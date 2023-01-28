A map showing the location of Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONTView gallery

Rose Tea Lounge - FREMONT

review star

No reviews yet

46461 Mission Blvd,

Fremont, CA 94539

Milk Tea

Does not come with any toppings.
Golden King Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and hints of floral notes

Assam Black Milk Tea

$5.50

Strong and full bodied tea with hints of molasses and cocoa notes

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.50

Green tea scented with jasmine flower blossoms

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

Assam black milk tea, sweetened with Taiwanese brown sugar instead of cane sugar

Ruby Black Milk Tea

$6.50

Medium bodied black tea with hints of cinnamon and minty aroma

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Strongly brewed black tea infused with traditional Thai spices

Honey Gyokuro Milk Tea

$5.50

Gyokuro green milk tea, sweetened with honey instead of cane sugar

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Milk Tea

$5.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong with a toasty and earthy aroma

Gyokuro Green Milk Tea

$5.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Thai Tornado

$6.50

Thai milk tea mixed with creamy puff cream

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.50

Assam black milk tea mixed with puff cream and topped with crumbled oreo

Kyoto Milk Tea

$6.50

Jasmine green milk tea with a hint of matcha, mixed with creamy puff cream

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$6.50

Assam black milk tea, topped with tiramisu foam and cocoa powder

Fruit Tea

Peach Me Up

$5.50Out of stock

*SEASONAL* Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh white peaches

Grapefruit Garden

$5.50

Jasmine green tea mixed with fresh grapefruit juice, topped with grapefruit pulps and slices

Mango Tango

$5.50

*Seasonal* Jasmine green tea blended with fresh champagne mangoes

Summer Melon

$5.50

Refreshing blend of jasmine green tea, lychee and watermelon juice, topped with lychee fruit bits and lemon slices

Strawberry Heaven

$5.50

Blend of jasmine green tea and fresh strawberries

Tropical Paradise

$5.50

Alishan oolong tea mixed with passion fruit and fresh orange juice, topped with seasonal fruit chunks

Very Grape

$5.50

Jasmine green tea blended with fresh black grapes

Fruit Ice Blended

Mango Cloud

$6.75

*Seasonal* Refreshing and sweet mango smoothie made from fresh mangoes, mixed with cheese foam

Grapefruit Crush

$6.25

Grapefruit slush made from fresh grapefruit juice and grapefruit pulps

Strawberry Cloud

$6.50

Refreshing and tart strawberry smoothie made from fresh strawberries, mixed with cheese foam

Peach Cloud

$6.50Out of stock

*Seasonal* Ice blended white peach smoothie made from seasonal white peaches, mixed with cheese foam

Grape Cloud

$6.50

Ice blended grape smoothie made from fresh grapes, topped with cheese foam and peeled grapes chunks

Fresh Milk

Strawberry Fresh Milk

$6.00

Organic milk mixed with fresh strawberry puree, topped with strawberry bits

Ube Taro Fresh Milk

$6.55

Organic milk mixed with ube puff cream, taro puree and a hint of coconut

Pure Tea

Peach Oolong

$4.75

Light oolong tea infused with natural white peach accents

Hawaii Green Tea

$4.75

Green tea infused with natural pineapple and orange accents

Osmanthus Oolong Tea

$4.75

A fragrant oolong tea scented with osmanthus flowers. Bright, sweet flavor with a floral and fruity aroma

Alishan Oolong

$4.50

High mountain oolong tea with a slightly floral and fruity aroma

Tie Guan Yin Oolong Tea

$4.50

Blend of medium and dark roasted oolong with a toasty and earthy aroma

Gyokuro Green Tea

$4.50

Lightly roasted green tea with a bright and slightly floral aroma

Jasmine Iced Tea

$4.75

Premium green tea scented with jasmine blossoms

Golden King Oolong Tea

$4.75

Lightly roasted oolong tea with a nutty aroma and a hint of floral note

Ruby Black Tea

$4.75

Medium bodied black tea with hints of cinnamon and minty aroma

Black Sugar Boba Milk

Black Sugar Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk topped with caramelized black sugar boba. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.

Creme Brulee Boba Latte

$6.00

Organic milk, topped with caramelized black sugar boba and torched creme brûlée. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.

Matcha

Mango Matcha Latte

$6.25Out of stock

Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and fresh mango puree

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Ceremonial grade matcha, combined with organic milk

Matcha Marble

$6.50

Ice blended matcha smoothie mixed with creamy and sweet matcha puff cream

Dirty Boba Matcha Latte

$6.25

Matcha latte topped with boba soaked in caramelized black sugar syrup. Cannot adjust ice and cannot remove boba.

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Layers of ceremonial grade matcha, organic milk, and fresh strawberry puree

Coffee

Tiramisu Coffee

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee mixed with a hint of hazelnut and coconut milk, topped with tiramisu foam

Vietnamese Coffee Latte

$6.50

A lighter alternative to the Vietnamese coffee. Vietnamese coffee with an extra splash of milk

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Strong and authentic Vietnamese coffee brewed by the phin drip method, sweetened with condensed milk

Coconut Coffee

$6.50

Creamy and sweet coconut smoothie mixed with Vietnamese coffee, topped with coconut flakes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We strive to serve you the perfect cups of beverages in both aesthetic and taste, by using only the purest and finest ingredients, such as premium-grade Japanese matcha, organic loose leaf teas, organic Straus milk, fresh seasonal fruits, organic cane sugar, and freshly roasted coffee beans.

46461 Mission Blvd,, Fremont, CA 94539

Directions

