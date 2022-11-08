A map showing the location of Roselle fried chickenView gallery
Chicken
Seafood
Sandwiches

Roselle fried chicken

review star

No reviews yet

215 chestnut street

Roselle, NJ 07203

6 Mozz sticks only

$6.00

6 shrimp only

$6.00

9 shrimp only

$9.00

2 tenders only

$4.00

3 tenders only

$6.00

4 tenders only

$7.00

6 tenders only

$11.00

10 tenders only

$17.00

7 nuggets only

$4.00

10 nuggets only

$5.00

15 Nuggets

$9.00

21 Nuggets

$10.00

2 pc whiting only

$6.00

3 pc whiting only

$9.00

5 pc whiting only

$15.00

2 pc TILAPIA

$6.00

3 pc TILAPIA

$9.00

5 pc TILAPIA

$15.00

popcorn chicken only

$6.00

shrimp basket only

$6.00

15 chicken strip only

$6.00

pizza roll

$1.50

spinach roll

$1.50

side order

Coleslaw

$2.81

macaroni salad

$2.81

corn on cob

$2.00

onion rings

$2.81

full box onion rings

$4.00

Fries

$2.81

full box fries

$4.69

potato wedges

$2.81

cheese fries

$3.50

full box cheese fries

$5.00

cheese fries w/bacon

$5.00

mashed potato

$2.81

macaroni n cheese

$2.81

beef patty

$2.81

beef patty w/ cheese

$3.50

side salad

$3.00

large salad

$5.00

sm yellow rice

$3.00

lg yellow rice

$5.00

combo

#1) cheeseburger w/fries & can

$8.44

#2) double cheeseburger w/fries & can

$9.38

#3) Bacon cheeseburger w/fries & can

$9.38

#4) chicken sandwich w/fries & can

$8.44

#5) fish sandwich w/fries & can

$8.44

#6) cheesesteak w/fries & can

$10.32

#7) italian cheeseburger w/ can

$8.44

#8) gyro w/fries & can

$10.32

#9) chicken gyro w/fries & can

$10.32

#10)grilled chicken sandwich W/fries & can

$9.38

#11) italian hotdog w/can

$8.44

#12A)6 hotwings w/ fries & can

$9.50

#12B)9 hotwings w/fries & can

$12.50

#13) popcorn chicken w/fries & can

$8.44

#14A) 7pc nuggets w/fries & can

$6.56

#14B) 10pc nuggets w/fries & can

$7.50

#15) 15pc chicken strip w/fries & can

$8.44

#16) 2pc mix chicken w/fries & can

$8.44

#17) 3pc mix chicken w/fries & can

$9.38

#18) 5pc mix chicken w/fries & can

$11.25

#23A) 6 jumbo shrimp w/fries & can

$9.38

#23B) 9 jumbo shrimp w/fries & can

$12.19

#24A) 2pc whiting w/fries & can

$8.44

#24B) 3pc whiting w/fries & can

$10.32

#25) 4 wings w/fries & can

$9.38

#25B) 6 wings w/fries & can

$11.95

#26) 6 mozz stick w/fries & can

$8.44

#27) Lamb w/ rice Salad & can

$10.32

#28) fish w/rice Salad & can

$10.32

chicken w/rice Salad & can

$10.32

#29) Lamb salad & can

$10.32

#30) chicken sald & can

$10.32

31) shrimp basket w/FF

$8.44

Whiting Fish Salad W/soda

$10.32

Tilapia Salad W/soda

$10.32

Whiting Fish W/rice

$10.32

Tilapia W/rice

$10.32

Chicken & Lamb W. Salad

$10.32

Chicken & Lamb W Raice

$10.32

Chicken & Lamb W Rice N Salad

$10.32

Mixed Chicken only

10 pc special

$14.07

2pc 1roll

$4.69

3pc 1 roll

$5.63

4pc 1 roll

$7.50

5pc 2 roll

$9.38

6pc 2 roll

$11.25

8pc 3 roll

$13.13

15pc only

$24.38

18pc only

$26.26

20pc only

$28.14

30pc only

$42.20

wing

$1.41

leg

$1.88

thigh

$2.81

breast

$2.81

keel breast

$2.81

Mixed Chicken w/side

2pc 1 roll w/side

$5.00

3pc 1 roll w/side

$5.94

5pc 2 roll w/side

$7.82

10pc 4 roll w/ 2 side

$18.76

15pc 5 roll w/3 side

$35.00

20pc 8 roll w/4 side

$42.00

30pc 10 roll w/5 side

$60.00

10pc Chicken Full box FF

$18.76

Whole Wings Only

4 wings 1 roll

$5.63

6 wings 1 roll

$8.00

10 wings 2 roll

$15.00

15 wings 3 roll

$22.50

20 Wings 5 Rolls

$30.00

25 Wings 7 Rolls

$37.50

30 Wings 9 Rolls

$45.00

40 Wings 10 Rolls

$60.00

50 Wings 10 Rolls

$75.00

60 Wings 15 Rolls

$90.00

70 Wings 15 Rolls

$105.00

80 Wings 15 Rolls

$120.00

90 Wings 15 Rolls

$135.00

100 Wings 24 Rolls

$150.00

Hotwings

6 hw only

$6.00

9 hw only

$9.00

12 hw only

$12.00

15 hw only

$15.00

20 hw only

$20.00

Burgers

cheeseburger

$4.99

cheeseburger w/bacon

$5.99

double cheeseburger

$5.99

crispy chicken sandwich

$4.99

grilled chicken sandwich

$4.99

fish sandwich

$4.99

whiting fish sandwhich

$5.50

tilapia fish sandwhich

$5.50

Surf & Turf

$5.99

Hot sub/gyro

cheesesteak

$7.00

italian cheesesteak

$8.00

chicken cheesesteak

$7.00

italian chicken cheesesteak

$8.00

italian crispy chicken

$7.00

italian fish fillet

$7.00

italian whiting

$7.00

gyro

$8.00

chicken gyro

$8.00

Italian Tilapia

$7.00

Chicken Parm

$7.00

RFC fat sandwich(no substitutions)

fat beach

$8.91

fat darrell

$8.91

fat side chick

$8.91

fat athens (greek)

$8.91

BREAKFAST

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.00

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Sausage Egg Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$5.00

Roll Butter

$1.00

B 4 / 2 EGGS W. PANCAKES

$7.00

B 4 / 2 EGGS W. FRENCH TOAST

$7.00

B 6 / 2 EGGS HOME FRIES & TOAST

$6.00

SIDE ORDER PANCAKES

$4.00

SIDE ORDER FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

B 3 / OMELETTE W. HOME FRIES & TOAST

$6.00

EGG CHEESE

$2.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.81

Bean Pie

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$2.81

Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$3.00

Ice Cream

Regular

$3.75

Large

$5.63

Small

$2.81

Fries

Order FF

$2.81

Full Box FF

$4.69

Full Dinner Box FF

$6.00

Full Jumbo Box FF

$7.00

1/2 Tray FF

$23.45

Full tray FF

$42.20

Full Box Wedges

$4.69

Full Dinner Box Wedges

$6.00

Full Jumbo Wedges

$7.00

Full Box Onions Rings

$5.00

Full Dinner Box Wedges

$6.00

Catering

20 pc Chicken Mixed

$28.14

25pc Chicken Mixed

$37.51

30pc Chicken Mixed

$42.20

40pc Chicken Mixed

$56.27

50pc Chicken Mixed

$70.34

100pc Chicken Mixed

$141.00

Tenders W/ FF

2 tenders w/ Side

$7.00

3 tenders w/ Side

$8.00

4 tenders w/ Side

$10.00

6 tenders w/ Side

$14.00

10 tenders w/ Side

$20.00

Cans

coke

$1.41

pepsi

$1.41

sprite

$1.41

Ice Tea

$1.41

Ginger Ale

$1.41

Diet coke

$1.41

Diet pepsi

$1.41

Orange

$1.41

Water

$1.41

Bottle 20oz

Coke

$2.11

pepsi

$2.11

Orange

$2.11

ginger ale

$2.11

Dr. pepper

$2.11

Sprite

$2.11

Canada Dry cranberry

$2.11

Canada Dry Pineapple

$2.11

Black Cherry

$2.11

Root beer A&W

$2.11

Cream A&W

$2.11

Diet Coke

$2.11

Grape

$2.11

Ice Tea

$2.11

Peach

$2.11

Snapple Ice Tea

$2.11

Snapple Peach Ice Tea

$2.11

Snapple Apple

$2.11

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.11

Snapple Rasp Tea

$2.11

Snapple Grape

$2.11

Snapple Half & Half

$2.11

Snapple Orangeade

$2.11

Snapple Diet Peach Tea

$2.11

Snapple Diet ice tea

$2.11

Mistic Lotta Colada

$2.11

Mistic Grape strawb

$2.11

Mistic Kiwi strawb

$2.11

Mistic Tea

$2.11

Mistic Fruit Punch

$2.11

Mistic Mango

$2.11

Mistic Watermelon Kiwi

$2.11

Mtn Dew

$2.11

2lt

Pepsi

$3.52

Sprite

$3.52

Coke

$3.52
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 chestnut street, Roselle, NJ 07203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

