Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Rosen's Bagel Co. - DOWNTOWN

5 Reviews

$$

422 Gaudalupe St #C

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rose'N Shine Breakfast Sandwich
Classic Lox
Baker's Dozens

BAGEL WITH SCHMEAR

Bagels

$2.00

1/2 Dozen and Baker's Dozens

Mixed 1/2 Dozen

$10.00

Baker's Dozens

$20.00

Choose Your Schmear

8oz Plain Schmear

$7.50

8oz Almond Pancake

$8.50

8oz Scallion

$8.50

8oz Lime Roasted Poblano Scallion

$8.50

8oz Blueberry

$8.50

8oz Basil Lemon

$8.50

8oz Garlic Dill

$8.50

8oz Smoked Lox

$11.00

8oz Vegan

$9.00

8oz Veggie

$8.50

Breakfast

Rose'N Shine Breakfast Sandwich

Rose'N Shine Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Breakfast, served on a bagel of your choice! Comes with egg, your choice of protein, cheese, and Sunrise sauce.

Bodega Bagel

$5.50

Fried Egg, Slice of American Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup, on a buttered and pressed Poppy Bagel.

Not A Taco

$10.50

Fried Egg, Chorizo, Avocado, Sunrise Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

The Cure

$12.00

Two Fried Eggs, Two Slices Cheddar, Crispy Latke, Sunrise Sauce, and Your Choice of Protein. If you need it, we got The Cure.

Pastries & Dessert

Babka

Babka

$5.00

It's a Babka! A cake-like bread with a twist. Made by Babka ATX.

Black & White Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Babka Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Handmade from Babka ATX

Pumpkin Babka Whole

$20.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Wagyu Roast Beef

$14.00

Salt & Time Butchered Wagyu, Peperonata, Anchovy Aioli, Leaf Lettuce, served on your bagel of choice!

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Greener Pastures Chicken, Tarragon, Aioli, Grapes, Scallion, Leaf Lettuce. Served on a bagel of your choice!

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Mezcal Glazed Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomato & Sunrise Sauce

Schmearwiches

ATX Heebster

$14.00

Smoked Whitefish Salad, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Dill Schmear, served on a Sesame Bagel. YUM!

B.A.T

$12.00

Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Lime Poblano Scallion Schmear, Salt Bagel

Classic Lox

$13.00

Acme Lox on an Everything Bagel with Lemon-Basil Schmear, Capers, Tomato & thinly sliced Red Onion Tha Best!

Snacks & Sides

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

These chips will change your life.

Vickies Chips

$2.50
Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.50

Seasonal fruit cup

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Housemade four seed granola, seasonal fruit, Bulgarian yogurt

Crispy Hashbrown

$2.00

Toppers

Side Of Lox

$20.00+

Side Of Whitefish Salad

$15.00+

Side Of Tomato, Onions, Capers

$12.00

Tops approximately 5-6 bagels

Coffee

Proudly serving locally roasted Tiny House Coffee.

Tiny House Drip

$3.00+

Tiny House La Casita blend

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso with water. Get it hot or cold.

Espresso

$3.00

Tiny House Coffee

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso with milk and Ghiradelli chocolate syrup.

Latte

$4.50

Espresso with choice of milk. Get it hot or cold.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with milk and foam.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

Have a heart warming Masala Chai, brewed by Sesa Pure.

Tiny House Casita Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Cold Brew coffee. Brewed by Tiny House Coffee Roasters.

Cortado

$4.00

NA Beverages

Rambler - Original

$2.00

Gatorade Yellow(20oz)

$3.00

Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.50

Jones Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Coke (can)

$2.50

Diet Coke (can)

$2.50

Sprite (can)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper(can)

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Natalie's Grapefruit

$5.00

LifeWtr

$3.25Out of stock

Ozarka

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Delicious tea made of Texas' only native caffeinated plant: Yuapon Holly!

Hot Tea (12oz)

$2.00

Water Cup (12oz)

$0.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rosen's Bagel Co. Now Open in Downtown Austin, 7 days a week!

Location

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Irene's - 506 West Ave
orange star4.0 • 617
506 West Ave Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
The Well
orange star4.6 • 399
440 W 2nd st Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Bull and Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
501 W 6th St. #200 Austin, TX 78701 Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
John Carver's Oyster Bar and Chophouse - 509 Rio Grande
orange starNo Reviews
509 Rio Grande Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Fixe Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
500 W 5th St Ste 110 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Slake Cafe
orange star4.1 • 894
120 E 7th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston