Rosenberg's The Hill
No reviews yet
1262 College Ave.
Boulder, CO 80302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bagels
Plain
Everything
Sesame
Cinnamon Raisin
Poppy
Egg
Egg Everything
Salt
Onion
Garlic
Whole Wheat
Pumpernickel
Pumpernickel Everything
Bialy
Half Dozen Bagels
Half Dozen Bagels (Assorted)
Dozen Bagels
Dozen Bagels (Assorted)
Office Pack
13 Bagels with 1 plain cream cheese and one flavored cream cheese of your choice.
Office Pack (Assorted)
13 Bagels with 1 plain cream cheese and one flavored cream cheese of your choice.
Mini Bagel
BYO Challah Roll Sandwich
BYO Rye Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwiches
The Frenchie
Polidori Sausage, Maple Syrup, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, French-Toasted Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
The Heart Attack
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, Cheddar & American, Everything Bagel
The Jersey Boy
Double-Stacked Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, American, SPK, Egg Bagel
Wings of Pastrami
Shredded NY-Style Pastrami Omelet, Three-Cheese Blend, Choice of Bagel
L.E.O. Sandwich
Lox, Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Plain Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Egg & Cheese
Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Fish Sandwiches
The Standard
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Ronnie's Favorite
Scottish Smoked Salmon, Whitefish Salad, Dill Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Choice of Bagel
High Class
Specialty Smoked Fish, Caviar Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Heebster
Whitefish Salad, Wasabi Flying Fish Roe, Scallion Cream Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Sturgeon B .L .T
House Smoked Sturgeon, Tender Belly Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Choice of Bagel
Scottish Smoked Salmon
House Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Sable
Smoked Black Cod Dusted in Paprika. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Sturgeon
Smoked Sturgeon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Kippered Salmon
Smoked, Baked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Pastralmon
Pastrami Spiced Smoked Salmon. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Specialty Fish
Changes Seasonally. Comes with Cream Cheese, Onion, Tomato, & Capers
Deli Sandwiches
L.E.S.
House-Smoked NY-Style Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Coleslaw, Deli Mustard, Onion Bagel
Reuben
House-Cured Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Pumpernickel Bagel
Turkey Club
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast, Tender Belly Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Everything Bagel
Don't Tell Ya' Mother
Tender Belly Ham, Melted Swiss, Mayo, Honey Mustard, Poppy Bagel
Chicken Delight
Marinated Chicken Breast, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Balsamic, Sesame Bagel
Veggin' Out
House Hummus, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Whole Wheat Bagel
Tuna Salad
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Chicken Salad
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Egg Salad
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Whitefish Salad
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
BLT
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Corned Beef
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Pastrami
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Turkey
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Deli Ham
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
By Weight
Plain CC 8oz
Scallion CC 8oz
Veggie CC 8oz
Dill CC 8oz
Hatch CC 8oz
Plain CC 4oz
Scallion CC 4oz
Veggie CC 4oz
Dill CC 4oz
Hatch CC 4oz
Lox CC 8oz
Tofu CC 8oz
Caviar CC 8oz
Butter 8oz
Everything Butter 8oz
Lox CC 4oz
Tofu CC 4oz
Caviar CC 4oz
Butter 4oz
Peanut Butter 8oz
Nutella 8oz
Jam 8oz
Hummus 8oz
Peanut Butter 4oz
Nutella 4oz
Jam 4oz
Hummus 4oz
Tuna Salad 8oz
Chicken Salad 8oz
Egg Salad 8oz
Whitefish Salad 8oz
Tuna Salad 4oz
Chicken Salad 4oz
Egg Salad 4oz
Whitefish Salad 4oz
Gravlax*
Gravlax is an age-old Scandinavian specialty of salmon that is cured and coated in a delicate brine of salt, sugar, dill, and other secret ingredients. This specialty of salmon is never smoked. It has a sweet-herb flavored bite with a fresh and clean finish.
Scottish Smoked Salmon*
Scottish salmon is the perfect union of silky texture, balanced smoke, and total sophistication. The Scottish smoked salmon’s flesh is incredibly tender and buttery, with a color that has an orange-pink hue.
Kippered Salmon
Also called "baked salmon," kippered salmon is an appetizing classic. The special hot-smoking process imparts an incredibly moist texture and rich flavor.
Pastralmon (Pastrami Salmon)
Atlantic salmon that is brined in our pastrami pickling and coated with pastrami spice before it is cold smoked overnight.
Sable (Black Cod)
Line caught in Northern Pacific waters, this black cod is smoked to our specifications and then dusted with a thin coat of paprika to lock in its natural moistness and round out the strong flavor.
Hot Smoked Sturgeon
This delicate white meat produces an absolutely unique flavor: it is clean and earthy, sweet and delicate all at the same time. It is no surprise that the fish that gives us caviar would be just as scrumptuous when smoked.
NY Style Corned Beef
NY Style Pastrami
Oven Roasted Turkey
Tender Belly Ham
Taylor Ham
Cheddar
American
Mozzarella
Swiss
AM Kid's Menu
Soup & Sides
1 Ball Matzo Soup
2 Balls Matzo Soup
No Balls Chicken Soup
Zapp’s Chips
Half Sour Pickle
Small Kale Caesar Salad
Large Kale Caesar Salad
Small Pizza Shop Salad
Altius Farms Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Garlic Knot Croutons, Italian Dressing
Large Pizza Shop Salad
Altius Farms Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Garlic Knot Croutons, Italian Dressing
Side of Bacon (2pc)
Side of Sausage
Side of Deli Ham
Side of Taylor Ham (2pc)
Side Egg (1ea)
Pastries & Other Nosh
Babka (lg), Chocolate
Babka (lg), Cinn
Babkin, Chocolate
Babkin, Cinn
Plain NY Cheesecake
Flavored NY Cheesecake
Black & White Cookies 3pak
Hamantashen
Knish
Macaroon
Rainbow Cookie
Rugelach
5pak Rugelach
An assortment of Cinnamon Walnut, Chocolate, Raspberry Walnut, and Apricot.
Tirimisu
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Triple Chocolate Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Frozen Items
Sherry's Ice Cream Pint
Frozen 6-Pack Bagels (Assorted)
Frozen Cheese Pizza Bagels (4ea)
Frozen Pep Pizza Bagels (4ea)
Lou's Meat Lasagna Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
Lou's Veg Lasagna Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
Lou's Chicken Parm Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Lou's Vodka Pasta Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Frozen Quart Chicken Soup (No Matzo)
Frozen Matzo Balls (4 pc)
Food & Booze Packages (AM)
Bloody Marys & Bagels
13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 1 Liter of Jones Family Vodka, 1 Quart of Real Dill Bloody Mix, 1 Quart of Batampte pickles.
Mimosas & Bagels
13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine, 1 Bottle of Simply Orange.
Irish Coffee Kit
13 Bagels, 1 Plain Cream Cheese, 1 Flavored Cream Cheese, 750 mL bottle of Jameson, 750 mL bottle of Five Farms Irish Cream, 12 oz bag of Method Roasters coffee beans.
Mimosa Kit
1 Bottle of Sparkling Wine, 1 Bottle of Simply Orange (52oz).
Bloody Mary Kit
1 Liter of Jones Family Vodka, 1 Quart of Real Dill Bloody Mix, 1 quart of Batampte pickles.
Hot Drinks & Cold Refreshments.
Drip
Americano
Double Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Bright Eye
Cafe Au lait
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Steamer
Egg Cream
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Queen City Cold Brew
Kombucha (on Tap)
Orange Juice SM
Orange Juice LG
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Joe to Go, 12 cups
OJ to Go, 12 cups
Retail Beverages.
Mexican Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Browns
Gatorade
San Pelligrino
Kombucha (on Tap)
Oliko Ginger Beer
Yerba Mate
Big Bs
Wellers CBD Soda
Just Water
Still Point CBD Nitro Cold Brew
Mortal Kombucha
Shine Potion
Simply Juice
Bail Out Shot
Health Aid Kombucha
Cocoridge Coconut Water
MOR Kombucha
Frozen Retail
Sherry's Ice Cream Pint
Frozen 6-Pack Bagels (Assorted)
Frozen Cheese Pizza Bagels (4ea)
Frozen Pep Pizza Bagels (4ea)
Lou's Meat Lasagna Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
Lou's Veg Lasagna Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 350 degrees for 1.5 hours.
Lou's Chicken Parm Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Lou's Vodka Pasta Fam Meal
Served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and comes frozen. Thaw for 24 hours in fridge before re-heating. Heat at 300 degrees for 1 hour.
Matzo Balls
Chicken Soup
Bjorn's Colorado Honey
RosenBlend Whole Bean Coffee
Retail Meats
The Real Dill
Justin's Retail
Clothing
Wild Monkey Snacks
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Offering our celebrated Rosenberg's Bagels menu from 7am-3pm daily, along with our Rosenberg's After Dark (RAD) menu from 3pm-close, featuring favorites from Famous Original J's Pizza and Lou's Italian Specialties.
1262 College Ave., Boulder, CO 80302