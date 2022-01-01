Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rose Park Roasters on Pine

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

800 Pine Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90813

Popular Items

Maple Lavender Latte
Classic Latte
Chocolate Latte

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.65+

Espresso

$3.35

Macchiato

$4.10

Cortado/Gibraltar

$4.10

Cappuccino

$4.35

Double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of organic whole milk

Flat White

$4.35

Americano

$3.35+

Yuzu Espresso Tonic

$7.00

Double shot of espresso with house yuzu syrup and tonic. So refreshing and delicious!

Maple Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Our most popular drink! A latte made with our maple lavender syrup and topped with orange zest.

Caramel Miso Latte

$5.10+

A leveled up version of a caramel latte with the rich umami nuance of miso.

Classic Latte

$4.35+

Chocolate Latte

$5.10+

A mocha latte with our house granache syrup made from single origin Guatemalan chocolate from Paralament Chocolate out of Redlands

Vanilla Latte

$5.10+

A latte with our house vanilla syrup

Sweet Latte

$4.35+

A latte with a bit of simple syrup for added sweetness.

Honey Latte

$5.25+

Herb & Root Latte

$5.25+

Two Half Lattes Flight (any flavors)

$7.50

Two half size lattes with your choice of flavor for both.

Two Coffees + Cold Brew Flight

$6.50

Try two filter coffees, one comforting and one exciting, plus a choice of either cold brew.

Espress + Coffee + Cold Brew

$7.50

Black & White (Espresso + Macchiato Flight)

$5.00

Single shot espresso alongside a single shot macchiato

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$27.00

64oz of cold brew. Choose between our creamier nitro cold brew or a fruiter, more floral option.

Steamer (just milk!)

$2.50+

Organic milk served steamed or on ice.

Affogato

$7.00

Tea Drinks

Tea

$3.85

Loose leaf tea brewed by the cup

Cold Brewed Tea

$3.35+

Typically a black tea brewed to be ideal as an iced tea.

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.95

Soda

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Mint Agave Matcha Latte

$4.95+

A matcha latte sweatened with our mint agave syrup.

Lavender in the Fog

$5.25+

A black tea latte with our maple lavender syrup and orange zest on top.

Matcha Tonic

$7.00

Matcha Float

$8.00

G&G Drinks

Pure Greens Shots

$3.99

Pure Greens Juice

$6.25

Bottled Cold Brew (Comforting), 8oz

$4.99+

8oz bottle of our more comforting flavor profile of seasonal, rotating cold brew

Bottled Cold Brew (Exciting), 8oz

$4.99+

8oz bottle of our more exciting flavor profile of seasonal, rotating cold brew

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.95

Topo Chico Original

$2.75

Well Water

$2.75

Olipop Vintage Cola

$3.25Out of stock

Tepache Mango Chili

$3.25

Specials

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00Out of stock

Yuzu Matcha Tonic

$7.00

Pastries & Quick Bites

Apricot Rosemary Scone

$4.35

Our signature sweet scone with apricot and rosemary. Delicately balanced between light and moist.

Ginger Molasses Scone

$4.35Out of stock

Banana Bread Slice

$4.35Out of stock

Our most popular baked good!

Buttermilk Biscuit & Jam

$4.45Out of stock

A flaky buttermilk biscuit served with seasonal jam.

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sea Salt

$3.45Out of stock

Classic

Oatmeal Rum Raisin Cookie

$3.45Out of stock

Vegan Pumpkin Loaf

$4.85Out of stock

Butternut Squash Galette

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoe Wild Rice Handpie

$5.00

Market Jam

$8.00Out of stock

8oz of rotating seasonal jams.

Grab & Go Mushroom Bread Pudding

$7.00

Coffee Beans

Ethiopia Bolla Kolcha

$20.00

Mexico Flor de Primavera

$19.00

El Espresso

$17.00

12oz bag of our house espresso

Decaf Colombia Huila

$17.00

12oz of delicious decaf coffee!

Catalina in the Haze

$16.00

12oz bag of our house blend, Catalina in the Haze. It's caramel-y and nutty, with a slight juicy undertone.

Breakwater Dark Roast

$16.00

Our darkest roasted coffee. Roasty flavor with some nunaced chocolat-y and nutty notes.

Peru El Diamante

$19.00

Kenya Gititu

$21.00

Ethiopia Natural Idido

$21.00

Guatemala Finca Quejina

$20.00

Ethiopia Halo Beriti

$20.00

Instant Coffee

Instant Catalina in the Haze

$2.25

Single serving of our house blend Catalina in the Haze in Instant Coffee form! Just add water!

Instant Ethiopia

$2.25

Single serving of an Ethiopian coffee in Instant Coffee form! Just add water!

Instant Catalina in the Haze (5 Pack)

$10.00

Five servings of our house blend Catalina in the Haze in Instant Coffee form! Just add water!

Instant Ethiopia (5 Pack)

$10.00

Five servings of an Ethiopian coffee in Instant Coffee form! Just add water!

Merchandise

T-Shirt Brown

$16.00

T-Shirt Blue/Pine

$16.00

Coffee Mug

$18.00

Rose Park Pin

$10.00

Hat

$24.00

T-shirt White

$16.00

5 lb. Coffee Bags

5 lb. Bag of Catalina in the Haze

$90.00

5 lb. Bag of El Espresso

$91.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creating moments of pause with our craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries and chef driven food. Coffee service hours are from 7am-4pm Sun-Weds, 7am-5pm Thurs & Friday Brunch Sat & Sunday 9am-3pm Dinner Thurs & Friday 5pm-9pm Welcome to the process.

Website

Location

800 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813

Directions

