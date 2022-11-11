Restaurant header imageView gallery
Rosie Food and Wine

203 Anderson Ln N #107

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Popular Items

Spaghetti Bolognese
Ricotta Gnocchi
Butternut Squash Ravioli

To Start

Cheese Plate

$15.00

Daily selection/ condiments/ crostini

Trout dip

$12.00

Smoked Trout Dip, pickled red onion, chive

Meatballs

$12.00

Burrata

$12.00

Butternut squash, sherry agrodolce, pepitas, fried sage served with grilled bread

Octopus

$14.00

Potato purée/ smoked pimento / olive oil

Shishitos

$7.00

Bread

Crostini

Mussels

$13.00Out of stock

Fennel/white wine/ garlic bread

Crudite

$4.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Fennel, white wine, garlic bread

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Apple, endive, pepitas, horseradish

Venison sausage

$13.00

House made venison and pork sausage served with calabrian chili honey mustard

Market

Broccoli Caesar

$10.00

Roasted broccoli, Croutons, Parm, house made Caesar dressing

Butter Lettuce

$11.00

housemade bacon, humbolt fog, tomatoes, green goddess dressing

Potatoes

$7.00

Salsa Brava/ garlic aoili/ rosemary

Brussels

$7.00

Endive Apple

$12.00

Blue cheese, hazelnuts, croutons, white balsamic

Prosciutto & Melon

$12.00Out of stock

Prosciutto di parma, canary island melon, 8yr balsamic

Roasted Beets

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted beets, heirloom tomatoes, snap peas, frise, asher blue cheese, sherry glaze and sumac

Watermelon Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Heirloom tomatoes, grilled watermelon, mint, noble springs goat feta, Greek vinaigrette

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.00+

beef and pork/ red sauce/ parm

Black Fettuccine

$14.00+

Shrimp/ lobster/ chorizo

Rigatoni

$12.00+

Peas/ cherry peppers/ italian sausage

None

$13.00+Out of stock

Scallop, White wine sauce, garlic breadcrumbs

Ricotta Gnocchi

$12.00+

Beef shortrib ragu, scallions

Lasagna Verde

$29.00Out of stock

Short rib, creamed spinach, red sauce with guanciale

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$12.00+

Brown butter, cranberry sauce, parmesan, pistachio

Blueberry lasagna

$27.00

Black truffle bechamel, wild mushrooms, blueberry gastric

Scallop Taglioni

$14.00+

Meat & Fish

Shortrib

$32.00

Potato purée, mustard glazed onions

chicken

$25.00

Broccolini/ cherry peppers/ jus

Trout

$29.00

Seared scallops, braised red cabbage, cider jus, prosciutto

Fideos

$35.00Out of stock

Quail and iberico pork, chorizo, garlic aioli, crispy kale, toasted Angel hair pasta

Filet Of Ribeye

$36.00

7oz filet of ribeye/ creamed cauliflower and kale

Flounder Piccata

$32.00

Caulilini, piccata sauce, raisin caper puree ,

Paella for 2

$48.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Strip

$30.00Out of stock

Blackberries, beets, sherry

Kids chicken

$8.00

Australian Wine Dinner

$100.00Out of stock

Asparagus, snap peas, romesco, bottarga

Paella for 4

$96.00Out of stock

Pork Shank

$29.00

Apple cider/ polenta

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Candied peanuts, whipped cream, grapes

Choc Mousse

$10.00

Passionfruit sorbet, espresso bean crumble,

Plate Fee

$2.00

Cost associated with bringing in an outside dessert when dining in

Pear Pavlova

$10.00

Saffron poached pear, toasted hazelnut, cookie butter, pear granita

Scoop Sorbet

$3.00

Whipped cream, peaches, raspberry sorbet

Apple Crisp

$12.00Out of stock

Baked apples, pepita granola, salted caramel

N/A Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Soda water

$4.00

Sparkling

$8.00

Still

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet

Refill Sprite

Refill Iced Tea

Refill soda water

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Refill Ginger Ale

Refill Lemonade

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Wine Class

WineClass

$40.00

Retail

Porron

$22.00Out of stock

Beverage

Wine Grab Bag (1 white 1 red)

$25.00

1 White/ 1 Red

Sangria Kit

$65.00

High-end Wine Grab Bag

$60.00Out of stock

1 White/ 1 Red.

Tembo Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

Calx Primitivo

$36.00Out of stock

Puro Chianti

$40.00Out of stock

Campos de Luz Garnacha

$32.00Out of stock

Torres Ibericos Tempranillo

$38.00Out of stock

Ground Effect Cab

$48.00Out of stock

Cave Canem Montepulciano

$30.00Out of stock

Villa Viva Rose

$30.00Out of stock

R Riesling

$40.00Out of stock

Casamaro Verdejo

$32.00Out of stock

Papagiannakos Savatiano

$36.00Out of stock

Herencia Altes Garnatxa Blanca

$34.00Out of stock

Chehalem Chard

$44.00Out of stock

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Westbrook One Claw Rye Pale

$4.50

Gypsy Circus Cider

$5.00
