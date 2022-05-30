Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosella Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

203 E. Jones Ave.

#101

San Antonio, TX 78215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

SPECIAL - Bacon Sandwich

$10.95

BYO-Breakfast

$12.95

Chef's Breakfast

$9.95

Belgian Waffles w/ Syrup & Bacon

$8.95

Mexi-Bowl

$12.95

Breakfast bowl with cilantro brown rice, refried black beans, house-made pico de gallo, sweet potatoes (cubed and baked), shredded pork tossed in mojo sauce (fresh citrus, garlic, cumin, mint, cilantro), topped with a sunny side up egg

Strawberry + Almond Overnight Oats

$8.95

Strawberry, honey, vanilla, oats, greek yogurt, shaved almonds

OG Avocado Toast

$9.95

Sourdough bread, avocado, lemon juice, citrus oil, cumin, sea salt, and cilantro

Egg Cloud Sandwich

$11.95

Breakfast sandwich on an English muffin with scrambled egg, fresh arugula, thinly sliced prosciutto, melted provolone, and creamy avocado mayo

Nana-Berry Oat Bowl

$10.95

Strawberry and Greek yogurt overnight oats with fresh sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, crunchy granola, almond butter, and topped with chia seeds

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Mini Side Salad

$4.00

2 Waffles w/Syrup

$6.95

1 Waffle w/Syrup

$4.95

Nana Butter Toast

$6.95

Mushroom Omelette

$10.99

Baked Goods

Sausage Kolache

$4.95

Jalapeno Kolache

$4.95

Breakfast Bun - Sausage

$4.95

Blueberry Muffin

$4.35

Lemon Poppyseed Scone

$3.95

Banana Bread

$2.95

Pumpkin Bread

$3.25

Flourless Chocolate Cupcake (GF)

$3.95

Butter Cake Cream Cheese Bars

$3.75

Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Cranberry & Walnut Brownie

$3.75

Breakfast Tacos

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.75Out of stock

**served until 11 am or sold out**

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.75Out of stock

**served until 11 am or sold out**

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$2.75Out of stock

**served until 11 am or sold out**

Lunch

BLTA Sandwich

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Spinach wrap with a blue cheese spread, spicy buffalo chicken, diced celery, and crisp mixed greens

Muffaletta Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Salad

$10.95

House Salad

$6.95

Chicken BLTA Sandwich

$11.95

Toasted sourdough bread with shredded chicken tossed in greek yogurt ranch topped with crispy bacon, fresh tomato, arugula, and avocado

Meatball Sub Sandwich

$9.95

Charcuterie

Small Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Cheese and Fruit Board

$18.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Olives

$4.00

Crostini

$2.00

Fig Jam

$2.00

Wedge Of Brie

$5.00

Cup Of Soup

$6.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Apps/Salads

Hummus Duo

$13.00

Cheese Sticks

$2.50

Bruchetta

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Personal Flatbreads

Personal Prosciutto, Fig, And Goat Cheese

$10.00

Personal Traditional Pepperoni

$9.00

Personal Chicken and Pesto

$9.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Shareable Flatbreads

Sharable Prosciutto and Fig

$18.00

Sharable Traditional Pepperoni

$17.00

Sharable Chicken and Pesto

$17.00

Dinner Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cupcake (GF)

$4.00

Butter Cake Cream Cheese Bar

$4.00

Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

Specials

Cup of soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Alfredo and Mushroom Pasta

$14.50

HH Beer

STW Premier Noél

$6.00

Highwheel Porter

$6.00

HH Wine BTG

HH Bousquet Malbec

$8.00

Dead Canyon Ranch Cab

$8.00

Twin Vines Vinho Verde

$8.00

Kraemer Sparkling Rosé

$8.00

HH Lite Bites

HH Olives

$3.00

HH Hummus

$10.00

HH Bruschetta

$10.00

HH Traditional Flatbread

$15.00

HH Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$15.00

Price Per Person

Price Per Person

$28.80

Wine Tasting Menu- PP

Wine Tasting Charge

$35.00

1st Course- Bruschetta

2nd Course- Harvest Salad

3rd Course- Alfredo Pasta with Mushrooms

4th Course- Housemade Meatball

5th Course- Boozy Pears with Gelado

All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 3:45 pm
Monday7:45 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:15 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:15 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:15 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:15 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:45 am - 3:45 pm, 4:15 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Rosella aims to be the community center of the River North area by providing excellent customer service, great quality coffee, food, beer and wine.

Website

Location

203 E. Jones Ave., #101, San Antonio, TX 78215

Directions

Gallery
Rosella Coffee & Wine image
Rosella Coffee & Wine image
Rosella Coffee & Wine image
Rosella Coffee & Wine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Full Goods Diner - Full Goods Diner
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Grayson, Ste 120 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
La Gloria at The Pearl - Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Grayson St, San Antonio San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Allora at Pearl - 403 Pearl Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
403 Pearl Parkway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Best Quality Daughter
orange star5.0 • 523
602 Avenue A San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Mi Roti
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 suite 6110 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Pinch Boil House
orange star4.6 • 1,375
124 North Main Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston