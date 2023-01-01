Main picView gallery

Roselle Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Market Pl

140

Chico, CA 95928

COCKTAILS

>> House Cocktails

The Palm Reader

$14.00

Pomegranate, Celery Bitters, Ginger, Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Ginjo Sake, Lemon

Holy Fawn

$14.00

Celery, Terroir Gin, Vida Mezcal, Lime, Dry Vermouth, Strega, Salt

Dusk Til Dawn

$14.00

St. George Chile Vodka, Hibiscus, Ancho Reyes, Liqueur, Lemon, Jalapeno

Summer Crush

$14.00

Grapefruit, Strawberry, Montenegro Amaro, Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Lemon

Linen Park

$14.00

Aloo Vodka, Coconut Fat Wash, Cucumber, Elderflower, Lemon, Q Soda Water

Nordic Sunset

$15.00

Aquavit, Calvados VSOP, Earl Grey Vermouth Blend, Strawberry, Navy Strength Gin

Royal Rascal

$14.00

Aloo Vodka, Green Tea, Olive Oil Wash, Q Grapefruit Soda

Soft Parade

$15.00

Pandan Leaf, Barbancourt Rhum, Pineapple Rum, Acids, Whey, Salt

>> Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, Demerara, Bitters, Orange & Lemon Zest

Penicillin

$13.00

Bank Note 5 Year Blended Scotch, Honey, Ginger, Lemon

Mai Tai

$13.00

Denizen Merchant Reserve Rum, Orgeat, Curacao, Lime, Mint

Margarita

$13.00

Astral Blanco Tequila, Agave, Lime, Salt

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Old Forester, Orange Juice, Lemon, Cane, Egg White

Boulevardier

$16.00

Elijah Barrel Proof Bourbon, Carpano Antica, Campari, Gran Classico

Jungle Bird

$15.00

Goslings Black Rum, Campari, Jamaican rum, Pineapple, Lime

Martini (Select item for options)

$12.00

>> No ABV Cocktails

Palm Reader (No Alcohol)

$8.00

Ginger, Grenadine, Celery, Soda

Summer Crush (No Alcohol)

BEER

>> Draft

Brewdog - Brushwork, Pilsner 16oz

$5.00

Slightly unfiltered German-hopped Pilsner. Bold body, crispy, and sessionable.

Fair Isle - Lottie, Saison 10oz

$8.00

Czech Saaz hopped saison. Light acidity with a pleasant floral bouquet finishing bright and clean.

Main Beer Co - Lunch, IPA 16oz

$7.00

Amarillo, centennial, and simcoe hopped IPA with notes of caramel, grapefruit rind, and orange. Very balanced IPA for any occasion.

Mikkeller - Guava Gang, Gose 10oz

$7.00

Guava and Sea Salt Gose. Crushable gose starting tart and finishing with a nice salty sweet finish. Big notes of tropical guava and high carbonation highlight this refreshing sour ale.

Berryessa Double Tap DIPA 16 oz

$7.50

Clean and bold west coast double IPA. Smooth and resinous with a slightly bitter finish. Piney, citrusy, dank.

>> Bottles & Cans

Modelo 12 oz

$4.00

Hamm's 12oz

$3.00

Guiness 16oz

$7.00

Allagash White 16oz

$7.50

Traditional Belgian white ale with hints of orange peel and clove.

Soonish 12oz (GF)

$6.50

Gluten-free naturally fermented beverage, made from bananas, ancient grains, and honey.

WINE & SAKE

>> Wine

Jumping Juice “Rose” (Romato) Pinot Gris

$14.00

It's not quite an orange wine and not quite a rose, but it sits somewhere in that range. This wine is 100% Pinot Gris, made with skin contact to retain its colour and extra interest. Curated by Botella

Field Recordings Skins Orange Chenin Blanc blend, California

$14.00

A crisp orange wine perfect to pair with spicy foods, springtime and ... well, anything. The 2017 vintage of this wine landed us on Sunset Magazine’s top 100 wines list. It will make you a believer in non-red wines. We use a mix of white grapes from different vineyards that we de-stem and ferment on skins, resulting in a beautiful showcase of all the delicate flavors of white wine, but with more substance and texture. Curated by Botella

Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa

$14.00

Zippy and fresh with tropical fruit aromas jumping out of the glass. Notes of melon, passion fruit and guava make this wine absolutely a crushable experience. Curated by Botella

Glou Glou Light Red Blend

$13.00

Incredibly fresh and juicy light red blend. Best served chilled. This wine wins because of it's balance between tangy acid and juicy fruit notes - red berries, ripe cherries and juicy plum. Bottle selection by Bottella

Where's Linus Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Crisp and tropical, this naturally fermented, unfiltered sav blanc is the perfect pairing with sunny days and friendly people. Juicy and tart, it's like the starburst of the white wine world. Unfiltered and unrefined, so also a little on the cloudy side, but drinks super clean. From African American winemaker Chris Christensen. Bottle selection by Bottella

Between Us Pet Nat Rosé

$15.00

Super refreshing and delicious lightly sparkling rose of Sangiovese. Grown and produced in Italy by California winemakers. Some sediment at the bottom so the last glass is always the cloudiest. Pink bubbles made by women who know what's up. Bottle selection by Bottella

>> Sake

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo Sake

$6.00+

This junmai ginjo sake is brewed in Berkeley with Calrose polished to 50%

>> Sparkling

Simonnet Febvre Cremant de Bourgogne Brut

$15.00

A wonderfully well-balanced wine, with fine bubbles, persistent foam, and a well-developed length on the palate. Fresh and powerful bouquet with beautiful ripe yellow fruit aromas. This Cremant combines the finesse of Chardonnay and the power of Pinot Noir. Blend: 60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir

OTHER DRINKS

Sodas

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Coke in a bottle

$3.00

FULL SPIRIT LIST (Build your own drink)

>> Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

St. George Vodka

$8.00

Hangar One Kaffir Lime

$10.00

Spirit Works Vodka

$10.00

>> Gin

Beefeater Gin 88

$8.00

Cleanco Gin Clean no abv

$10.00

Fords London Dry Gin

$8.00

Spirit Works Gin

$10.00

Spirit Works Navy Strength Gin

$13.00

St George Terroir Gin

$9.00

St. George Botanivore Gin

$9.00

St. George Dry Rye Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray Gin No Ten 94.6

$9.00

>> Mezcal

Bozal Mezcal Tobasiche

$9.00+

Boza Tobala Reserva

$14.00+

Bozal Mezcal Barril Reserva

$14.00+

Bozal Mezcal Castilla Reserva

$14.00+

Bozal Mezcal Chino Verde

$14.00+

Bozal Mezcal Coyote Reserva

$14.00+

Destilado De Agave Ensamble Mixteca Cuish

$11.00+

Koch El Mezcal Artesanal Aroqueno

$10.00+

Koch El Mezcal Artesanal Tepeztate

$10.00+

Koch El Mezcal Artesanal Tobasiche

$10.00+

Koch El Mezcal Artesanal Tobala

$10.00+

Koch El Mezcal Ancestral Espadin De Jayacatlan Mezcal

$13.00+

Koch El Mezcal Ancestral To Bala De Jayacatlan Mezcal

$13.00+

Koch El Mezcal Ancestral Espadin Sola De Vega Mezcal

$13.00+

Koch Helm Fzcal Ancestral Coyote Mezcal

$13.00+

Mezonte - Tepe Batch 009 Cenizo

$17.00+

Siembra Metl Espadin

$16.00+

Tosba Pechuga Mezcal

$13.00+

Tosba Tobala Mezal

$16.00+

Vago Mezcal Ensamble Tio Rey

$14.00+

Vago Mezcal Pechuga Garcia 102.6

$17.00+

>> Tequila

Nvartenom Selection De 1146 Tequila Anejo Bar

$25.00

Nvartenom Selection De 1579 Tequila Blanco 81.4 Proof

$14.00

Astral Tequila Blanco 80

$7.00

Cascahuin 48 Plata

$22.00

Cascahuin Tahona

$25.00

Cimarron Blanco Tequila

$8.00

El Tesoro Teq Anejo 80

$22.00

El Tesoro Teq Blanco 80

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado 80

$17.00

Lunazul Teq Reposado 80

$7.00

Siembra Valles Blanco Tequila

$19.00

Tapatio Blanco Tequila 80

$10.00

Tapatio Blanco Tequila 110

$15.00

>> Bourbon Whiskey

George Dickel Bourbon Small Batch 8Yr 90

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon 94

$9.00

Michter’S Us1 Small Batch Bourbon

$13.00

Old Forester Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$7.00

Spirit Works 4 Grain Bourbon

$8.00+

>> Rye Whiskey

Dickel Rye Whisky 90

$7.00

Old Forester Rye Whiskey 100

$7.00

Old Overholt Rye Bonded 100

$7.00

Rittenhouse Rye 100

$8.00

Michter'S Us1 Single Barrel Rye

$8.00+

Spirit Works Straight Rye Whiskey

$8.00+

>> American Malt

St. George Breaking & Entering

$10.00

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

$7.00+

Westward Wsky Aimer Single Malt 90

$10.00+

>> Japanese Whiskey

Toki Suntory

$10.00

Single Malt Whisky Akashi Igashima Shuzo Wt Oak

$15.00+

Hibiki Whisky Harmony 86

$13.00+

Nikka Whisky Coffey Grain 90

$10.00+

Nikka Whisky Coffey Malt 90

$13.00+

Nikka Whisky From The Barrel

$10.00+

>> Scotch Whiskey

Highland Park Single Malt Scotch Whiskey 12Yr

$8.00+

Bank Note Blended Scotch

$8.00

Ardbeg 10

$13.00

>> Irish Whiskey

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$8.00

>> Rum

Avua Prata Cachaca

$11.00

Batiste Rhum Silver 80

$8.00

El Dorado Rum Cask White 3Yr 80

$7.00

El Dorado Rum Enmore 12Y 108.6

$16.00+

Goslings Rum Black Seal 80

$7.00

Hampden Estate 8 Year Rum

$19.00

Plantation Rum Pineapple Stiggin 80

$9.00

Rhum Barbancourt 3 Star 4Y 86

$8.00

Rhum Barbancourt 5 Star 8Y 86

$10.00

Rhum Barbancourt White 86

$7.00

Ron Del Barrilito 3 Star Tube 86

$11.00

Santa Teresa Rum 1796 Solera 80

$13.00

>> Brandy

Caravedo Acholado Pisco

$9.00

Clear Creek White Label Apple Brandy

$10.00

Cognac Park Vsop

$12.00

Ferrand Cognac 1840

$14.00

Ferrand Cognac Ambre 80

$14.00

Nv Singani 63

$9.00

Whisk(e)y

American Whiskey

Scotch Whiskey

Westwood Whiskey

$10.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$8.00

>> Amari

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Montenegro

$8.00
Main pic

