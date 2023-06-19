Roosevelt's Bar & Grill 1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1120 N Eastern Ave Suite 102, Moore, OK 73160
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Old School Bagel - Santa Fe - Santa Fe
No Reviews
138 Southwest 134th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73170
View restaurant