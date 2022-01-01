Rosella Methodist Stone Oak
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Serving you fresh coffee and food!
Location
1139 E Sonterra Blvd. Suite C-Lobby, San Antonio, TX 78258
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Sonterra
No Reviews
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurant
El Taco Stone Oak - 19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103
No Reviews
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurant
Kirby's Steakhouse - San Antonio - 123 N Loop 1604 E-USE THIS ACCT
No Reviews
123 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurant
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurant
More near San Antonio