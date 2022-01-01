Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosetta Italian 1 South Dearborn Street

1 South Dearborn Street

Chicago, IL 60603

Popular Items

Rigatoni Vodka
Veal Milanese

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$18.50

Bruschetta

$14.50

Calamari

$21.75

Minestrone Bowl

$10.50

Sausage & Peppers

$18.50

Shrimp alla Rosebud

$23.75

Steamed Mussels

$20.75

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.50

Happy Hour Burger

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Lamb Chop App Spec

$28.00

Chicken

Brick Chicken

$37.25

Chicken Calabrese

$32.00

Chicken Francese

$32.00

Chicken Limone

$32.00

Chicken Marsala

$32.00

Chicken Milanese

$32.00

Chicken Oreganato

$32.00

Chicken Parmesan

$32.00

Chicken Piccata

$32.00

Chicken VELASCO

$32.00

Chicken Vesuvio BLS

$32.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Cheesecake

$15.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Gelato

$4.00

Mile High Chocolate Cake

$15.00Out of stock

Sorbetto

$4.00

Tiramisu

$15.00

Entrees

12oz Filet

$54.75

16 oz New York Strip

$62.00

24 oz Bone In Ribeye

$71.25

8oz Filet

$44.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$23.75

Lamb Chops

$57.75

Pork Chop Calabrese

$38.25

Short Rib

$37.00

Skirt Steak with Crispy Onions

$44.50

Happy Hour Burger

$10.00

Wagyu Flank Steak

$56.75

Pastas

8 Finger Arrabiata

$23.75

Baked Cavatelli

$25.75

Baked Ziti

$26.75

Cavatelli Cacio E Pepe

$24.75

Cheese Ravioli

$21.75

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.75

Meat Lasagna

$28.00

Orecchiette Salsiccia

$26.75

Pappardelle

$23.75

Ribbons Bolognese

$25.75

Rigatoni Vodka

$23.75

Spaghetti & Meatball

$26.75

Spaghetti & Sausage

$26.75

Spaghetti Marinara

$18.95

Spaghetti Primavera

$20.75

Tortellini Carbonara

$25.75

Salads

Antipasti Salad

$20.75

Burrata & Proscuitto Salad

$23.75

Caesar Salad

$16.50

Caprese Salad

$16.50

Chopped Salad

$18.50

Eggplant Stack

$20.75

Fish Salad

$25.75

House Salad

$10.25

Meatball Salad

$23.75

Mediterranean Salad

$17.50

Wedge Salad

$17.50

Shrimp Louie Salad

$28.00

Seafood

Lake Superior Whitefish

$35.00

Linguine with Clams

$34.00

Norwegian Salmon

$35.00

Halibut Special

$55.00Out of stock

Seafood Cremosa

$65.00

Sides

1 Sausage

$7.00

Add (1) Jumbo Shrimp ($8)

$8.00

Add 1 Lamb Chop $

$8.00

Add Grilled Chicken ($7)

$7.00

Add Skirt Steak

$21.00

Add Small Gulf Shrimp ($9)

$9.00

Asparagus

$12.50

Broccolini

$12.50

BROCOLLI

$12.50

French Fries

$6.25

Green Beans

$11.50

2 Italian Sausage

$13.50

Jalapeno Hashbrowns

$10.25

Mama's (1) Meatball

$14.50

Oreganato Potatoes

$10.25

Side of Marinara (3.50)

$3.50

Side Penne Marinara

$7.25

Spinach

$10.25

Vesuvio Potatoes

$10.25

2 Meatball

$18.00

Veal

Veal Calabrese

$35.00

Veal Francese

$35.00

Veal Limone

$35.00

Veal Marsala

$35.00

Veal Milanese

$35.00

Veal Oreganato

$35.00

Veal Parmesan

$35.00

Veal Picatta

$35.00

Veal Velasco

$35.00

Veal Vesuvio

$35.00

APPETIZERS

Baked Clams 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Baked Clams Full Pan

$120.00

Bruschetta 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Bruschetta Full pan

$70.00

Fried Calamari 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Fried Calamari Full Pan

$130.00

Spicy Calamari 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Spicy Calamari Full Pan

$140.00

Grilled Calamari 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Grilled Calamari Full Pan

$130.00

Eggplant Rotolo 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Eggplant Rotolo Full Pan

$100.00

Grigliato Misto 1/2 Pan

$75.00

Grigliato Misto Full Pan

$150.00

Steamed Mussels 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Steamed Mussels Full Pan

$120.00

Stuffed Mushrooms 1/2 Pan

$50.00

Stuffed Mushrooms Full Pan

$100.00

Sausage & Peppers 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Sausage & Peppers Full Pan

$110.00

SALADS

Meatball Salad 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Meatball Salad Full Pan

$130.00

Caesar Salad 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$90.00

Caprese Salad 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Caprese Salad Full Pan

$90.00

Eggplant Salad 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Eggplant Salad Full Pan

$120.00

Chopped Salad 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Chopped Salad Full Pan

$120.00

House Salad 1/2 Pan

$40.00

House Salad Full Pan

$80.00

Fish Salad 1/2 Pan

$95.00

Fish Salad Full Pan

$190.00

PASTA

Baked Ziti 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Baked Ziti Full Pan

$140.00

Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Pan

$55.00

Cheese Ravioli Full Pan

$110.00

Baked Cavatelli 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Baked Cavatelli Full Pan

$130.00

Fusilli Carbonara 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Fusilli Carbonara Full Pan

$120.00

Shells & Broccoli 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Shells & Broccoli Full Pan

$120.00

Fettucine Alfredo 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Fettucine Alfredo Full Pan

$120.00

Penne Bolognese 1/2 Pan

$65.00

Penne Bolognese Full Pan

$130.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$70.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Full Pan

$140.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka 1/2 Pan

$60.00

Rigatoni Alla Vodka Full Pan

$120.00

Meat Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$85.00

Meat Lasagna Full Pan

$170.00

ENTREES

Brick Chicken 1/2 Pan

$105.00

Brick Chicken Full Pan

$210.00

Broiled Skirt Steak 1/2 Pan

$150.00

Broiled Skirt Steak Full Pan

$300.00

Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Eggplant Parmesan Full Pan

$160.00

Boneless Chicken 1/2 Pan

$80.00

Boneless Chicken Full Pan

$160.00

Veal Cutlets 1/2 Pan

$105.00

Veal Cutlets Full Pan

$210.00

Salmon 1/2 Pan

$90.00

Salmon Full Pan

$180.00

Whitefish 1/2 Pan

$90.00

Whitefish Full Pan

$180.00

NY Strip Steak 1/2 Pan

$175.00

NY Strip Steak Full Pan

$350.00

SIDES

Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Meatball Full Pan

$70.00

Italian Sausage 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Italian Sausage Full pan

$80.00

Sauteed Spinach 1/2 Pan

$30.00

Sauteed Spinach Full Pan

$60.00

Vesuvio Potatoes 1/2 Pan

$28.00

Vesuvio Potatoes Full Pan

$56.00

Sauteed Broccoli 1/2 Pan

$36.00

Sauteed Broccoli Full Pan

$72.00

Sauteed Broccolini 1/2 Pan

$36.00

Sauteed Broccoini Full Pan

$72.00

Escaroles & Beans 1/2 Pan

$40.00

Escaroles & Beans Full Pan

$80.00

French Fries 1/2 Pan

$20.00

French Fries Full Pan

$40.00

Penne Pasta 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Penne Pasta Full Pan

$70.00

Green Beans 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Green Beans Full Pan

$70.00

Appetizers

L Bruschetta

$13.50

L Calamari

$20.75

L Minestrone Bowl

$8.25

L Sausage & Peppers

$17.50

L Steamed Mussels

$19.75

L Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.50

L Baked Clams

$18.50

L Shrimp alla Rosebud

$23.75

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

Entrées & Preparations

L Broiled SKIRT Steak

$31.00

L Eggplant Parmesan

$18.50

L Short Rib

$37.00

Pastas

L 8 Finger Cavatelli Arrabbiata

$19.95

L Baked Cavatelli

$22.95

L Baked Ziti

$26.75

L Cavatelli Cacio E Pepe

$20.75

L Cheese Ravioli

$17.95

L Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

L Meat Lasagna

$28.00

L Orecchiette SSG & Broccolini

$20.95

L Pappardelle

$23.75

L Pasta Primavera

$19.95

L Ribbons Bolognese

$19.95

L Rigatoni Vodka

$19.95

L Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.95

L Spaghetti & Sausage

$20.95

L Spaghetti Tomato Basil

$16.95

L Tortellini Carbonara

$25.75

Salads

L Antipasti Salad

$20.75

L Burrata & Proscuitto Salad

$23.75

L Caesar Salad

$15.50

L Caprese Salad

$16.50

L Chopped Salad

$17.50

L Eggplant Stack

$17.50

L Fish Salad

$22.75

L House Salad

$10.50

L Meatball Salad

$21.75

L Mediterranean Salad

$16.50

L Rosebud Wedge Salad

$17.50

L Shrimp Louie Salad

$28.00

Sandwiches

L Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

L Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.50

L Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$16.50

L Fish Sandwich

$19.75

L Meatball Sandwich

$15.95

L Prime Cheese Burger

$18.50

L Prime Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Seafood

L Linguine with Clams

$23.75

L Salmon

$35.00

L Whitefish

$35.00

Halibut Special

$55.00Out of stock

Chicken

Brick Chicken

$37.25

L Chicken Calabrese

$21.75

L Chicken Francese

$21.75

L Chicken Limone

$21.75

L Chicken Marsala

$21.75

L Chicken Milanese

$21.75

L Chicken Oreganato

$21.75

L Chicken Parmesan

$21.75

L Chicken Piccata

$21.75

L Chicken VELASCO

$21.75

L Chicken Vesuvio BLS

$21.75

Veal

L Veal Calabrese

$35.00

L Veal Francese

$35.00

L Veal Limone

$35.00

L Veal Marsala

$35.00

L Veal Milanese

$28.00

L Veal Oreganato

$35.00

L Veal Parmesan

$28.00

L Veal Picatta

$35.00

L Veal Velasco

$35.00

L Veal Vesuvio

$35.00

Sides

1 Sausage

$7.00

2 Italian Sausage

$13.50

2 Meatball

$18.00

Add 1 Lamb Chop$

$8.00

Add (1) Jumbo Shrimp ($8)

$8.00

Add Grilled Chicken ($7)

$7.00

Add Skirt Steak

$21.00

Add Small Gulf Shrimp ($9)

$9.00

Asparagus

$12.50

Broccolini

$12.50

BROCOLLI

$12.50

French Fries

$5.95

Green Beans

$11.50

Jalapeno Hashbrowns

$10.25

Mama's (1) Meatball

$14.50

Oreganato Potatoes

$10.25

Side of Marinara (3.50)

$3.50

Side Penne Marinara

$7.25

Spinach

$10.25

Vesuvio Potatoes

$10.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

