Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Rosie McCann’s, we strive to bring the freshest and highest quality ingredients to your table. We pride ourselves on our grass-fed beef burgers, wild salmon, local cheeses, organic vegetables, and home-made soups, sauces, dressings, and desserts. Join us in experiencing a welcoming atmosphere, awesome food, and an amazing drink selection!
Location
355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose, CA 95128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Straits Restaurant - Santana Row
3.9 • 873
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant