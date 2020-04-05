Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Pizza
Sandwiches

Rosenberg's The Hill

1262 College Ave.

Boulder, CO 80302

Bagels

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Sesame

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Poppy

$2.50

Egg

$2.50

Egg Everything

$2.50

Salt

$2.50

Onion

$2.50

Garlic

$2.50

Whole Wheat

$2.50

Pumpernickel

$2.50

Pumpernickel Everything

$2.50

Bialy

$3.50
Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Half Dozen Bagels (Assorted)

$15.00
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$25.00

Dozen Bagels (Assorted)

$25.00
Office Pack

Office Pack

$35.00

13 Bagels with 1 plain cream cheese and one flavored cream cheese of your choice.

Office Pack (Assorted)

$35.00

13 Bagels with 1 plain cream cheese and one flavored cream cheese of your choice.

Mini Bagel

$1.50

BYO Challah Roll Sandwich

$2.50

BYO Rye Sandwich

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$11.00

Polidori Sausage, Maple Syrup, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, French-Toasted Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

The Heart Attack

The Heart Attack

$14.00

Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, Cheddar & American, Everything Bagel

The Jersey Boy

The Jersey Boy

$13.00

Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel

Wings of Pastrami

Wings of Pastrami

$14.00

Shredded NY-Style Pastrami Omelet, Three-Cheese Blend, Choice of Bagel

L.E.O. Sandwich

L.E.O. Sandwich

$14.00

Lox, Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Plain Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$8.00

Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel

Meat, Egg & Cheese

Meat, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel

Fish Sandwiches

Served with Choice of Pickle & Side
The Standard

The Standard

$16.00

House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel

Ronnie's Favorite

Ronnie's Favorite

$18.00

Scottish Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Choice of Bagel

High Class

High Class

$17.00

Specialty Smoked Fish, Caviar Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel

Heebster

Heebster

$16.00

Whitefish Salad, Wasabi Flying Fish Roe, Scallion Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel

Sturgeon B .L .T

Sturgeon B .L .T

$18.00

House Smoked Sturgeon, Tender Belly Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Bagel

Scottish Smoked Salmon

Scottish Smoked Salmon

$16.00

House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Sable

$18.00

Smoked Black Cod Dusted in Paprika. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Sturgeon

Sturgeon

$18.00

Smoked Sturgeon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Kippered Salmon

Kippered Salmon

$14.00

Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Pastralmon

Pastralmon

$16.00

Pastrami Spiced Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Specialty Fish

$16.00

Changes Seasonally. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers

Deli Sandwiches

Served with Choice of Pickle & Side
L.E.S.

L.E.S.

$18.00

House-Smoked NY-Style Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw, Deli Mustard, Onion Bagel

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

House-Cured Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Pumpernickel Bagel

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Belly Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Everything Bagel

Don't Tell Ya' Mother

Don't Tell Ya' Mother

$12.00

Tender Belly Ham, Melted Swiss, Mayo, Honey Mustard, Poppy Bagel

Chicken Delight

Chicken Delight

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Balsamic, Sesame Bagel

Veggin' Out

Veggin' Out

$12.00

House Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Whole Wheat Bagel

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$11.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Whitefish Salad

Whitefish Salad

$15.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

BLT

BLT

$14.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$16.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Pastrami

Pastrami

$16.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Turkey

Turkey

$13.00

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Deli Ham

Deli Ham

$13.00Out of stock

Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

By Weight

Plain CC 8oz

$6.00

Scallion CC 8oz

$7.00

Veggie CC 8oz

$7.00

Dill CC 8oz

$7.00

Hatch CC 8oz

$7.00

Plain CC 4oz

$3.00

Scallion CC 4oz

$3.50

Veggie CC 4oz

$3.50Out of stock

Dill CC 4oz

$3.50Out of stock

Hatch CC 4oz

$3.50Out of stock

Lox CC 8oz

$8.00

Tofu CC 8oz

$8.00

Caviar CC 8oz

$8.00

Butter 8oz

$6.25

Everything Butter 8oz

$6.50

Lox CC 4oz

$4.00

Tofu CC 4oz

$4.00

Caviar CC 4oz

$4.00

Butter 4oz

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter 8oz

$5.50

Nutella 8oz

$7.00

Jam 8oz

$5.50

Hummus 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter 4oz

$2.75

Nutella 4oz

$3.50

Jam 4oz

$2.75

Hummus 4oz

$3.50

Tuna Salad 8oz

$9.00

Chicken Salad 8oz

$7.00Out of stock

Egg Salad 8oz

$7.00

Whitefish Salad 8oz

$15.00

Tuna Salad 4oz

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad 4oz

$3.50

Egg Salad 4oz

$3.50Out of stock

Whitefish Salad 4oz

$7.50

Gravlax*

$15.00+

Gravlax is an age-old Scandinavian specialty of salmon that is cured and coated in a delicate brine of salt, sugar, dill, and other secret ingredients. This specialty of salmon is never smoked. It has a sweet-herb flavored bite with a fresh and clean finish.

Scottish Smoked Salmon*

$15.00+

Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication. The Scottish smoked salmon’s flesh is incredibly tender and buttery, with a color that has an orange-pink hue.

Kippered Salmon

$15.00+

Also called "baked salmon," kippered salmon is an appetizing classic. The special hot-smoking process imparts an incredibly moist texture and rich flavor.

Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)

$15.00+

Atlantic salmon that is brined in our pastrami pickling and coated with pastrami spice before it is cold smoked overnight.

Sable (Black Cod)

$20.00+

Line caught in Northern Pacific waters, this black cod is smoked to our specifications and then dusted with a thin coat of paprika to lock in its natural moistness and round out the strong flavor.

Hot Smoked Sturgeon

$20.00+

This delicate white meat produces an absolutely unique flavor: it is clean and earthy, sweet and delicate all at the same time. It is no surprise that the fish that gives us caviar would be just as scrumptuous when smoked.

NY Style Corned Beef

$8.00+

NY Style Pastrami

$8.00+

Oven Roasted Turkey

$5.50+

Tender Belly Ham

$5.50+Out of stock

Taylor Ham

$5.00+

Cheddar

$4.00+

American

$4.00+

Mozzarella

$4.00+

Swiss

$4.00+

AM Kid's Menu

Kid's Mini Bagel w Plain CC

$3.50

Kid's PB&J on Challah

$5.00

Kid's Egg Salad on Challah

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Salad on Challah

$6.00

Kid's Tuna on Challah

$6.00Out of stock

Soup & Sides

1 Ball Matzo Soup

$6.00

2 Balls Matzo Soup

$8.00

No Balls Chicken Soup

$6.00

Zapp’s Chips

$1.50

Half Sour Pickle

$1.00
Small Kale Caesar Salad

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Large Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00Out of stock
Small Pizza Shop Salad

Small Pizza Shop Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Altius Farms Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Garlic Knot Croutons, Italian Dressing

Large Pizza Shop Salad

Large Pizza Shop Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Altius Farms Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Garlic Knot Croutons, Italian Dressing

Side of Bacon (2pc)

$3.25

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of Deli Ham

$5.00

Side of Taylor Ham (2pc)

$2.50Out of stock

Side Egg (1ea)

$1.75

Pastries & Other Nosh

Babka (lg), Chocolate

Babka (lg), Chocolate

$16.00
Babka (lg), Cinn

Babka (lg), Cinn

$16.00
Babkin, Chocolate

Babkin, Chocolate

$4.00
Babkin, Cinn

Babkin, Cinn

$4.00Out of stock
Plain NY Cheesecake

Plain NY Cheesecake

$6.00
Flavored NY Cheesecake

Flavored NY Cheesecake

$6.50
Black & White Cookies 3pak

Black & White Cookies 3pak

$5.50
Hamantashen

Hamantashen

$2.00
Knish

Knish

$4.25Out of stock
Macaroon

Macaroon

$2.25
Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow Cookie

$3.25
Rugelach

Rugelach

$1.50
5pak Rugelach

5pak Rugelach

$7.25

An assortment of Cinnamon Walnut, Chocolate, Raspberry Walnut, and Apricot.

Tirimisu

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Frozen Items

Sherry's Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Frozen 6-Pack Bagels (Assorted)

$12.00

Frozen Cheese Pizza Bagels (4ea)

$15.00

Frozen Pep Pizza Bagels (4ea)

$17.00Out of stock

Lou's Meat Lasagna Fam Meal

$45.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.

Lou's Veg Lasagna Fam Meal

$40.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.

Lou's Chicken Parm Fam Meal

$40.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.

Lou's Vodka Pasta Fam Meal

$27.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.

Frozen Quart Chicken Soup (No Matzo)

$12.00

Frozen Matzo Balls (4 pc)

$5.00Out of stock

Food & Booze Packages (AM)

Bloody Marys & Bagels

Bloody Marys & Bagels

$60.00

13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 1 Liter of Jones Family Vodka, 1 Quart of Real Dill Bloody Mix, 1 Quart of Batampte pickles.

Mimosas & Bagels

Mimosas & Bagels

$45.00

13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine, 1 Bottle of Simply Orange.

Irish Coffee Kit

$58.00

13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 750 mL bottle of Jameson, 750 mL bottle of Five Farms Irish Cream, 12 oz bag of Method Roasters coffee beans.

Mimosa Kit

$25.00

1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine, 1 Bottle of Simply Orange (52oz).

Bloody Mary Kit

$40.00

1 Liter of Jones Family Vodka, 1 Quart of Real Dill Bloody Mix, 1 quart of Batampte pickles.

Hot Drinks & Cold Refreshments.

Drip

$3.00+

Americano

$2.75

Double Espresso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Bright Eye

$5.00

Cafe Au lait

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamer

$3.00

Egg Cream

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

Queen City Cold Brew

$5.00+

Kombucha (on Tap)

$6.00+Out of stock

Orange Juice SM

$5.00

Orange Juice LG

$6.00

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Joe to Go, 12 cups

$25.00

OJ to Go, 12 cups

$40.00Out of stock

Retail Beverages.

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Browns

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$2.50

Kombucha (on Tap)

$6.00+Out of stock

Oliko Ginger Beer

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Big Bs

$4.00

Wellers CBD Soda

$5.00

Just Water

$2.50

Still Point CBD Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Mortal Kombucha

$7.50

Shine Potion

$7.00

Simply Juice

$6.00

Bail Out Shot

$4.00

Health Aid Kombucha

$6.00

Cocoridge Coconut Water

$5.00

MOR Kombucha

$5.00

Frozen Retail

Sherry's Ice Cream Pint

$7.00

Frozen 6-Pack Bagels (Assorted)

$12.00

Frozen Cheese Pizza Bagels (4ea)

$15.00

Frozen Pep Pizza Bagels (4ea)

$17.00Out of stock

Lou's Meat Lasagna Fam Meal

$45.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.

Lou's Veg Lasagna Fam Meal

$40.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.

Lou's Chicken Parm Fam Meal

$40.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.

Lou's Vodka Pasta Fam Meal

$27.00Out of stock

Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.

Matzo Balls

$4.00

Chicken Soup

$10.00

Bjorn's Colorado Honey

Traditional Raw Honey

$12.00

CBD Hemp Honey (1000 mg CBD)

$52.00Out of stock

Propolis Honey

$19.00Out of stock

RosenBlend Whole Bean Coffee

Rosenblend Retail Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$16.00

Retail Meats

Tender Belly Maple Bacon (3/4#)

$12.00

Tender Belly Habanero Bacon (3/4#)

$12.00

Retail Taylor Pork Roll 1#

$13.00

Merf's Hot Sauce

Electric Lime Green Hot Sauce

$6.00

Hand Grenade Sriracha Hot Sauce

$6.00

Ba-Tampte Retail

Jar Full Sour Pickles

$8.00

Jar Half Sour Pickles

$8.00

Ba-tampte Mustard Jar

$5.75

The Real Dill

Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix (8oz)

$4.00

Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix (1 Quart)

$15.00

Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix (1/2 Gal)

$30.00

Justin's Retail

Justin's Milk Choc Cups

$3.50

Justin's Dark Choc Cups

$3.50

Clothing

T Shirt

$20.00

Hats

$20.00+

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Wrist Band

$5.00Out of stock

Face Mask

$15.00

Socks

$20.00

Wild Monkey Snacks

Wild Monkey Bar

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 7am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 3pm-close, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza and Lou's Italian Specialties.

Location

1262 College Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Rosenberg's The Hill image
Rosenberg's The Hill image

