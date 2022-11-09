  • Home
422 Guadalupe St, Suite C

Rosen's Bagels - Republic Square 422 Guadalupe St, Suite C

No reviews yet

422 Guadalupe St, Suite C

Austin, TX 78701

Bagel w/ Schmear

Bagels

Bagels

$2.00

1/2 Dozen and Dozens

MIXED 1/2 DOZEN

MIXED 1/2 DOZEN

$10.00

Pick and choose 6 of your favorite fresh baked Rosen's Bagels!

MIXED BAKERS DOZEN

MIXED BAKERS DOZEN

$20.00

Pick and choose 13 of your favorite fresh baked Rosen's Bagels!

Schmears - 8oz

Choose Your Schmear

Choose Your Schmear

Breakfast

Rose'N Shine

Rose'N Shine

$7.50

Our breakfast sandwich is served with eggs, cheese and our house made sunrise sauce. Choose your protein and your bagel please!

Bodega Bagel

$5.50

The Cure

$12.00

Not A Taco

$10.50

Schmearwich

Classic Lox

Classic Lox

$13.00

Our Signature Smearwich! An Everything Bagel w/ Sliced NOVA Lox, Basil & Lemon Schmear, Red Onion, Tomato, and Capers.

ATX Heebster

ATX Heebster

$14.00

Smoked whitefish salad mixed with baked salmon, garlic-dill schmear, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a Sesame Seed bagel

BAT

BAT

$12.00

Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Lime-Roasted Poblano Schmear on a Salt Bagel

Sandwiches

Wagyu Roast Beef

Wagyu Roast Beef

$14.00

Salt and Time Wagyu Roast Beef, Peperonata, Anchovy Aioli, Crisp Lettuce

Chicken Salad

$12.00

House made Chicken Salad, Grapes, Tarragon, Celery and Lettuce on a fresh baked bagel of your choice

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Sides and Finishing Touches

Nova Salmon Lox

Nova Salmon Lox

Thinly sliced Nova Lox from New York's famous ACME Smoked Fish.

Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad

Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad

Smoked Whitefish Salad mixed with Baked Salmon, Fresh Dill, Lemon, Onion and Seasonings

Sides of Tomato, Onion & Caper

Sides of Tomato, Onion & Caper

$9.99

Snacks

Mini Babka Loaf by BabkaATX

Mini Babka Loaf by BabkaATX

$5.00
Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.50

Black and White Cookie

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$3.50

Crispy Hashbrown

$2.00

Coffee and Hot Tea

Tiny House Drip Coffee

Tiny House Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew

Tiny House Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Macchiato

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Natalie's Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Natalie's Grapefruit

$5.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Water Cup

$0.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jones Soda Lemon Lime

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mini Mensch

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

PB & J

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

422 Guadalupe St, Suite C, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

