American

Rose's Bay Resort

61 Reviews

$

N1107 Roses Resort Road

Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895

Order Again

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.49

Double beer battered, thick cut onion rings.

Best Damn Cheese Curds

Best Damn Cheese Curds

$6.99

Best curds you have ever tasted, yes, they are better than fair curds! Served with ranch dressing.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.49

Crispy, golden, breaded boneless wings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.

Brew City Fries

$5.99

Beer battered 5/16" cut french fries.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.49

Chicken breast surrounded by the unmistakeable crunch of potato chips.

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.99

Ellsworth garlic white curds, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Bite size fair style corn dogs.

Soft Pretzel 10oz

Soft Pretzel 10oz

$8.99

Sharable version of our standard Bevarian pretzel.

Soft Pretzel 5oz

Soft Pretzel 5oz

$5.49

Bevarian soft pretzels are handmade and baked, just the way they have been doing it in Germany for hundreds of years.

Cowboy Corn Bites

$6.99

Chili

$3.50

Pizza

Four Meat

$14.99

Italian sausage, thin slice pepperoni, smoked ham, and chopped bacon on a garlic buttered thin crust. Topped with a four cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.49

Garlic butter thin crust topped with ranch dressing, potato chip crusted chicken breast, chopped bacon, and a four cheese blend.

Garlic Pizza Fries

$9.49

Thin crust topped with our special garlic butter, and a pound of four cheese blend, served with 2 sides of marinara dipping sauce.

Sausage

$11.49
Chickadilly

Chickadilly

$8.49

Crisp flatbread topped with a homemade dill sauce, grilled chicken, four cheese blend, fresh tomatoes, and fresh onions.

Sausage & Pepperoni

$11.49

Pepperoni

$11.49

Deluxe

$14.49

Garlic butter thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh onions, mushrooms, fresh green peppers, green olives, and topped with a four cheese blend.

Cheese

$9.49

Dinners

Cod Fish Dinner

$10.99Out of stock

Crunchy beer battered cod fillets, served with buttered marble rye, coleslaw, and choice of potato or salad.

6oz Walleye Dinner

$11.49

Beer battered walleye fillet, served with buttered marble rye, coleslaw, and choice of potato or salad.

7pc Shrimp Dinner

$10.49

Butterflied and breaded shrimp, served with buttered marble rye, coleslaw, and choice of potato or salad.

12oz Walleye Dinner

12oz Walleye Dinner

$15.49

Beer battered walleye fillets, served with buttered marble rye, coleslaw, and choice of potato or salad.

Island Chicken Dinner

$6.49

Italian grilled chicken, fresh onions, fresh green peppers, served with lime creme on the side.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Blazer

$7.99

Pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, jalapeno aioli, and served with a side of buffalo wing sauce.

Barn Yard

$12.99

Grilled beef patty topped with a chicken breast, hickory bacon, smoked ham, and goat cheese.

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$9.49

House made steak aioli, topped with smoked bacon, and real blue cheese crumbles.

Squealer

$9.49

Smoked ham, hickory bacon, and fried onions.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99
Fajita Burger

Fajita Burger

$8.99

Grilled onions, grilled green peppers, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla shell.

Railhead

$8.49

Swiss cheese, garlic fried mushrooms, and house made steak aioli.

Hickory

$9.49

American cheese, hickory bacon, and brown sugar hickory BBQ sauce.

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.49

Boss Squealer

$12.49

Squealer burger with an additional 1/3# burger patty for a total of 2/3# crafted beef!

Reuben Burger

$9.79

Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and corned beef.

Hamburger

$6.99

Korean Burger

$8.99

Craft beef patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, Korean slaw, and drizzled with Gochujang sauce!

Bacon Curd Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Yellow Fin Tuna

$9.99

Tuna Steak, garlic aioli, raw onions and choice of cheese.

Cod Fish

$6.79

Beer battered cod, lettuce, housemade tarter sauce and your choice of cheese.

Chicken Melt

$8.49

Sliced grilled chicken breast, fried onions, fried mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

BLT

$6.79

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

5oz grilled chopped rib eye, fried onions, fried green peppers, and Swiss cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Crunchy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crunchy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and you choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of sauce.

Steak Melt

$9.99

5oz grilled chopped rib eye, fried onions, fried mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

Reuben

$7.99

Grilled corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and housand island dressing on marble rye.

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.29Out of stock

Walleye Sandwich

$10.29Out of stock

Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Supplies

10# Bag Ice

$3.25

Night Crawlers 1doz

$3.50

Waxies

$8.00

Hats

Tan Camo Distressed

$15.00

Growlers/Crowlers

Growler Glass

$8.00

Crowler Glass

$5.00

Stainless Growler

$30.00Out of stock

Koozies

Koozies

$1.00

Shirts

T Shirt

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small restaurant that offers big flavors and unique items. Our pizzas are homemade and our burger is a custom craft blend that is cooked fresh!

Website

Location

N1107 Roses Resort Road, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895

Directions

Gallery
Rose's Bay Resort image
Rose's Bay Resort image
Rose's Bay Resort image

