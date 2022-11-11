Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosie Cannonball

2,866 Reviews

$$

1620 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lira Rossa Three Cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Cavatelli alla Bolognese

Vegetables & Starters

Nduja, Caciota Cheese Sauce, Golden Raisins, Mustard
Focaccia Di Recco

Focaccia Di Recco

$22.00

warm flatbread, stuffed with mortadella & robiola cheese

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$6.00

marinated in citrus and spices

Little Gem Lettuces

Little Gem Lettuces

$14.00

smoked trout roe, creamy sherry vinagrette

Grilled Romaine

Grilled Romaine

$18.00

green onion dressing, boquerones, parmesan, breadcrumbs

Blistered Bean Salad

Blistered Bean Salad

$16.00

pea shoots, shallots, sweet peppers, olives, candied almonds

Farm Greens Salad

Farm Greens Salad

$14.00

Fines herbes cream dressing, radishes, brown butter breadcrumbs, pickled shallots

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$14.00

Tonnato, smoked tomato jam, cuquillo olives, cured egg yolk

Endive Salad

Endive Salad

$16.00

Endive spears, grilled purple cabbage, blue paradise cheese, pickled apple slices, hazelnut, poppyseed dressing

Delicata Squash & Burrata

Delicata Squash & Burrata

$18.00

roasted delicata spuash glazed with currant agrodolce, pepita herb crumble, 4oz burratta, grilled pain de campagne

Pasta

hummus, roasted red peppers, avocado, meredith dairy feta, cucumbers & baby arugula
Cavatelli alla Bolognese

Cavatelli alla Bolognese

$20.00

house made cavatelli pasta, lambrusco bolognese, parmigiano reggiano

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

Cacio e Pepe Pasta

$16.00

white sauce, caciotta al pepe, pecorino, mancini pasta

Spaghetti al Limone

Spaghetti al Limone

$18.00

lemon, cream, parmesan, anaheim pepper relish

Lamb alla Genovese

Lamb alla Genovese

$28.00

maccheroni, lemon ricotta, gremolata

Lasagna Verde

Lasagna Verde

$22.00

spinach pasta, braised greens, bechamel

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$36.00

cauliflower, truffle, balsamic

Tortellini In Brodo

Tortellini In Brodo

$20.00

Mortadella & prosciutto-filled pasta in broth, parmigiano reggiano

Pizza To Go

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

wood-roasted red sauce, mozzarella

Lira Rossa Three Cheese

Lira Rossa Three Cheese

$20.00

wood-roasted red sauce, basil, mozzarella, latteria & cacciota cheeses

Grilled Mushroom Pizza

Grilled Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

Marsala mushroom cream, grilled blue oyster mushrooms with orange, and lemon ricotta. Finished with salmoriglio, thinly sliced raw button mushrooms, and grated parmesan.

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

$20.00

white sauce, formaggi al pepe, pecorino, black pepper

Sausage + Peppers Pizza

Sausage + Peppers Pizza

$22.00

Fennel sausage and bell pepper pizza with allium confit, calabrian chile, smoked mozzarella, pickled fresnos, and house made hotsauce!

Caramelized Onion Pizza

Caramelized Onion Pizza

$24.00

caramelized onions, brussels sprouts, grand cru gruyere, bone marrow

From the Fire

Steak Fiorentina

Steak Fiorentina

wood-grilled bone-in steak, roasted sweet peppers, sherry vinegar, oregano

Chicken Basquaise

Chicken Basquaise

$30.00

grilled half-chicken, braised tomatoes, chorizo, peppers, roasted potatoes

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$34.00

Grilled double cut Berkshire pork chop. Served with peppercorn sauce and a watercress salad with preserved lemon and Lambrusco vinaigrette

Grilled Snapper

Grilled Snapper

$36.00

Sherry agrodolce, Caponata, Caper-rasin brown butter, Herb salad

Desserts

Apple Tarte Tatin

Apple Tarte Tatin

$12.00

Walnut financier, vanilla Gelato, spiced Caramel

Caramelia Chocolate Mousse

Caramelia Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Caramelia Chocolate Mousse, Devil's Food Cake, Candied Pecans, Whiskey Caramel

Tarta De Queso

Tarta De Queso

$14.00

caramelized, crustless basque cheesecake, bitter orange marmalade

The Honey Cake

The Honey Cake

$14.00

Good Thyme Farm Honey Cake Dulce de leche, Candied Honeycomb

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

salted chocolate chip cookie

Ginger Snap Cookie

Ginger Snap Cookie

$3.00

Gelato Pints

Pint of Creme Fraiche Gelato

Pint of Creme Fraiche Gelato

$9.00
Pint of Mint Gelato

Pint of Mint Gelato

$9.00
Pint of Hazelnut Gelato

Pint of Hazelnut Gelato

$9.00

Pint Vanilla

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic Mocktails

seedlip spice 94, citrus, passionfruit, effervescence
Top Five

Top Five

$10.00

hibiscus/mint tea, spiced cranberry, cinnamon

Safe & Sound

Safe & Sound

$10.00

pineapple, citrus, peach, spices

In a snapp'le

In a snapp'le

$10.00

cucumber shrub, lemon, sage, effervescence, elderflower tonic

A Pantomime

A Pantomime

$10.00

seedlip grove, chamomile, cinnamon, citrus

To Go Cocktails (Curbside Only/No Third Party Delivery)

Cannonball G&T

Cannonball G&T

$14.00

Dry Gin & Mediterranean Tonic and cocktail bitters combine into a refreshing and aromatic Spanish style Gin&Tonic.

Roku Gin Martini

Roku Gin Martini

$12.00

Classic Gin Martini using Japanese Gin Roku. Dry Vermouth, Lemon Twist and an Olive.

Rosie's Ranch Water

Rosie's Ranch Water

$14.00

Rosie's Ranch Water A twist on the classic Ranch Water! Sotol is added in the mix, providing just a hint of smoke.

Written and Directed By

Written and Directed By

$14.00

A booze forward, stirred and aromatic cocktail utilizing sweeter Old Tom Gin, a blend of amaris, and aromatized wine.

Rosie's Negroni

Rosie's Negroni

$14.00

A classic Negroni! Gin, Campari, & Sweet Vermouth with an orange wedge for garnish.

Add On

To Go Silverware

Rosie's Hot Sauce 3oz

Rosie's Hot Sauce 3oz

$12.00

House-made fermented hot sauce using Goodthyme farm long slim cayenne peppers, salt, & honey.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Rosie To Go & Delivery is available Wednesday - Sunday 5PM-9PM. Our indoor dining room remains closed for the time-being. In the meantime, we hope to sate your bellies full of pizzas, pasta, cocktails, and wine via curbside pickup and delivery. We've also expanded our delivery areas—check them out online. Our Spritz Patio pop-up is open Wednesday - Friday from 3pm - 10pm, and 1pm - 10pm Saturday & Sunday. We are not accepting reservations for the patio -- simply walk next door to our beloved Goodnight Charlie's outdoor space. For interest in catering or private dining, please email hello@rosiecannonball.com.

Website

Location

1620 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Rosie Cannonball image
Rosie Cannonball image
Rosie Cannonball image
Rosie Cannonball image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anvil Bar
orange star4.0 • 1,008
1424B Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Bunslut - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1731 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Brasil
orange star3.4 • 1,652
2604 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Dripped Birria - Montrose
orange starNo Reviews
1731 Westheimer Road Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - Houston - RT3
orange star4.7 • 653
1722 California St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
orange star4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Georgia James
orange star4.5 • 4,889
1100 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
orange star4.4 • 2,543
3111 S Shepherd Dr Houston, TX 77098
View restaurantnext
OSTIA
orange star4.5 • 2,440
2032 Dunlavy St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Pepper Twins - West Gray
orange star4.6 • 2,242
1915 W Gray St Houston, TX 77019
View restaurantnext
Ono Poke
orange star4.6 • 1,892
607 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Memorial
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
River Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston