Bagels

Rosen's Bagels Burnet

review star

No reviews yet

11101 N Burnet #100

Austin, TX 78758

Popular Items

Rose'N Shine (Pick-Up Only)
Bagel w/ Schmear
Choose Your Schmear

Bagel w/ Schmear

Bagels

Bagels

$2.00
Bagel w/ Schmear

Bagel w/ Schmear

$2.00

1/2 Dozen and Dozens

MIXED 1/2 DOZEN

MIXED 1/2 DOZEN

$10.00

Pick and choose 6 of your favorite fresh baked Rosen's Bagels!

MIXED BAKERS DOZEN

MIXED BAKERS DOZEN

$20.00

Pick and choose 13 of your favorite fresh baked Rosen's Bagels!

Schmears - 8oz

Choose Your Schmear

Choose Your Schmear

Breakfast

Rose'N Shine (Pick-Up Only)

Rose'N Shine (Pick-Up Only)

$7.50

Our breakfast sandwich is served with eggs, cheese and our house made sunrise sauce. Choose your protein and your bagel please!

The Cure

The Cure

$12.00

Two Fried Eggs, Two Slices of Cheddar, Double Protein of your choice, Crispy Hashbrown and Sunrise Sauce

Bodega Bagel

$5.50

Not A Taco

$10.50

Fried Egg, Chorizo, Avocado, Sunrise Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro on a bagel of your choice

Schmearwiches and Sandwiches

Classic Lox Smearwich (Pick-Up Only)

Classic Lox Smearwich (Pick-Up Only)

$13.00

Our Signature Smearwich! An Everything Bagel w/ Sliced NOVA Lox, Basil & Lemon Schmear, Red Onion, Tomato, and Capers.

ATX Heebster

ATX Heebster

$14.00

Smoked whitefish salad mixed with baked salmon, garlic-dill schmear, sliced tomato, and Red Onion on a Toasted Sesame Seed bagel

B.A.T

B.A.T

$12.00

Tenderbelly Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Tomato with Lime-Roasted Poblano Scallion on your choice of bagel!

Chicken Salad - Coming Soon!

$12.00Out of stock

Wagyu Roast Beef - Coming Soon!

Out of stock

Salt & Time Butchered Wagyu, Peperonata, Anchovy Aioli, Leaf Lettuce, served on your bagel of choice!

Sides and Finishing Touches

Nova Salmon Lox

Nova Salmon Lox

Thinly sliced Nova Lox from New York's famous ACME Smoked Fish.

Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad

Smoked Whitefish & Salmon Salad

Smoked Whitefish Salad mixed with Baked Salmon, Fresh Dill, Lemon, Onion and Seasonings

Sides of Tomato, Onion & Caper

Sides of Tomato, Onion & Caper

$9.99

Snacks and Retail

Rosen's Challah

Rosen's Challah

$9.00Out of stock
Mini Babka Loaf by BabkaATX

Mini Babka Loaf by BabkaATX

$5.00
Black and White Cookie

Black and White Cookie

$3.50Out of stock
Miss Vickies Chips

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.50

Matzo Chips

$4.00

Retail Coffee Bag

$15.00

Coffee and Hot Tea (Pick-Up Only)

Drip Coffee (Pick-Up Only)

Drip Coffee (Pick-Up Only)

$3.00+
Cold Brew (Pick-Up Only)

Cold Brew (Pick-Up Only)

$5.00

Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Retail Coffee Bag

$15.00

Hot Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Mocha

$5.25+

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.55Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Texas Tea Peach

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh New York Style Bagels

Location

11101 N Burnet #100, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

