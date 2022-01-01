Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chef's Dinner at Roseville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.
Location
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95678
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zócalo - Roseville Restaurant
No Reviews
1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Roseville
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurant