเล่น "Hawker" Snacks
- Hat Yai Quarter Leg Fried Chicken$10.95
ไก่ทอดหาดใหญ่ local province of 'Hat Yai' style marinated deep fried quarter leg chicken topped with fried shallots with sweet and sour sauce
- Moo Tod with Jaew Sauce$10.95
หมูทอด deep fried marinated pork shoulder, mixture of spices and herbs with Tamarind-Chili Sauce
- Fried Corn Fritters with S&S Sauce$10.95
ทอดมันข้าวโพด 4x deep fried corn marinaded with tofu, kaffir leaves, and red curry served with sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Salad Roll$10.95
สลัดโรล 4x mixed greens, basil and vegetables wrapped in rice paper accompanied with your choice of sauce
- Sticky Rice$3.00
ข้าวเหนียว Single Serving of Sticky Rice
Combo Meal Sets
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken with Rice and Sweet Corn Salad$19.95
ชุดไก่ทอดหาดใหญ่ local province of 'Hat Yai' style marinated deep fried quarter leg chicken topped with fried shallots with your choice of rice, sweet and sour sauce and sweet corn salad
- Grilled Skewers with Rice and Sweet Corn Salad$19.95
ชุดปิ้งย่าง 5x marinated tender grilled skewers with your choice of chicken or pork served with your choice of rice, spicy tamarind chili sauce, and sweet corn salad
- Hor Mok with Jasmine Rice$19.95
ห่อหมก marinated boneless fish and shrimp medley spiced and curried with coconut milk in a banana leaf bowl atop vegetables in a banana leaf bowl served with a side of Jasmine Rice
จากกระทะ From the Wok
- Pad Thai$13.95
ผัดไท thin flat rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, onion, tofu, bean sprout and your choice of protein
- Pad Kapow Basil over Jasmine Rice$13.95
ผัดกะเพราราดข้าว stir fried, chili garlic, basil with stir fry sauce and your choice of protein
- Pad See Ew$13.95
ผัดซีอิ๊ว broad flat rice noodle, egg, chinese broccoli, oyster sauce, sweet soy sauce and your choice of protein
- Pad Kratiem over Jasmine Rice$13.95
ผัดกระเทียมราดข้าว fried garlic and white pepper, oyster/fish sauce and your choice of protein
- Yentafo Fried Rice$13.95
ข้าวผัดเย็นตาโฟ fried rice with yentafo sauce, egg, chinese broccoli, onion, tomato, soy/oyster sauce and your choice of protein
Salads
- Papaya Salad (Thai or Lao Style)$12.95
ส้มตำ (ไทย/ลาว) green papaya, green bean, tomato, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar, and tamarind juice
- Sweet Corn Salad$12.95
ยำข้าวโพด corn, tomato, onions, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar
- Green Bean Salad$12.95
ยำถั่วแขก string bean, onions, boiled egg, coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar
- Crispy Fried Egg Whites Salad$12.95
ยำไข่-ไฮโปรตีน crispy fried white egg, mixed greens, carrots, tomato, red and green onions, cilantro, lime juice, fish sauce, chili pepper, palm sugar
- Larb$13.95
ลาบ ground chicken, pork or fried tofu, onion, lime juice, ground chili, toasted rice powder, fish sauce, fresh vegetables
ขนม Desserts
Traditional Thai Desserts
- Coconut Jelly$4.00
วุ้นกะทิมะพร้าวอ่อน agar and coconut based treat
- Coconut Pudding (Corn)$5.00
ตะโก้ข้าวโพด rice flour mixed with corn topped with coconut milk
- Coconut Pudding (Taro)$5.00
ตะโก้เผือก rice flour mixed with taro topped with coconut milk
- Golden Dessert Variety$12.00
ทองหยิบ, ทองหยอด, ฝอยทอง, เม็ดขนุน four of the popular nine auspicious golden desserts used frequent in providing blessings or giving merit
- Khanom Chan$6.00
ขนมชั้น Khanom chan is an ancient Thai khanom, or dessert, made of tapioca flour, rice flour, and coconut milk, among other ingredients. Originating from the Sukhothai Period
- Khanom Tien (Mung Bean)$6.00
ขนมเทียน a savory dessert with mung bean, black pepper, and caramelized shallots for the filling
- Med Khanoon (Taro)$7.00
เม็ดขนุน Med Kanoon is made of sweet mung beans paste dipped in beaten egg yolk, then cooked in syrup. The taste is nutty, creamy and sweet.
- Steamed Pumpkin with Thai Custard (Sankaya)$7.00Out of stock
สังขยาฟักทอง Steamed Pumpkin with Thai Custard
- Sweet Sticky Rice and Mango$10.00
ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง Mango and Sticky Rice, a very popular Thai dessert.
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Fried Snakehead Fish$10.00
ข้าวเหนียวหน้าปลา special technique to take snakehead fish - debone, dehydrate, rehydrate with shallots to flavorize it then topped on sticky rice
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard (Sankaya)$7.50
ข้าวเหนียวสังขยา Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard (Sankaya)
- Thong Yod$7.00
ทองหยอด Thong yot also known as "gold egg-yolks drops", is an ancient Thai dessert and one of the nine auspicious traditional Thai desserts.
Specialty Cakes
- Mini Foi Thong Cake$12.00
เค้กฝอยทอง golden egg yolk is drizzled into sugary water to create a long sweet golden string - then placed a top a soft moist cake
- Mini Orange Cake$12.00
มินิเค้กส้ม Mini Orange Cake
- Mini Pandan Cake topped with Coconut$12.00
มินนี่ใบเตยเค้ก Mini Pandan Chiffon Cake topped with Coconut
เครื่องดื่ม Beverages
Specialty Beverages
- Iced Butterfly Pea Tea$5.00
Butterfly Pea Tea with Honey, Lime, and Creamer (Iced Only)
- Iced Lemongrass-Pandan Tea$4.50
The unique and tasty combination of lemongrass stalks and pandan leaves makes a tea loaded with antioxidants. It has also been shown to reduce cholesterol and stress levels.
- Iced Thai Coffee (US Style)$4.50
The US Version of Thai Coffee uses Half and Half as the creamer
- Iced Thai Tea (Thai Style)$5.00
This style of ChaTraMue branded Thai Tea uses a mixture of condensed milkand evaporated milk as the creamer.
- Iced Thai Tea (US Style)$4.50
This style of ChaTraMue branded Thai Tea uses Half and Half as the creamer, which has less fat content.
- Lipovitan-D (Energy Drink)$3.00
Thai Energy Drink
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Coffee and Espresso
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
