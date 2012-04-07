A map showing the location of Rosemonts Cafe 6830 La Jolla Blvd #101View gallery

Rosemonts Cafe 6830 La Jolla Blvd #101

review star

No reviews yet

6830 La Jolla Blvd #101

La Jolla, CA 92037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pastries

Pastry

$4.50

Day Old Pastries

$2.50

Overnight Oats

Chocolate Banana

$9.50

Gluten Free Oats, Chocolate Coconut Almond Butter, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sliced Banana, Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Protein Powder, Coconut Milk

Strawberry Vanilla

$9.50

Gluten Free Oats, Strawberry Greek Yogurt, Chia Seeds, Strawberries, Vanilla Protein Powder, Milk

Pumpkin Pie Oats

$9.50

Yogurt Jar

Yogurt Jar

$9.25

Greek Yogurt topped with Granola, Berries, Chia Seeds, Chopped Nuts, Honey

Fancy Toasts

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smashed Avo with Olive Oil, Red Onion, Hemp Seeds, Sea Salt on Sourdough

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.50

Smoked Salmon, Red Onion, Capers, Fresh Dill, Homemade Chive Cream Cheese on Squaw

Honey Lemon Strawberry Ricotta Toast

$11.00

Honey-Lemon Whipped Ricotta, Strawberries, Fresh Basil on Sourdough

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

$9.00

Peanut Butter, Bananas, Chopped Nuts on Sourdough

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$13.75

Turkey Breast, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dijon Mustard, Mayo on Sourdough

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.75

Smoked Virginia Ham, Gruyere, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Sourdough

Italian Sandwich

$14.75

Mortadella, Capocollo, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Hot Chili Peppers, Pepperoncini Peppers, Shredded Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Mayo, Olive Oil Drizzle on Italian Roll

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.75

Albacore Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato on Squaw

Mashed Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$11.75

Chickpea Salad, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Gluten Free Spinach Wrap

Caprese Sandwich

$12.75

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Nut-Free Pesto, Tomato, Basil, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic Drizzle on Sourdough

Rosemont Club

$14.75

Turkey, Ham, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Onion, Smoked Gruyere on a Roll

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$1.00

Assortment of cheeses, thin cured meats, spreads, accompaniments, crackers

Bread Options

Thin Sourdough

Think Sourdough

Squaw Bread

French Roll

Croissant

Lattes

Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Hazelnut

$6.00

Lavender

$6.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Milky Deliciousness

$6.00

Creamy homemade sweet cream

Mint

$6.00

Cinnamon Honey

$6.00

Macademia Nut

$6.00

Chocolate Mint

$6.00

Cherry Chocolate

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Refill

$1.00

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Splash of Milk

$0.25

Americano

$4.00

Red Eye

$4.50

Vanilla Dream

$5.25

Cold Brew w/ 2 Shots Espresso, Almond Milk

$4.25

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Turmeric Golden Milk

$6.00

Draft Kombucha

$7.00

Canned Kombucha

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Steamer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Whole

London Fog

$5.00

Retail

Retail Coffee

$26.00

Stickers

$3.00+

Teas

Iced Tea

$4.00

Green

$3.50

Green Pomagranite

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Lemon

$3.50

Black Orange Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6830 La Jolla Blvd #101, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Mandarin House - La Jolla
orange star4.2 • 1,114
6765 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Nautilus Tavern
orange star4.3 • 483
6830 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Valley Farm Market La Jolla
orange star4.7 • 12
6902 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
American Pizza Manufacturing
orange star4.5 • 92
7402 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Taco Stand La Jolla - La Jolla
orange starNo Reviews
621 PEARL ST LA JOLLA, CA 92037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Jolla

Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
orange star4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Sugar and Scribe Bakery - Fine Foods
orange star4.5 • 1,833
7660 Fay Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Isola Pizza Bar - 7734 Girard Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,826
7734 Girard Ave La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Catania
orange star4.8 • 1,368
7863 Girard Ave. La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Shore Rider
orange star4.5 • 1,367
2168 Avenida de la Playa La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
The Promiscuous Fork
orange star4.3 • 1,305
6984 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Jolla
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston