Breakfast Quesadilla with Sausage

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with eggs, cheese and Sausage served with Sweet Potato and Bacon Hash, sour cream and hot sauce (on the side) Calories 836_Protein 67g_Carbs 20g_Fat 52g hot sauce: Calories 2_Protein 0g_Carbs 0g_Fat 0g Sour Cream: Calories 1_Protein 5g_Carbs 4g_Fat 11g Sweet Potato and Bacon Hash: Calories 161_ protein 5g _Carbs 23g_Fat 5g Allergens: DAIRY, EGG, Wheat *Pre-Order by midnight Wed for pick up the following Mon.*