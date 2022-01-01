Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosella Methodist Stone Oak

review star

No reviews yet

1139 E Sonterra Blvd. Suite C-Lobby

San Antonio, TX 78258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Drinks

Apple Crisp Macchiato

$4.25+

Pumpkin Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

The Austen- 2% Latte with 5 Splenda

$4.25

Small Coffee

$3.00

Medium roast drip coffee

Medium Coffee

$3.25

Large Coffee

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Medium roast flash brewed iced coffee

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Double Espresso

$2.75

2 oz espresso

Americano

$2.75+

espresso with hot water

Latte

$3.75+

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.25+

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

White Mocha

$4.25+

espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$3.75

2 oz espresso with 6 oz steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditional macchiato with 2 oz espresso and a splash of steamed milk. *Cannot be made iced

Cortado

$3.50

A 4 oz drink with equal parts espresso and steamed milk. *Cannot be made iced

Dirty Chai

$3.95+

espresso, steamed milk, chai syrup, cinnamon

Affogato

$5.50

Frozellas

Caramel Frozella

$6.00+

Coffee Frozella

$6.00+

Mocha Frozella

$6.00+

White Mocha Frozella

$6.00+

Matcha Frozella

$6.00+

White Mocha Matcha Frozella

$6.50+

Pumpkin Frozella

$6.00+

Refreshers

Dragonfruit Refresher

$4.25+

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.25+

Peach Mango Refresher

$4.25+

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$5.75+

Mango

$5.75+

Tropical

$5.75+

Hot/Iced Teas

Tea Latte

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.25+

Minty Green

$3.25+

Very Berry Delight

$3.25+

Plain Tea

$3.25+

Agua Frescas

SM Strawberry Agua Fresca

$3.00

LG Strawberry Agua Fresca

$3.50

Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$3.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Milk

$2.50+

Cooler Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sugar Free Lemonade

$2.50

Ozarka 16.9oz

$2.00

Smart Water Liter

$3.50

Redbull Original 12oz

$3.50

12oz Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Redbull-Dragonfruit

$3.50

Redbull-Watermelon

$3.50

Redbull-Coconut

$3.50

White Monster

$3.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Body Armor

$2.50

Hint Water

$2.25

Fairlife Milk

$3.50

Big Red

$2.44

Random

12oz Cup of Ice

$0.50

Alternative milk upcharge

$1.00

Syrup upcharge

$0.75

Taco Special

Bean & Cheese

$5.00

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Chorizo & Egg

$5.00

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Kolache Special

Kolache

$6.50

Jalapeño Kolache

$6.50

AM Tacos

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Bean & Cheese

$2.75

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$2.75

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Chorizo & Egg

$2.75

**Served until 11 am or sold out**

Sandwiches

Thanksgiving sandwich

$8.99

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar on a Croissant

$8.99

Ham, Egg, and Cheddar on a Croissant

$8.99

Maple Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a biscuit

$7.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich on a Croissant

$8.99

Cuban

$9.99

Ham and Cheddar on a Croissant

$8.99

Italian on Focaccia

$8.99

Pimento Cheese, Bacon, and Tomato on Sourdough

$8.99

Pulled Pork & Slaw

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, and Pepper Jack on Croissant

$8.99

Turkey, Bacon, and Swiss on a Croissant

$8.99

Turkey and Munster on a Croissant

$8.99

Caprese

$8.99

Reuben

$8.99

Salads

Chicken Caeser Salad

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$9.75

Baked Goods

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Apple Streusel

$5.00

Banana Bread

$3.25

Bearclaw

$5.00

Blueberry Wreath

$5.00

Brownie

$3.50

Cherry Streusel

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Gooey Bar

$4.50

Kolache w Cheese

$5.00

Kolache w Jalapeno & Cheese

$5.00

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.50

Pumpkin Bread

$3.25

Pizzas

Four Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.75

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.75

Sides

Pasta Salad

$4.50

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Snacks

Beef Sticks

$2.25

Built Bar

$3.75

Sugar-free protein bar, not dissimilar to a chocolate candy bar.

Gourmet Popcorn

$2.25

IQ Bar - Keto

$2.75

KindBar

$2.50

Mezcla Protein Bar

$3.50

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.75

Moodibar

$3.00

Regular Chips

$1.50

Simply Gum

$3.75

Bento Box

$7.95

Stroop Waffle

$3.75

Edamame

$2.75

Hal's Chips

$2.50

Garlic Parm Pretzel Sticks

$3.50

Parfaits

Blueberry Parfait

$6.00

Cherry Parfait

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving you fresh coffee and food!

Website

Location

1139 E Sonterra Blvd. Suite C-Lobby, San Antonio, TX 78258

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kumori Sushi - San Antonio - Sonterra
orange starNo Reviews
700 E. Sonterra Blvd Suite 308 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Stone Oak
orange star4.0 • 445
700 East Sonterra, Suite 1117 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
El Taco Stone Oak - 19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103
orange starNo Reviews
19202 Stone Oak Parkway #103 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
orange starNo Reviews
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604 San Antonio, TX 78258
View restaurantnext
Kirby's Steakhouse - San Antonio - 123 N Loop 1604 E-USE THIS ACCT
orange starNo Reviews
123 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - North Loop - 1615 N Loop 1604 E
orange starNo Reviews
1615 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston