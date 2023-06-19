A map showing the location of Roosevelt's Bar & Grill 1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102View gallery

Roosevelt's Bar & Grill 1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102

Moore, OK 73160

Food

"Sooner" Than Later

Fried Okra

$5.99

Sooner Sized Basket of French Fries

$6.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Okie Trio

$7.99

Homemade queso and salsa w/chips

Nacho Life

$8.99

Choice of protein, topped with a blended cheese mix, sour cream, jalapenos.

Southern Style Cheese Curds

$8.99

Smothered Comfort

$9.99

Crispy fries piled high and smothered in mixed cheese blend and queso, then topped with protein of choice, jalapenos, sour cream, bacon bits and green onions.

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Hand breaded tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Tossed Chicken Tenders (Tossed in Sauce)

$11.99

Hand breaded tenders tossed in your choice of sauces.

Brisket Mac and Cheese Bowl

$14.99

Roosevelt's signature brisket topped over creamy mac 'n cheese, topped with pickles, green onions and BBQ drizzle.

Wing-It

Basket of 10 Wings

$11.99

On the Bun

Mother Clucking Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk breaded crispy chicken, served on brioche bun with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles and house made chipotle aioli

The Old Fashioned Burger

$10.99

Fresh ground smash burger with thinly sliced grilled onions, American cheese, pickles and mustard served on a buttery brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Boomer Sandwich

$11.99

Hardwood smoked pork butt served on a brioche bun with Roosevelt's secret BBQ sauce topped with house made coleslaw, and pickles.

The Famous "Roosevelt"

$12.95

Fresh ground 1/3lb patty, bacon, onion ring, dill pickles, cheddar cheese, Roosevelt's secret BBQ sauce served on a buttery brioche bun.

Smokin' Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

In house hardwood smoked brisket sandwich served on a brioche bun topped with Roosevelts secret BBQ sauce, house made coleslaw and pickles.

Salads and Such

House Salad

$5.95

Spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, croutons, and cheese.

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, red onion, Caesar dressing.

Roosevelt's Chili (Homemade)

$9.95

Our signature family secret recipe made with love. Served in a fresh sourdough bread bowl and topped with cheddar cheese, chopped onions and chives.

Lil Boomer Bites

All kids meals come with a side and small drink

Chicken tenders, fries & small drink

$5.99

Mini corn dog with fries and a small drink.

Grilled cheese, fries & small drink

$4.99

Grilled cheese with fries and a small drink.

Cheese Dilla, fries & small drink

$4.99

Small cheese quesadilla with your choice of either brisket or pulled pork with fries and a small drink.

Sweet Tooth

All deserts are made fresh in house

Banana Fosters

$4.99

Mason jar layered with banana pudding, vanilla wafers, whipped cream and fresh bananas.

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Sides

Side House Salad

$2.99

Side Fry

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Chili

$4.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain drinks

Tea

$2.95

Soda Foutain

$2.95

Lemonades

LG Peach Lemonade

$5.99

LG Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102, Moore, OK 73160

