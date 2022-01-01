Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Rosewood Kitchen 608 Mission Ave

574 Reviews

$$

608 Mission Ave

Oceanside, CA 92054

SPECIALS

JALAPEÑO PAPA

$13.00

ROSEWOOD BURGER

$23.00

UNA EMPANADA

$7.00

DOS EMPANADA

$13.00

SPAGETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.00

BONE MARROW SOPE

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Located in Oceanside CA, Rosewood Kitchen is a hot new blend of Spanish, French, Italian, and Mexican inspired cuisine. Rosewood opened in October 2019 and is located right in the heart of downtown Oceanside. Since then, Sicilian Chef Tony T. has been serving both quality interpretations of classical Italian and French dishes —but also diving into a new territory of integrating a multi-cultural experience to the senses. Including, but not limited to a fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes as well. Rosewood Kitchen’s interior hosts a wine and beer bar, a wonderful succulent garden outdoor patio, and a variety of indoor seating with half booth and high table options available. The walls are featured with local artist’s work, and we will be hosting live music events with our corner stage in the restaurant as well. We can’t wait for you to try our delicious food and meet our Rosewood Team! See you soon!

Location

608 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

