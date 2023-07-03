Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosemary Bistro Cafe

No reviews yet

5010 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20008

Popular Items

Rosemary Burger

$24.00

Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Brunch

Starter

Soup of the Day

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy

Endive Salad

$15.00

Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing

Baby Tomato Salad

$14.00

With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto

Frisse aux Lardon

$16.00

Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette

Sandwiches

Chorizo Panini

$24.00

Chorizo, sauteed spinach, gruyere cheese

Caprese on Beet Ciabatta

$23.00

With tomato, basil, and mozzarella

Rosemary Burger

$24.00

Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries

Grilled Veggie Panini

$20.00

zucchini, sqaush, onions, tomato, brie cheese, and basil pesto

Turkey Panini

$24.00

Caramelized onion, coleslaw, gruyere cheese, and spicy mayo

Sweet and Savory

Mushroom Waffle

$21.00

roasted mushrooms, parsley gremolata, creme fraiche, and fried egg

Classic French Toast

$20.00

mixed berries, toasted almonds, and vanilla creme brulee foam

Belgian Waffle

$21.00

Fresh fruit, cherry compote, maple syrup, and whipped cream

Rosemary Breakfast

$23.00

pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, and caramelized beer sausage with onions

Main Dishes

Egg White Omelet

$20.00

with ratatouille, breakfast potato, and salad

Spinach Omelet

$21.00

with greens and cream of spinach over an english muffin, with bacon and breakfast potato

Chesapeake Smoked Salmon

$24.00

poached eggs, asparagus on an english muffin with pepper hollondiase sauce

Beef Tips an Eggs

$26.00

breakfast potatoes, pickled red onions, carrots, and fried eggs

Filet of Bronzino

$32.00

Grilled with sauteed spinach, moked portabello mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction

Full Mussels and Fries

$28.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Half Mussels and Fries

$18.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Daily Sides

Lunch

Starter

Soup of the Day

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Endive Salad

$15.00

Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing

Baby Tomato Salad

$14.00

With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto

Frisse aux Lardon

$16.00

Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette

Exotic Mushrooms

$18.00

Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley

Octopus

$16.00

Sauteed with grapes, shishito peppers, red bliss potato, chunky garlic chili oil

Salads

Salade Nicoise

$26.00

Fresh Ahi Tuna, potato, peppers, eggs, green beans, and black olives

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy

Chicken Avocado Salad

$20.00

tomato, greens, vegetables, and half boiled gg

Steak Salad

$26.00

Mixed greens with onions, peppers, and tomatoes

Main Course

Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto

$26.00

Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)

Filet of Bronzino

$32.00

Grilled with sauteed spinach, moked portabello mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction

Coq au Vin

$28.00

Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms

Full Mussels and Fries

$28.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Half Mussels and Fries

$18.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Rosemary Breakfast

$23.00

french toast, scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, and bacon

Sandwiches

Rosemary Burger

$24.00

Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries

Caprese on Beet Ciabatta

$23.00

With tomato, basil, and mozzarella

Grilled Veggie Panini

$20.00

zucchini, sqaush, onions, tomato, brie cheese, and basil pesto

Turkey Panini

$24.00

Caramelized onion, coleslaw, gruyere cheese, and spicy mayo

Chorizo Panini

$24.00

Chorizo, sauteed spinach, gruyere cheese

Daily Sides

Dinner

Starter

Soup of the Day

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Endive Salad

$15.00

Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Served with avocado, cornichon, sturgeon caviar, sesame-dashi soy sauce

Beet Salad

$14.00

With mandarin, roasted peppers, walnuts, figs, orange zest, quenelle of goat cheese, blood orange olive oil and ageb black currant vinegar

Frisse aux Lardon

$16.00

Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette

Baby Tomato Salad

$14.00

With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto

Warm Onion Tart

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts, carmaelized onions, bucheron goat cheese, red pepper coulis

Small Bites

Dumplings

$14.00

Japanese style (choice of pork or vegetables)

Exotic Mushrooms

$18.00

Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley

Octopus

$20.00

Sauteed with grapes, shishito peppers, red bliss potato, chunky garlic chili oil

Breaded Pork Ribs

$18.00

Glazed tomato bbq sauce, and coleslaw salad

Veal Sweet Bread

$22.00

Served with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and Madeira sauce

Seafood Israeli Couscous*

$24.00

Served with sauteed salmon, shrimp, and bronzino with ginger, orange, turmeric sauce

Braised Pork Belly

$18.00

With a pork glaze reduction, served with celery remoulade, pickled okra

Seafood couscous Entree

$38.00

Main Course

Norwegian Salmon

$30.00

Grilled with Israeli couscous, green vegetables, apple parsnip puree, and a passion fruit and mango sauce

Filet of Bronzino

$32.00

Grilled with sauteed spinach, smoked wild mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction and parsely gremolata

Half Mussels and Fries

$18.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Full Mussels and Fries

$28.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Bouillabaisse

$32.00

(Mixed Seafood) served with a tomato and saffron broth with an aioli crostini

Coq au Vin

$28.00

Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms

Duck Moulard Breast

$32.00

Served with Butternut Squash, cranberries, spinach, honey lavendar duck sauce

D'Artagnan Rabbit Leg

$26.00

Served with glazed carrots, prunes, fingerling potatoes, and mustard sauce

Short Rib Beef Bourguignon

$34.00

Beef Short ribs braised and marinated in red wine, bacon, pearl onions, carrots, and mushrooms. Served with creamy pasta

Rosemary Burger

$24.00

Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries

Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto

$27.00

Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)

Vegetarian Zucchini

$26.00

Zucchini stuffed with ratatouille and chili beans (GF)

Daily Sides

Kids

Kids Menu

Beef Tips

$12.00

Beef Tenderloin Tips with Mashed Potatoes

Chicken FIngers

$11.00

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

Pasta with Salmon

$12.00

Buttered pasta with salmon

Kids Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti choice of plain, butter, tom sauce

Steamed Vegetalbe

$7.00

Kids French Fries

$7.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

To GO

Starters

Soup of the Day

$10.00+

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy

Endive Salad

$15.00

Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing

Beet Salad

$14.00

With mandarin, roasted peppers, walnuts, figs, orange zest, quenelle of goat cheese, blood orange olive oil and ageb black currant vinegar

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Served with avocado, cornichon, sturgeon caviar, sesame-dashi soy sauce

Baby Tomato Salad

$14.00

With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto

Small Bites

Dumplings

$14.00

Japanese style (choice of pork or vegetables)

Exotic Mushrooms

$16.00

Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley

Breaded Pork Ribs

$14.00

Glazed tomato bbq sauce, and coleslaw salad

Seafood Israeli Couscous

$24.00

Served with sauteed salmon, shrimp, and bronzino with ginger, orange, turmeric sauce

Braised Pork Belly

$18.00

With a pork glaze reduction, served with celery remoulade, pickled okra

Seafood couscous Entree

$38.00

Main Course

Norwegian Salmon

$26.00

Grilled with Israeli couscous, green vegetables, apple parsnip puree, and a passion fruit and mango sauce

Filet of Bronzino

$32.00

Grilled with sauteed spinach, smoked wild mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction and parsely gremolata

Full Mussels and Fries

$28.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Half Mussels and Fries

$18.00

Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries

Coq au Vin

$26.00

Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms

Traditional Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

Beef Short ribs braised and marinated in red wine, bacon, pearl onions, carrots, and mushrooms. Served with creamy pasta

D'Artagnan Rabbit Leg

$28.00

Served with glazed carrots, prunes, fingerling potatoes, and mustard sauce

Rosemary Burger

$24.00

Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries

Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto

$26.00

Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)

Vegetarian Zucchini

$24.00

Zucchini stuffed with ratatouille and chili beans (GF)

Carbonara

$20.00

Bolognese

$20.00

Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Floating Island

$10.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Meal Specials

Family Special

$120.00

Whole Quiche

$26.00

Family Quiche Special

$46.00

Market Bag

$65.00

Family Pasta Special

$100.00

Dessert

Floating Island

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Classic Creme Brulee

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Ice Cream

$12.00

Sorbert

$12.00

Birthday Dessert

Dinner Special

Starters

Strawberry salad

$14.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Tempura okra

$14.00

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Salmon salad special

$16.00

Vol au Vent

$16.00

Baby Eggplant

$14.00

Morel mushrooms

$18.00

Entrees

Scallops

$38.00

NY Strip

$38.00

Veal scallipini

$36.00

Fish of the Day

$36.00

Ribeye

$38.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
