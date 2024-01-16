Rose's Kitchen
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We sell a variety of soul food all fresh and we also have a great dine in service along with great music mostly R&B from the 80’s all the way up to 2024. Great customer service and we prioritize our customers and there satisfaction over everything. We also have a variety of tv’s throughout the restaurant with the sports package that shows each and every game.
Location
1509 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23222