Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

22 Reviews

$$

808 liberty ave

pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Popular Items

Platter 1
Platter 2
Rosewater Bowl

Build Your Own

Platter 1

Platter 1

$14.99
Platter 2

Platter 2

$12.49
Rosewater Bowl

Rosewater Bowl

$12.49
Appetizer Bowl

Appetizer Bowl

$13.99

A layer of rice topped with salad and your choice of three appetizers

Seafood bowl

Seafood bowl

$16.99

Rice, salad and sauce topped with your choice of grilled salmon or grilled shirmp

Seafood Plate

$18.99
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$11.99

Fresh Falafel Patties, Hummus, Fries, and salad

Iskender Bowl

$11.99

A bowl filled with thick toasted pita bread topped with slices of gyro or chicken shawarma and drizzled with red tomato sauce and white tangy yogurt sauce

Keto Bowl

$15.99

Wrap your way

$10.99

Your choice of protein, your choice of two appetizers, and your choice of rice wrapped all together in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wings

$13.99

Rosewater Mixed Grill

$38.99

(Kebab, Kofta Kebab, Chicken Kebab, Lamb Tikka, Chicken Tikka Served with Fries or Rice, Argula Salad and Mixed Appetizer Plate)

Pita Wrap

Your choice of Pita or flour tortilla
From the Grill Pita Wrap

From the Grill Pita Wrap

$8.99

Beef Shawarma Pita

$9.49

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$8.49

Falafel Pita

$7.99

Gyro Pita Wrap

$8.99

Grilled shrimp pita wrap

$11.99

Grilled Salmon Pita Wrap

$12.49

Hummus Pita Wrap

$7.99

Appetizer Pita wrap

$7.99

Saj Wrap

From the Grill Saj Wrap

From the Grill Saj Wrap

$10.99

Beef Saj Shawarma

$11.99

Chicken Saj Shawarma

$10.99

Falafel Saj

$10.49

Chicken Tender Saj

$10.99

Gyro Saj Wrap

$10.99

Rosewater Creations

Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla

Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla

$9.49

Gyro Quesadilla

$9.99

Rosewater 3-Tacos

$9.99

Falafel Quesadilla

$9.49

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Burger

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.49

Chicken Shawarma Burger

$7.99

Falafel Burger

$7.49

Appetizers & Soups

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Hummus

$5.99
Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$5.99
Mutabel (Grilled Eggplants Salad)

Mutabel (Grilled Eggplants Salad)

$5.99
Tabouli

Tabouli

$5.99
Red Tabouli

Red Tabouli

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99
Russian Salad

Russian Salad

$5.99
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$5.99
Coleslaw Salad

Coleslaw Salad

$5.99
Olive Salad

Olive Salad

$5.99
Beans Salad

Beans Salad

$5.99
Feta Salad

Feta Salad

$5.99
Yogurt Cucumber Salad

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

$5.99
Stuffed Grape leaves

Stuffed Grape leaves

$5.99
Hummus topped with Shawarma

Hummus topped with Shawarma

$9.99

Appetizer topped with Shawarma

$9.99

Fattoush

$8.99
Rosewater Appetizer plate

Rosewater Appetizer plate

$14.99

Pick 6 appetizers

Falafel (1 piece)

$0.90

Sides

Rice

$3.99

Fries

$3.75

Pita Chips

$3.99

Pita (2 Bread)

$1.75

Veggie Spring Roll (2 Pieces)

$4.49

Chicken Tender (2 Pieces)

$4.99

Spanich Kibbeh (1Pc)

$3.49

Traditional Kebba made with bulgar and filled with Spanich.

Beef Kibbeh (1 Pc)

$3.49
Grilled Kibbeh (1Pieces)

Grilled Kibbeh (1Pieces)

Out of stock

Non-vegetarian

Desserts

Baklava

$2.49

Basbousa

$2.25

Kunafa

Out of stock

Extra Options

Lamb Tikka

$6.24

Chicken Tikka

$5.98

Chicken Kebab

$4.98

Chicken Shawarma

$5.48

Chicken Tender

$5.98

Grilled Panner

$5.48

Grilled Veggie Skewer

$5.24

Falafel

$0.99

Grilled Onion and Tomatoes

$3.98

Kebab

$4.99

Kofta Kebab

$4.99

Gyro

$5.98

Grilled Salmon

$9.98

Grilled Shrimp

$8.98

Extra Sauce

Garlic

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

110 Hot Sauce

$0.50

Rosewater Dressing

$0.50

Yogurt Cucumber

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Pomegranate Molasess

$0.50

Drinks

Coca Cola -Can

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Water

$1.50

Guava Nectar

$2.49

Mango Nectar

$2.49

Snapple- Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Snapple Mango Tea

$2.50

Ever fresh Orange Juice

$2.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Beyond the boundaries of taste!

