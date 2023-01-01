Roselle Bar & Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Market Pl, 140, Chico, CA 95928
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chico
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurant
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurant