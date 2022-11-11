Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosie McCann's Irish Pub - San Jose

review star

No reviews yet

355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060

San Jose, CA 95128

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid chicken strips and chips
Corned beef and cabbage
Blackened chicken

Appetizers

Rosie's Signature Irish Nachos

Rosie's Signature Irish Nachos

$15.00
Bacon wrapped prawns

Bacon wrapped prawns

$17.00
Crispy calamari

Crispy calamari

$15.00
Pub sliders

Pub sliders

$17.00
Rosie's Yummy Wings

Rosie's Yummy Wings

$17.00
Crab cakes

Crab cakes

$17.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00
Steak tacos

Steak tacos

$15.00

Chicken tacos

$15.00
Brussel sprouts

Brussel sprouts

$15.00

Salad / Soups

Tostada salad

Tostada salad

$17.00
Chopped chicken salad

Chopped chicken salad

$19.00
Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$15.00
Rosie's detox salad

Rosie's detox salad

$17.00

Soup cup

$6.00
Soup bowl

Soup bowl

$10.00

Pub Fare

Rosie's signature cheese burger

Rosie's signature cheese burger

$17.00
Cowboy burger

Cowboy burger

$19.00
California burger

California burger

$19.00
McCann's fire burger

McCann's fire burger

$19.00
California chicken sandwich

California chicken sandwich

$18.00
Teriyaki steak sandwich

Teriyaki steak sandwich

$19.00
Impossible burger

Impossible burger

$19.00
Rosie's Irish Rueben sandwich

Rosie's Irish Rueben sandwich

$18.00
Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$18.00
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$15.00

Entrees

NY Steak

NY Steak

$38.00
Rib Eye

Rib Eye

$38.00
Coriander salmon

Coriander salmon

$27.00
McCann's mahi mahi

McCann's mahi mahi

$27.00
Blackened chicken

Blackened chicken

$24.00
Chicken piccata

Chicken piccata

$24.00

Irish Specialties

Signature Fish and chips

Signature Fish and chips

$22.00
McCann's lamb stew

McCann's lamb stew

$23.00
Traditional Shepherd's pie

Traditional Shepherd's pie

$20.00
Bangers and mash

Bangers and mash

$24.00
Corned beef and cabbage

Corned beef and cabbage

$23.00

Pasta

Steak and fettuccine

Steak and fettuccine

$32.00
Pesto chicken pasta

Pesto chicken pasta

$24.00
Prawn pasta

Prawn pasta

$27.00
Vegetarian curry

Vegetarian curry

$20.00

Wild mushroom ravioli

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kid cheese burger and chips

$10.00

Kid chicken strips and chips

$10.00

Kid Lil leprechaun

$10.00

Kid macaroni and cheese

$10.00

Kid pancakes

$10.00

Kid pasta

$10.00

Kids breakkie

$10.00

Desserts

Crispy apple pie

Crispy apple pie

$10.00
Bread pudding

Bread pudding

$10.00

Gelato

$10.00

Creme Brule

$10.00

DINNER SPECIALS

Tilapia and prawns

$27.00

Caprese Chicken

$24.00

Lobster taco

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Rosie McCann’s, we strive to bring the freshest and highest quality ingredients to your table. We pride ourselves on our grass-fed beef burgers, wild salmon, local cheeses, organic vegetables, and home-made soups, sauces, dressings, and desserts. Join us in experiencing a welcoming atmosphere, awesome food, and an amazing drink selection!

Website

Location

355 Santana Row Blvd. Suite 1060, San Jose, CA 95128

Directions

