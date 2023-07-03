- Home
Rosemary Bistro Cafe
No reviews yet
5010 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Brunch
Starter
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy
Endive Salad
Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing
Baby Tomato Salad
With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto
Frisse aux Lardon
Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette
Sandwiches
Chorizo Panini
Chorizo, sauteed spinach, gruyere cheese
Caprese on Beet Ciabatta
With tomato, basil, and mozzarella
Rosemary Burger
Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries
Grilled Veggie Panini
zucchini, sqaush, onions, tomato, brie cheese, and basil pesto
Turkey Panini
Caramelized onion, coleslaw, gruyere cheese, and spicy mayo
Sweet and Savory
Mushroom Waffle
roasted mushrooms, parsley gremolata, creme fraiche, and fried egg
Classic French Toast
mixed berries, toasted almonds, and vanilla creme brulee foam
Belgian Waffle
Fresh fruit, cherry compote, maple syrup, and whipped cream
Rosemary Breakfast
pancakes, scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, and caramelized beer sausage with onions
Main Dishes
Egg White Omelet
with ratatouille, breakfast potato, and salad
Spinach Omelet
with greens and cream of spinach over an english muffin, with bacon and breakfast potato
Chesapeake Smoked Salmon
poached eggs, asparagus on an english muffin with pepper hollondiase sauce
Beef Tips an Eggs
breakfast potatoes, pickled red onions, carrots, and fried eggs
Filet of Bronzino
Grilled with sauteed spinach, moked portabello mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction
Full Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Half Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Daily Sides
Lunch
Starter
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Endive Salad
Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing
Baby Tomato Salad
With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto
Frisse aux Lardon
Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette
Exotic Mushrooms
Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley
Octopus
Sauteed with grapes, shishito peppers, red bliss potato, chunky garlic chili oil
Salads
Main Course
Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto
Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)
Filet of Bronzino
Grilled with sauteed spinach, moked portabello mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction
Coq au Vin
Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms
Full Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Half Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Rosemary Breakfast
french toast, scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, and bacon
Sandwiches
Rosemary Burger
Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries
Caprese on Beet Ciabatta
With tomato, basil, and mozzarella
Grilled Veggie Panini
zucchini, sqaush, onions, tomato, brie cheese, and basil pesto
Turkey Panini
Caramelized onion, coleslaw, gruyere cheese, and spicy mayo
Chorizo Panini
Chorizo, sauteed spinach, gruyere cheese
Daily Sides
Dinner
Starter
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Endive Salad
Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy
Tuna Tartare
Served with avocado, cornichon, sturgeon caviar, sesame-dashi soy sauce
Beet Salad
With mandarin, roasted peppers, walnuts, figs, orange zest, quenelle of goat cheese, blood orange olive oil and ageb black currant vinegar
Frisse aux Lardon
Shredded Duck Confit Legs, bacon, potatoes, parsley, and balsamic vinagrette
Baby Tomato Salad
With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto
Warm Onion Tart
Crispy Brussel Sprouts, carmaelized onions, bucheron goat cheese, red pepper coulis
Small Bites
Dumplings
Japanese style (choice of pork or vegetables)
Exotic Mushrooms
Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley
Octopus
Sauteed with grapes, shishito peppers, red bliss potato, chunky garlic chili oil
Breaded Pork Ribs
Glazed tomato bbq sauce, and coleslaw salad
Veal Sweet Bread
Served with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, and Madeira sauce
Seafood Israeli Couscous*
Served with sauteed salmon, shrimp, and bronzino with ginger, orange, turmeric sauce
Braised Pork Belly
With a pork glaze reduction, served with celery remoulade, pickled okra
Seafood couscous Entree
Main Course
Norwegian Salmon
Grilled with Israeli couscous, green vegetables, apple parsnip puree, and a passion fruit and mango sauce
Filet of Bronzino
Grilled with sauteed spinach, smoked wild mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction and parsely gremolata
Half Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Full Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Bouillabaisse
(Mixed Seafood) served with a tomato and saffron broth with an aioli crostini
Coq au Vin
Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms
Duck Moulard Breast
Served with Butternut Squash, cranberries, spinach, honey lavendar duck sauce
D'Artagnan Rabbit Leg
Served with glazed carrots, prunes, fingerling potatoes, and mustard sauce
Short Rib Beef Bourguignon
Beef Short ribs braised and marinated in red wine, bacon, pearl onions, carrots, and mushrooms. Served with creamy pasta
Rosemary Burger
Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries
Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto
Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)
Vegetarian Zucchini
Zucchini stuffed with ratatouille and chili beans (GF)
Daily Sides
Kids
Kids Menu
Beef Tips
Beef Tenderloin Tips with Mashed Potatoes
Chicken FIngers
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Pasta with Salmon
Buttered pasta with salmon
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti choice of plain, butter, tom sauce
Steamed Vegetalbe
Kids French Fries
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Chocolate Mousse
To GO
Starters
Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese and anchovy
Endive Salad
Mix of Endive, arugula, apple, walnuts, cranberries, blue cheese, and mustard dressing
Beet Salad
With mandarin, roasted peppers, walnuts, figs, orange zest, quenelle of goat cheese, blood orange olive oil and ageb black currant vinegar
Tuna Tartare
Served with avocado, cornichon, sturgeon caviar, sesame-dashi soy sauce
Baby Tomato Salad
With frisse, radish, creamy feta cheese, and basil pesto
Small Bites
Dumplings
Japanese style (choice of pork or vegetables)
Exotic Mushrooms
Mix of Exotic wild mushrooms with a poached egg, garlic, and parsley
Breaded Pork Ribs
Glazed tomato bbq sauce, and coleslaw salad
Seafood Israeli Couscous
Served with sauteed salmon, shrimp, and bronzino with ginger, orange, turmeric sauce
Braised Pork Belly
With a pork glaze reduction, served with celery remoulade, pickled okra
Seafood couscous Entree
Main Course
Norwegian Salmon
Grilled with Israeli couscous, green vegetables, apple parsnip puree, and a passion fruit and mango sauce
Filet of Bronzino
Grilled with sauteed spinach, smoked wild mushrooms, and a balsamic reduction and parsely gremolata
Full Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Half Mussels and Fries
Steamed mussels with a choice of sauce and French Fries
Coq au Vin
Slowly braised in Red wine, French chicken stew, creamy polenta, pearl onions, carrots and button mushrooms
Traditional Beef Bourguignon
Beef Short ribs braised and marinated in red wine, bacon, pearl onions, carrots, and mushrooms. Served with creamy pasta
D'Artagnan Rabbit Leg
Served with glazed carrots, prunes, fingerling potatoes, and mustard sauce
Rosemary Burger
Filet Mignon Steak, carmelized oninos, tomato, aged cheddar cheese with white truffle oil, chiplotel cream on a brioche bun and French Fries
Spinach Pearl Couscous Risotto
Served with confit cherry tomato, basil, and spinach (Vegetarian)
Vegetarian Zucchini
Zucchini stuffed with ratatouille and chili beans (GF)
Carbonara
Bolognese
Seafood Pasta
Dessert
Meal Specials
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5010 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008