Rose's Daughter

236 Reviews

$$

169 North East 2nd Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Bolognese
Gorgonzola Salad

Antipasti

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Gorgonzola Salad

$12.00

Wood Fired Shrimp

$13.00

Spinach Dumpling

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Lamb Meatballs

$12.00

Charcuterie

$30.00

Buratta

$18.00

Brussels Carbonara

$14.00

Calamari & Zucchini

$16.00

Prosciutto & Melon

$14.00

House Bread

$5.00

Blossoms

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00

Carpaccio

$16.00

Calzone

$16.00

Agnolotti

$18.00

Caponata

$12.00

Pizza

Pizza Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$17.00

Pizza Hawaiian

$17.00

Pizza Mushroom & Prosciutto

$19.00

Pizza Kids

$10.00

Pizza VEGAN

$18.00

Pizza Pepperoni

$16.00

Pizza White

$16.00

Eggplant Pizza

$17.00

Pizza Margherita

$16.00

Pizza Rock Shrimp

$17.00

Pizza Chicken

$16.00

Pizza Romesco

$16.00

Entrees

Picatta

$26.00

Frutti De Mare

$36.00

Snapper

$36.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$24.00

Prime Rib

$25.00

Branzino

$28.00

Pasta

Mushroom Strozzapreti

$20.00

Sausage & Broccolini

$22.00

Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$20.00

Bolognese

$28.00

Short Rib

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Linguini & Clams

$28.00

Mushroom Paparradelle

$22.00

Veal Chop

$39.00

Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Chicken Parm

$32.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Salmon Gnocchi

$34.00

Romesco

$26.00

Dessert

1 Scoop Gelato

$4.50

2 Scoop Gelato

$11.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Pint Gelato

$16.00

Apple Cheesecake

$11.00

Zeppole

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.00

Lemon Cake

$9.00

Espresso Cookies

$9.00

Solo Cookie

$2.50

Tiramisu

$12.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$12.00

Florida Disaster Fund

Florida Disaster Fund

$5.00

ITB Drinks

Ranch Water

$5.00

Cocktail of the Day

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLS Super Tuscan

$5.00

GLS Chardonnay

$5.00

GLS Cab Sauv

$5.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

Maduro

$4.00

Wizard Wit

$4.00

Tank Freedom

$4.00

Funky Buddha

$4.00

Bold Rock Cider

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Prosperity

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

ITB Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Vegan Pizza

$9.00

Sausage Pizza

$9.00

Bianco Pizza

$9.00

Pineapple Pizza

$9.00

Mushroom Pizza

$9.00

Bacon Pizza

$9.00

White Pizza

$9.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444

