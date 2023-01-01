Rosella KRC

BG picView gallery

Rosella

COURSE

*** COURSE 1 ***

*** COURSE 2 ***

*** COURSE 3 ***

*** COURSE 4 ***

*** COURSE 5 ***

*** COURSE 6 ***

*** COURSE 7 ***

Omakase

Tasting Menu

$150.00

Cold Dishes

Spicy Cucumbers

$12.00

cashew salsa, yogurt, dill

Dragonfly House Salad

$15.00

endive, pomelo, avocado, ginger dressing

Crudo Pesto

$27.00

scallops, fennel, turnips, trout roe

Ceviche

$25.00

bluefin tuna, coconut milk, kiwi, corn nuts

Rice Bowls

Chirashi

$39.00

sushi rice, assorted sashimi, pickles, tamago, avocado, roe

Spicy Avocado Bowl

$18.00

sushi rice, rosella sauce, herbs, fried shallots

Kids Rice Bowl

$18.00

Sushi + Sashimi

Blue Fin Tuna

Fatty Blue Fin

Fatty blue fin & white Kimchi

Fluke

new york

Pickled Mussels Gunkan

$9.00

prince edward island

Scallop

north carolina

Sea Robin

Shrimp Nigiri

$8.00

south carolina

Smoked Steelheat Trout

new york

Smoked Uni Nigiri

$14.00Out of stock

california

Texas Wagyu Nigiri

$12.00

Yellowtail Amberjack

massachusetts

Little Rolls

Spicy Avocado Roll

$9.00

Fatty Tuna & White Kimchi Roll

$25.00

Smoked Uni & Cucumber Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Big Rolls

Salmon Avocado Roll

$16.00

coho salmon, avocado, fresno chili, shiso

Bagels On Hudson

$18.00

smoked steelhead, dill cream cheese, tamago, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$21.00

avocado, jalapeno, herbs, spicy mayo

Veggie Roll

$21.00

Hot Dishes

Farro Miso Soup

$6.00

Laksa & Smoked Whitefish

$26.00

spicy shrimp & chicken broth, rice noodles

XO Mazeman

$23.00

preserved shellfish sauce, country ham, parmesan

Dessert

Coconut Milk Sorbet

$9.00

Miso Carrot Cake

$13.00

mandarin marmalade, cream cheese frosting

Eggs Galore

$55.00

tamago, caviar, maple syrup

Drinks

Liquor

Titos

$14.00

Hardshore

$13.00

Owney's Rum

$14.00

Eight Bells

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Old OVerholt

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Nikka Coffey

$19.00

Cocktails

Bees Knees

$14.00

2 oz Gin 0.75 oz Fresh Lemon juice 0.5 oz Honey syrup (warm water mixed with honey) 1 Lemon twist for garnish Rocks glass with ice

Boulevardier

$14.00

1.5 ounces bourbon 1 ounce sweet vermouth 1 ounce Campari Orange twist, for garnish Rocks glass with ice

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whisky Smash

$14.00

Whisky Sour

$14.00

Grayhound

$14.00Out of stock

Paloma

$14.00Out of stock

Beer

Maine Beer Co Lunch IPA

$12.00

Foundation Riverton Flyer

$10.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bissell Brother Baby Genius

$10.00

Woodland Farms Pointer N/A IPA

$10.00

Barrelled Souls Sour

$10.00

Sake

Sake Glass

Sake Bottle

Wine

Sparkling

Cider

White

Red

Rose

Orange

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Mocktail

$12.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Orange Soda

$6.00

Rootbeer

$6.00

Still Bottled Water

$9.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$9.00

Hot Tea

$7.00

After Dinner

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Bruto Americano

$11.00

Bully Boy Amaro

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Fernet Michaud

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Negroni Sour

$18.00

Boys to the Yard

$16.00

Toki Americano

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Rosella KPT

Rosella KPT

Location

1 Chase Hill Road, Kennebukport, ME 04043

Directions

