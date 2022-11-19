American
Rose's Bay Resort
61 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small restaurant that offers big flavors and unique items. Our pizzas are homemade and our burger is a custom craft blend that is cooked fresh!
Location
N1107 Roses Resort Road, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895
Gallery